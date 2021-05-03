Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Hey There, Human [Video]

Hey There, Human [Video]

Rainn Wilson asks Nifa Kaniga uncomfortable questions.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Rainn Wilson + Nifa Kaniga talk about racism in America and how getting uncomfortable can help you grow as a person.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
– For me, it’s kind of like a metaphor, right?
00:02
So it’s like, you don’t go to somebody’s funeral,
00:06
and say, “All deaths matter.”
00:08
You know, you don’t go to somebody’s birthday and say,
00:10
“What about my birthday?”
00:20
– “Hey There, Human,” with me Rainn Wilson.
00:27
Hey, everybody, it’s me Rainn Wilson,
00:29
welcome to another episode of “Hey There, Human.”
00:32
So nice to see you all.
00:34
Come on aboard, everybody.
00:36
I’m so excited about today’s guest.
00:39
I read this wonderful article about him on “Upworthy”.
00:44
Basically, a young African-American fellow,,
00:48
a student at UT Dallas, Nifa Kaniga is his name.
00:53
And he was in his…
00:56
What’s the name of this town he’s in?
01:00
Dripping Springs, Texas, with a piece of cardboard sign
01:06
that said, “Ask me anything about race.”
01:09
He’s in the middle of a small Texas town,
01:12
not necessarily known for its progressive attitudes
01:16
around race and racism, and putting himself on the line,
01:24
and engaging with people in really difficult
01:28
and challenging conversations.
01:32
I’ve been around for a long time.
01:34
And it’s interesting
01:36
because there are always these racial flare ups
01:40
and occasional riots,
01:42
and these injustices have been perpetrated all the time
01:48
by these corrupt systemic racist policies,
01:53
but there’s only occasionally these flare ups.
01:55
This time it feels a little different.
01:57
It feels a little broader.
02:00
It feels more global.
02:01
It feels more positive, in a way.
02:04
It feels more committed, and it feels like the Gen Z,
02:07
the young folks are truly committed
02:10
to trying to fix the systemic racism,
02:15
and institutionalized racism,
02:17
so it feels a little bit different.
02:19
But how do we not go back to our lives
02:21
in such a way where we just kind of forget about it?
02:25
What can we do to keep the momentum going,
02:29
to build the momentum,
02:30
to be pushing this snowball down the hill,
02:34
so that these policies and attitudes can change?
02:42
It’s gonna take a long time.
02:44
I mean, this stuff has gotta be unraveled.
02:46
It’s like a cancer.
02:47
It’s gonna take decades and decades
02:50
to really unravel this stuff.
02:54
We all have a little bit of racism in us,
02:58
it’s on a scale.
03:00
It’s grey, it’s not black and white like, “Yes, I’m…”
03:03
The idea, the old fashioned definition
03:05
of racist is like using the N word
03:08
and spitting, and hating someone for their skin color.
03:11
That’s a very small fraction.
03:13
But how are we racist in other ways,
03:16
in our attitudes, in our judgments, in implicit bias?
03:20
And so I guess, the reason I’m bringing this up
03:22
is we have to shift this definition of racism
03:25
and it’s an ongoing, difficult, uncomfortable conversation.
03:30
These are some of the questions I wanna ask Nifa Kaniga.
03:33
I hope I’m getting it right.
03:34
I’m looking at it, Nifa Kaniga.
03:37
We’ll find out.
03:38
– There he is. – How’s it going?
03:40
– Hey man, how you doing?
03:42
– Hey pretty good, pretty good.
03:43
– That’s fantastic.
03:44
Are you currently in Dripping Springs, Texas,
03:47
or are you in Dallas or where are you?
03:49
– Yeah, I’m with my folks in Dripping right now, so yeah.
03:52
– All right, you guys are Dripping for short?
03:55
– Yeah, yeah, Drip or Dripping, yeah
03:58
– How about the Drip?
03:59
I’m in the Drip.
03:59
– The Drip, the Drip.
04:01
– So your name is Nifa Kaniga, is that right?
04:04
– Yes, sir, yes, sir, yeah.
04:05
– I’m saying it right?
04:06
– Yeah, you got it.
04:07
– Fantastic, welcome to “Hey There, Human.”
04:11
And Nifa held up a sign,
04:16
you don’t have the sign there by any chance do you?
04:18
– Oh, no it’s in my car.
04:20
– No, it’s in your car.
04:21
And it says, “Open to having conversations about race,
04:25
uncomfortable conversations,”
04:27
and then all the different aspects of the topics,
04:30
like how to be an anti-racist.
04:32
All the different topics on the side.
04:35
And people can engage you in conversation and questions.
04:38
It’s kind of like hey, “Ask a black man.”
04:41
– Yeah, basically.
04:42
– And so that’s really cool.
04:45
So if you’re in downtown Dripping Springs,
04:48
what’s the number one question or topic
04:51
that people wanna discuss with you?
04:54
– So the question that I had the most was,
04:58
“What was my experience?”
04:59
People were asking me what if, what–
05:02
– What have you experienced?
05:04
– Yeah, the black experience in America,
05:06
not only just in Dripping Springs, but in general.
05:08
And you know I don’t speak for all black people,
