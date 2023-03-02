How a Crush Saved a Queer Person’s Life. “Falling in Love Was the Catalyst for Accepting Who I Am.” [Video]

.

When Grey moved to Philadelphia, she started developing a crush on a girl at her church. There was only one problem – Grey was homophobic herself and not at all accepting of queerness. But as the crush grew stronger and a mutual affection began to develop, Grey started wondering if being queer and living a happy life were even possible. After a near brush with self-harm, Grey realized that she needed to balance her approach to religion with her queer identity. After a lot of introspection and research, Grey found the happy life she had dreamed of, including a committed long-term relationship with that girl from her church.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:05

Hey, so my name is Grey. I grew up in Florida.

0:08

I grew up in a church and in a family that was very conservative Christianity wise. They’re

0:18

also Caribbean. There’s also the Black culture, and so overall, not very accepting of queerness,

0:26

but I definitely have always felt like queer inclinations. And I was even homophobic,

0:35

I will say. As friends would start coming out throughout puberty and stuff like that,

0:39

I would talk to them and be like, “Hey, this is not real” or “Are you just trying something

0:45

because you know this is not okay.” When I moved up here to Philadelphia,

0:52

I was in a worship team at this church. I met this girl and immediately was drawn to her. I was like,

1:02

wow, she’s so cool and so edgy, and I really want to know everything about her and ask her

1:07

all the questions. So I started having those feelings toward her just thinking that she

1:11

was cute or whatever. But all the while, not at all leaning into them, I’d gotten to the point

1:18

where I was like, All right, people have queer thoughts. It’s fine, just don’t act on them.

1:22

We actually became good friends because I texted her while I was in distress one day.

1:29

Around that time, I was going through a lot of depression so I texted her and I was like, “Hey,

1:33

I know we haven’t really had deep conversations like this before, but you seem like a trustworthy

1:38

person to talk to you. Can I just tell you some things that I’ve been going through?”

1:41

She was immediately like, “Yeah, what’s up?” And I literally just spilled everything to her,

1:48

not any of the queer stuff, but just I feel like I’m doing everything right, I’m waking up and

1:54

reading the Bible and meditating and praying, and I was like, I’m still not… I’m so sad.

1:59

And she was just so receptive throughout the whole thing. She was just like, “Yeah,

2:02

that sucks.” And we talked for a long time, and at the end of the conversation she said, “Yeah,

2:10

I mean, you can talk to me anytime.” And I was like, “All right, sure.”

2:14

And she was like, “No, I’m serious.” And I was like, “Well, if I can text you anytime,

2:19

I’m going to text you at five o’clock in the morning when I wake up and I’m already depressed.”

2:23

And she was like, “All right.” Like clockwork the next morning, five o’clock, the depression hits.

2:29

I text her and she’s like, “Hey, what’s up?” I was like, Wow. She really does mean anytime. And from

2:35

that point, we were just texting, texting, texting nonstop. And it got to a point where I was like,

2:40

Wow, I feel extremely connected to this person and this person is cute. And I’m like, all right,

2:47

I will admit that I have a crush on her. So yeah, me, the crush and our friend had a

2:55

sleepover at my apartment, and for some reason we started talking about kind of queer related

3:01

things. So I think they were talking about Pride, and I said, “What do you think about Pride?”

3:07

And my crush was like, “What do you mean?” And I said, “Isn’t it not okay?”

3:13

And our friend was like, “What do you mean not okay? It seems so much fun.”

3:17

And I said, “No, but because it’s gay people, and we should not be celebrating that.”

3:24

And my crush was like, “That doesn’t make any sense. I don’t care.”

3:28

I did end up telling our friend the day after the sleepover that I had a crush on my crush.

3:35

And the friend said, “Oh, you should just tell her. It’s not that big of a deal.”

3:40

And I said, “Okay.” A week after the sleepover,

3:44

I texted her and I said, “Hey, I have something to tell you.”

3:48

And she said, “Yeah, what’s up?” And I said, “So I have a crush on you.”

3:54

And she was like, “Okay.” And I was like, “Is that weird? Do

3:59

you want me to give you space? Is it awkward?” She was like, “No, why would it be?” And we

4:04

just continued talking as friends and as very connected friends.

4:08

A month after I told her that I had a crush on her, I flew back to Florida just to visit my

4:15

family. One night I was texting her from Florida and I said, “So I think I’m in love with you.”

4:22

And she said, “I feel the same way.” And I was like, “No, no, no.” Because now

4:30

it’s scary, because now it’s a real thing. Three days later,

4:35

I came back from Florida. She picked me up from the airport, and once she got to my apartment,

4:40

I said, “Hey, do you want to come up?” And she was like, “Yeah, sure.”

4:44

And we were just talking and hanging out, and it just felt really great to be back

4:48

in each other’s presence. As she was going to leave, we turned to have a hug, and we ended

4:56

up hugging for three hours. And then we said goodbye, which was still very hard, still hard

5:03

after saying goodbye for three hours in a hug. But then very quickly, the religious upbringing,

5:11

indoctrination, programming kicked in. It felt clear to me that it’s like, all right, I either

5:19

live a life that I was taught to live and be super duper depressed the whole time, but then

5:30

maybe die and be happy, or I just can’t live it all. And I literally walked like 20 or so blocks

5:42

down to a bridge. I did end up calling a friend while I was up there and was able

5:48

to process some things through. All the while this woman I love was texting me and trying

5:56

to call me throughout. I did eventually answer her phone call and she talked me down even more.

6:01

So after that, I walked home. As I was processing what had very seriously almost happened

6:12

throughout that next week, I kind of just started this mantra of I’m just doing my best and jumping

6:20

from this point of I’m just doing what makes me feel like I don’t want to die. So for me, that

6:26

meant trying to find community to survive with. Honestly, I just looked up on Instagram, queer

6:35

faith, or queer Christians or queer spirituality. I came across some queer Christian pages where

6:43

they were preaching and queer pastors who were preaching. So it kind of got to this place where

6:52

I was like, all right, it seems to me that no one has the answer. So once again, I’m going

6:58

to do what makes me feel like I don’t want to die. And so that meant leaning into the queer theology.

7:09

So that led me to finding community online, then finding community in person, and then coming to

7:18

a place where I can accept and be proud of who I am. And that has brought me to where I am today.

7:23

So I did eventually come out to my parents. It went about

7:28

as expected. I’ve had top surgery. I’ve come to accept myself more, even just gender-wise. That

7:37

person I love, like we are definitely together now, and it’s been a couple years. We have a dog,

7:44

we have two cats. We plan to move in together next year. Falling in Love was the catalyst

7:51

for accepting who I am. That’s inseparable from

7:58

accepting myself, from coming out to myself, from even simultaneously falling

8:04

in love with myself. It was definitely a rough journey, but I have to say it was worth it.

