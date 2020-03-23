Home Wild Home by Montanus

By Vimeo

Francesco and Giorgio, aka Montanus, decided to dedicate a video-tribute to the land where

they were born and still live, celebrating the magnificent mountains where their desire to

explore the wilderness has grown.

‘Home Wild Home’ is the latest film by Montanus, but it doesn’t tell of an expedition in a remote land

like those they made in Patagonia and Iceland. Montanus duo created a sort of tribute in honor of their

own land, filming the backyard trails that link their hometown L’Aquila, in central Italy, with the

massif of Gran Sasso d’Italia, where highest peaks of Apennine mountains are located. In this mountain

environmental they started appreciating wilderness and developing the outdoor skills that have allowed

them to travel and explore remote and wildlands. ‘Home Wild Home’ is more than a Bikepacking film,

it’s a sign of gratitude to their own land and encouragement to the recovery of L’Aquila, hit by a

devastating earthquake 10 years ago.

MUSIC

The Nature Of The Game – Dan Fogelberg

Tell Me Lies – The Black Keys

They Wore Blue – Otis Taylor

Secret of Life – Lord Huron

FILMING EQUIPMENT

Camera 1: Sony RX100 MKVI 24-200mm f/2.8-f/4.5

Gimbal camera 1: Feiyu G6 Plus

Lens filter camera1: Mag Filter CPL 42mm

Camera 2: Canon EOS 100D

Primary Lens: Canon EF-S 60 mm F2.8 USM Macro

Spare Lens: Canon EF-S 24 mm F/2.8 STM

GoPro: Hero 5 Black

GoPro lens filter: Polar Pro CINEMA SERIES / Shutter collection / ND8 – ND16 – ND32

GoPro Gimbal: Feiyu Tech WG2X

Drone: DJI Mavic Air

Drone camera lens filter: Polar Pro CINEMA SERIES / Limited collection / ND32 – ND64 – ND32/PL –

ND64/PL

Microphone 1: RØDE VideoMic Pro

Microphone 2: RØDE Lavalier GO

Camera slider: Grip Gear Movie Maker 2

Tripod 1: SIRUI T-025SK Carbon Fiber

Tripod 2: JOBY GorillaPod 1K