05:11
I really just speak for myself.
05:13
But I will say some of it it is pretty similar.
05:16
Like you were saying before, we think of racism,
05:19
you know we think of people who are using the N word
05:22
and spitting on people, and this and that,
05:24
but really, there’s a lot of minor stuff that goes on,
05:28
like the microaggressions, and the jokes,
05:31
and subtle, and unconscious biases and stuff like that,
05:36
that I talked to a lot of people about,
05:37
and taught a lot of people about that kind of stuff.
05:39
I also listened to a lot of people talk
05:42
about themselves as well,
05:43
and people who may have been racist in the past.
05:48
I had one guy who…
05:51
He was not gonna sugar coat anything.
05:54
He came up to me and he was like,
05:55
“Back in my day, you know, y’all were,”
05:58
and I don’t know if I can it on Instagram Live
05:59
but, you know, he said, he said a hard word..
06:01
He’s like, y’all were, you know, hard words,
06:02
but you know, it’s like, I’ve changed my ways.
06:05
I’ve talked to my family members
06:07
and I just want to say that, you know, I love you.
06:09
I support you, I support Black Lives Matter.
06:11
And it’s just like getting those kinds of people
06:13
and talking to them,
06:14
you know, it kind of expands my, my views,
06:16
it gives me hope, you know, it gives me hope.
06:19
– That’s great and what…
06:22
was there a question that people would come with
06:25
that you had an answer
06:26
and you could kind of see a light bulb
06:28
go on in them and if so, can you distill that down?
06:32
– Yes, I mean, that’s why I kept coming back
06:34
every single day, you know,
06:36
it’s like it was mostly the question of Black Lives Matter
06:40
versus All Lives Matter.
06:41
And kind of just…
06:43
you know, I’m going to go inside, man.
06:48
Yeah, so it was kinda just, you know,
06:50
the Black Lives Matter versus All Lives Matter
06:53
and explaining that to people
06:56
and, you know, playing it in a way that doesn’t, you know,
06:58
like criminalize the person
07:00
and, you know, being like,
07:01
“Oh you’re so stupid, you don’t get it yet.”
07:03
It’s like, breaking down the barriers slowly and gently.
07:08
– And what’s the answer just so we can hear it.
07:10
What is the answer that you give?
07:11
I know the answer that I–
07:12
– So for me it’s kind of like a metaphor, right?
07:15
So it’s like, you don’t, you don’t go to somebody’s funeral,
07:19
and say, “All deaths matter.”
07:21
You don’t go to somebody’s birthday and say,
07:24
“What about my birthday?”
07:25
You know, it’s really because Black Lives Matter
07:28
is not saying only Black lives matter
07:30
or Black lives matter more than everybody else’s problems.
07:33
Because I mean, every race has problems.
07:35
I mean, you know,
07:36
sure why people being also killed by police,
07:38
you know, sure this is also happening
07:39
in other communities, but it’s like,
07:40
we’re focusing on the black community.
07:43
That doesn’t mean nobody else matters.
07:46
Cause I feel like the misconception
07:51
only Black lives matter.
07:52
It’s like nobody ever, nobody ever said that, you know,
07:55
I really wanted to have just genuine discussions
07:58
with people, you know,
07:59
have actual discussions,
08:00
actually talk about these kinds of things.
08:03
Not necessarily prove a point,
08:04
but just, you know, share my experience.
08:06
So other people can, you know,
08:08
make their opinions for themselves.
08:09
Maybe that will change some people’s minds.
08:11
it may not change everybody’s mind,
08:12
but I feel like the reason I did this
08:15
is because my opinion is not the law.
08:18
I just feel that my opinion
08:20
maybe holds a little bit more weight
08:22
because a lot of people don’t have access
08:24
to that kind of experience
08:27
of what a black person’s been through.
08:29
Cause like I said Dripping Springs is predominantly white,
08:32
predominantly conservative.
08:33
You can end up in an echo chamber that way
08:35
of hearing the same opinions
08:37
and hearing the same stories
08:38
about this and that, and that, you know,
08:40
“Black Lives Matter is this
08:41
and black people hate white people and all blah, blah.”
08:44
And it’s like, I came out just to challenge people
08:46
to seek another perspective.
08:48
It’s like, I’m not a thug.
08:50
I don’t have a criminal record.
08:51
It’s like, it’s yeah…
08:55
– Well folks follow Nifa Kaniga on his Instagram page
08:59
down there at the bottom
09:00
because you’ve made your Instagram page
09:03
a place where people can gather for conversation right?
09:06
We can have civil, enlightened connected conversations
09:12
about these difficult issues
09:14
and that’s fantastic.
09:17
How has that been going?
09:19
– Ah yeah I mean, you know,
09:22
– Yeah, okay.
09:23
– It’s easy to be a tough guy
09:25
and hide behind a screen
09:26
and say whatever you want,
09:28
you know that again, that goes into ego part.
09:30
But you know, for the people who are promoting
09:34
productive conversation, especially with the people
09:36
