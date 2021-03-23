Hanging in the Breeze

My friend, Janet Givens, posted a blog about clotheslines—their pros and cons—and that fact that they’ve been banned in various locations.

In Venice, not only is line drying clothes part of their lifestyle, it’s an art!

On a system of pulleys:

You’ve heard the saying, “Don’t air your dirty laundry in public.” During your growing up years, did you ever receive the caution to keep private things private?

—

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author