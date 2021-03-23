Get Daily Email
Hanging in the Breeze

In Venice, not only is line drying clothes part of their lifestyle, it’s an art!

by Leave a Comment

 

My friend, Janet Givens, posted a blog about clotheslines—their pros and cons—and that fact that they’ve been banned in various locations.

In Venice, not only is line drying clothes part of their lifestyle, it’s an art!

On a system of pulleys:

Some clotheslines run parallel to buildings (click on photo to enlarge)

While others are strung across the canals, from one building to another (click on photo to enlarge)

You’ve heard the saying, “Don’t air your dirty laundry in public.” During your growing up years, did you ever receive the caution to keep private things private?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