who they don’t agree with,
09:38
I feel like, you know, that attitude,
09:40
it’s not necessarily,
09:42
it’s just having empathy.
09:44
It’s like, I’m, I’m a big supporter of empathy,
09:46
empathy, and people, you know, misconstrue empathy.
09:49
I’ve had people who are like,
09:50
“Oh you’re supporting racist people”
09:52
and like, “Oh you’re a coon”.
09:54
It’s like being empathetic does not mean you’re agreeing
09:58
with the person.
09:58
It doesn’t mean you’re giving them a pass.
10:01
It doesn’t mean you’re giving them respect.
10:04
It doesn’t mean, you’re tolerating what they’re saying.
10:06
It just means being curious so you can promote conversation.
10:10
– I think a lot of people that have racist ideas
10:17
have been brainwashed
10:18
and they’ve been brainwashed by certain news sources
10:22
and by parents and relatives and by community.
10:25
And so yelling at someone that’s been brainwashed,
10:28
it’s just not gonna do any good.
10:30
Do you know when you see like a plant
10:33
and it’s grown up under a deck
10:35
and it has to like come out
10:37
and just peek over to try and get a little light
10:39
and it’s like this warped plant,
10:41
just getting a little bit of light.
10:42
You can’t yell at that plant for being
10:44
“Why are you up straight?”
10:45
Like they’ve had, there’s been certain conditions
10:50
that have led them to that place.
10:52
So I think empathy is a really good starting point.
10:54
Doesn’t mean you’re going to tolerate racism.
10:56
I mean, you have to agree with them.
10:58
It doesn’t mean that you don’t call them out
11:01
when you think they’re wrong.
11:02
But I think we all could use a lot more of that.
11:06
– And I think, we have to also acknowledge
11:09
that having empathy for people like that
11:12
or people who are ignorant or bigoted,
11:16
it’s definitely a very hard thing to do,
11:18
cause our, our knee jerk reaction is,
11:20
wow, you an beep,
11:23
but it’s like, you know,
11:24
I feel like the reason I’m…
11:28
maybe it’s maybe it’s confirmation bias on my part.
11:31
Cause it’s like, I feel like I’ve really gotten through
11:34
to a lot of those people
11:36
just by having empathy.
11:37
And just by having conversations,
11:39
people came to me, on the street corner,
11:42
with All Lives Matter
11:43
and they left understanding Black Lives Matter
11:46
and supporting Black Lives Matter
11:47
and understanding the stuff that’s going on
11:50
with the better perspective.
11:54
Some people may have their different opinions on,
11:56
whether we should teach racist people, how not to be racist.
12:00
But it’s like I say, I say, why not?
12:02
Cause if I don’t do it,
12:05
it’s then they’re gonna teach it to their kids.
12:10
And my kids are gonna have to deal with that.
12:12
And it’s like, I may not be affecting millions of people,
12:15
but at least, getting through to a lot of people,
12:18
I feel like they can help them teach other people.
12:20
And I had a woman who came back
12:23
after I talked to her about Black Lives Matter
12:25
versus All Lives Matter.
12:26
And you know, she was like,
12:27
“Yeah so I told my, my mother what you said, you know?
12:30
And she was very stubborn.”
12:32
Some people are not going to get it,
12:33
but it’s like the fact that she understood it
12:36
and she went to go teach other people,
12:38
it’s like, I was just like,
12:39
I feel like I’m doing a good thing here.
12:41
it really makes me feel good
12:43
cause it stops being just me
12:45
and it starts being other people,
12:47
other people are not teaching other people
12:49
about this kind of these kinds of topics,
12:52
and having uncomfortable conversations
12:54
and promoting uncomfortable conversations with other people,
12:57
you know, that that may need the education.
13:00
So, you know, yeah.
13:02
– Well you are doing good
13:03
and I’m just having this conversation, encouraging it.
13:06
I wish you the very best.
13:08
And it’s been such a pleasure talking to you
13:12
onwards and upwards fighting the good fight,
13:15
having a good conversation
13:16
and look forward to see what you got hatching
13:19
what you’re hatching next.
13:21
– Thank you.
13:22
– Alright, thanks so much Nifa, great to meet you man.
13:26
– Thanks for having me on.
13:27
– Thank you so much, and thanks for supporting Nifa,
13:29
thank you Nifa for joining,
13:31
much love to you all
13:32
so long humans stay human.
13:35
♪ Hey human, hey human ♪

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Soul Pancake

We love to connect with YOU, no matter what language you speak. Help SoulPancake create captions in your language by clicking here:
http://bit.ly/27FqhGH

▃ ▅ ▆ SUBSCRIBE to SoulPancake ▆ ▅ ▃
http://bitly.com/SoulPancakeSubscribe

THE SPOONFUL, our weekly dose of good stuff from across the web: http://ow.ly/t7K7p

MERCH STORE: http://bit.ly/soulpancakeshop
Buy our BOOK: http://book.soulpancake.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/soulpancake
TWEET us at: http://twitter.com/soulpancake
Visit our WEBSITE: http://soulpancake.com

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x