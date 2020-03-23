Home Wild Home by Montanus

By Vimeo
Francesco and Giorgio, aka Montanus, decided to dedicate a video-tribute to the land where
they were born and still live, celebrating the magnificent mountains where their desire to
explore the wilderness has grown.
‘Home Wild Home’ is the latest film by Montanus, but it doesn’t tell of an expedition in a remote land
like those they made in Patagonia and Iceland. Montanus duo created a sort of tribute in honor of their
own land, filming the backyard trails that link their hometown L’Aquila, in central Italy, with the
massif of Gran Sasso d’Italia, where highest peaks of Apennine mountains are located. In this mountain
environmental they started appreciating wilderness and developing the outdoor skills that have allowed
them to travel and explore remote and wildlands. ‘Home Wild Home’ is more than a Bikepacking film,
it’s a sign of gratitude to their own land and encouragement to the recovery of L’Aquila, hit by a
devastating earthquake 10 years ago.
MUSIC
The Nature Of The Game – Dan Fogelberg
Tell Me Lies – The Black Keys
They Wore Blue – Otis Taylor
Secret of Life – Lord Huron
FILMING EQUIPMENT
Camera 1: Sony RX100 MKVI 24-200mm f/2.8-f/4.5
Gimbal camera 1: Feiyu G6 Plus
Lens filter camera1: Mag Filter CPL 42mm
Camera 2: Canon EOS 100D
Primary Lens: Canon EF-S 60 mm F2.8 USM Macro
Spare Lens: Canon EF-S 24 mm F/2.8 STM
GoPro: Hero 5 Black
GoPro lens filter: Polar Pro CINEMA SERIES / Shutter collection / ND8 – ND16 – ND32
GoPro Gimbal: Feiyu Tech WG2X
Drone: DJI Mavic Air
Drone camera lens filter: Polar Pro CINEMA SERIES / Limited collection / ND32 – ND64 – ND32/PL –
ND64/PL
Microphone 1: RØDE VideoMic Pro
Microphone 2: RØDE Lavalier GO
Camera slider: Grip Gear Movie Maker 2
Tripod 1: SIRUI T-025SK Carbon Fiber
Tripod 2: JOBY GorillaPod 1K
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
