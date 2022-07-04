He Texts Me Every Day, so Is He Into Me or Not

It’s exciting to receive a text from a guy you like. It means that he was considering you and that he desired to speak with you. However, sending texts can also be frustrating because you’re not always sure what they mean or how to interpret the situation.

Without seeing him, it might be difficult to read his tone, mood, and body language in texts, which lack the context that you get from in-person conversations. It can also be challenging to determine what he wants from your relationship unless he expresses it clearly, which guys rarely do despite the fact that women are attracted to honesty.

The majority of guys hate texting, but we don’t want to generalize. So it must signify something if a guy texts you every day, right? Perhaps, perhaps not. Everything depends on the situation.

On some days, you might scream in anger and ask, “What does it mean?” Does he like me? Or does he simply consider me a friend? Dating is more intricate and subtle than that, thus we are sadly unable to provide a straightforward “yes” or “no” response. However, we can go over various scenarios to help you determine whether or not he likes you.

What does he text you?

The best indicator of a guy’s interest in you is not how frequently he texts you, but rather what he texts you. Does he initiate discussions because something made him think of you, send you hilarious memes, and make inside joke references to make you laugh? These positive “just because” texts are a strong indicator that he likes you.

Does he get personal?

More serious texts are a strong indication that he is into you in addition to “just because” texts. He values your viewpoint and feels at ease being emotional around you if he provides personal information or is honest about personal concerns in his life. Likewise, if he asks questions about your personal life, it’s a positive sign. It means two things: first, he cares about your wellness; and second, he wants to hear from you.

How much does he write?

As we already stated, most men hate texting. Therefore, if he takes the time to write you a lengthy message, it probably means that he likes you. A lot. But don’t worry! If he sends you brief texts, it doesn’t necessarily indicate that he doesn’t like you; he just doesn’t enjoy typing lengthy messages. If he texts you first, too? He likes you. Period.

Does he send flirty texts?

One of the biggest indicators if a guy texts you every day but you can’t tell if he likes you or not is if he flirts with you. Not sexting — that definitely means he likes you — but rather more subtly humorous comments. Does he get suggestive? Does he discuss the activities you would be engaging in together? These are flirty texts. Sending your own flirtatious text can help you decide if anything is right. He’ll immediately match your tone and be all over it if he likes you.

Does he say goodbye?

Nowadays, the majority of text conversations end of their own accord. You run out of things to say, someone gets busy, or both. People rarely let you know when they’re going to quit contacting them, but a guy might if he’s attempting to win your favor. He may be interested in you if he nicely lets you know when he’ll stop responding to your texts.

These are not absolute rules, and every circumstance is unique. But if you focus on these elements the next time he texts you, hopefully you’ll have a better idea of whether or not he likes you.

Photo credit: Shutterstock