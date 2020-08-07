Heart-Centered Tantric Massage

There are many elements that separate Tantric Massage from other forms of massage. One of these came to me this morning during a massage experience.

People, men and women, come to Tantric Massage for many reasons.

One of the deepest of these is to be touched with kindness, with gentleness, with compassion.

And to be touched with love.

And we’re often not aware that that’s the main reason we’re having this massage.

When we add the element of pleasure we’re taking that so much deeper, making it an experience of incredible healing, release, growth and love.

So many of us, men and women, have never experienced the deep levels of loving touch, in our lives, and in our pleasure.

And often that’s what we’re seeking.

Kindness, gentleness, compassion, connection.

It sometimes makes the sexual pleasure secondary, and it also opens the path to higher pleasure experiences.

Then let’s add another element.

Take the goal of pleasure out of the experience, take the idea of orgasm away. Allow it to be what it is. Allow the energy to flow, to move, to dance through the body. Allow it go where it will, follow it, guide it.

With gentleness, with kindness, with compassion. It doesn’t have to be more than that.

And in that we honour the being before us.

The being willing to be exposed, vulnerable, open, naked.

Naked in body, naked in heart.

In that space we too become naked as we offer our gifts.

And more than our sexual skills, more than our knowledge of pleasure, is our gentleness, our kindness, our compassion.

And our love.