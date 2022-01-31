Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Haleh Karimi on How To Organize an Interfaith Prayer Vigil [Podcast]

Haleh Karimi on How To Organize an Interfaith Prayer Vigil [Podcast]

Haleh is currently the Executive Director of Interfaith Paths to Peace after being on the board for a decade, and the past Chair of WAC to pursue her passion for peacemaking.

Haleh Karimi was born in Tehran and left Iran at the age of 14 to attend school in the United States and later in Switzerland. Having lived in lands of change (Iran & United States), and one of peace (Switzerland), her passion in life has become to raise awareness of global issues about peace and justice through education and dialogue. She has been an IT Executive, working in Fortune 500 companies for over 18 years. She is currently the Executive Director of Interfaith Paths to Peace after being on the board for a decade, and the past Chair of WAC to pursue her passion for peacemaking.

As for her educational passion, Haleh is a teacher and a student at the same time. Pursuing her doctorate studies at Sullivan University as well as being the Chair of the Dynamic Web Development department at Sullivan College of Technology and Design. A design school that promotes art and technology for more enriched graduates. She is also the co-chair of Science and Engineering Advisory Board as well as the past Chair of the Network of Entrepreneurial Women.

She has been living in the United States for 37 years and 26 in Louisville.

You can email Haleh at [email protected]

This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.

About Derek Penwell

Derek Penwell is senior pastor of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, and a lecturer at the University of Louisville in Religious Studies and Comparative Humanities. His newest book, Outlandish, focuses on understanding the political nature of Jesus’ life as a model for forming communities of resistance capable of challenging oppression in the pursuit of peace and justice.

