Harsh Truths About an Over-Thinker With a Sensitive Heart

By Cynthia Evans

If you are an over-thinker, you probably take people’s opinions too seriously and try to understand exactly why they say whatever they say.

If you also have a sensitive heart, then all this overthinking probably drives you crazy, because you try to analyze everything without sounding insane to others.

Another harsh truth about sensitive over-thinkers is that they see the world in black and white. They can’t be in the middle and settle for gray. They don’t have ‘half-feelings,’ they either do or don’t, love or hate, feel completely happy or completely devastated.

Sometimes, you might be ‘too much’ for some people; too sentimental, too analyzing, too emotional, too nervous, too romantic.

And that will make you sad, but you’ve got to realize that not everyone is going to like us. Because if you don’t, then you’ll always feel like you don’t belong.

Another common thing insensitive over-thinkers is that they have an inner struggle to be present in life, but they usually don’t really feel connected to their environment or the people around them.

That’s why they thrive when they work alone or when they are isolated from their routine.

They crave love most of the time, but they don’t like to put themselves out there much. Their heart is fragile and hopeful, so when they don’t get the affection or the love they were looking for, it breaks them.

Then they shut themselves off from the world because they need time to heal, even if it wasn’t anything major.

They’re always trying to find the meaning behind everything; behind their pain or their heartbreak; behind their losses and the lessons they’ve learned. They can’t just live without trying to find answers to the questions they have.

They have a special relationship with the universe. Sometimes they feel deeply connected like their bond is so strong and powerful, but sometimes they feel so distant like they don’t understand the world anymore. It often feels like it’s them against the universe and that’s a battle they can’t figure out how to win.

When you’re an over-thinker with a sensitive heart, it’s possible to suffer from insomnia, as your bed is the place where your worst thoughts and fears haunt you all at once. It’s where you question everything you say and everything you do.

However, sensitive over-thinkers are characterized by some of the best traits in the world. They are artistic, creative and unique.

They have an extraordinary way of thinking which may not be loved by everyone, but it’s worth loving.

They have high emotional intelligence, and that’s why all their relationships, romantic or not, are deep and sincere.

Previously published on themindsjournal

Photo credit: Cynthia Evans