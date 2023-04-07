Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Can You Connect With Community?

How Can You Connect With Community?

I asked my coaching client, Ron, who his best friend was and how connected he was with him or her.

by Leave a Comment

I asked my coaching client, Ron, who his best friend was and how connected he was with him or her.

He looked at me incredulously and said, “I don’t have any friends. There’s no one I trust!” When asked how he felt about that he stated, “Lonely and sad!”

I was saddened, too, to hear Ron’s story. Unfortunately, having no community occurs all too often for many men. And it is killing us!  The statistics are clear on the damage of male isolation. Here’s just a few:

Isolating ourselves stunts our growth and development. As a consequence, we develop a false self to adapt and connect, thereby reinforcing a disconnection from our authentic self. To present a face of success to the world, we may adopt a conspiracy of silence about pain or trauma, neglect or shame. This silent barrier stops us from reaping the benefits of having someone truly see us. Isolation breeds misery while community offers a sense of belonging.

The educator and motivational speaker, John Bradshaw, echoes this benefit: “In order to be healed, we must come out of hiding and isolation. This means finding a person, or ideally a group of significant others, whom we are willing to trust.” He says the only way to find out if we’re wrong is to expose ourselves to someone else’s scrutiny. “When we trust someone else and experience their love and acceptance, we begin to change our beliefs about ourselves. We learn that we are not bad; we learn that we are loveable and acceptable.”

As was stated previously, men rarely experience deep, true friendship with other men. Yet doing so is a powerful tool to build happiness, connection, and even health. How can we overcome isolation and learn to connect in generative, life affirming ways?  How can we develop and build authentic friendships?

Here are some strategies:

1. Make a commitment to reach out and build friendships.

2. Ask about your friend’s lives and actively listen.

3. Openly communicate about your life and practice being vulnerable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Show affection and caring with genuine praise.

5. Work through any barriers to intimacy (such as our father issues and betrayals by

other men.)

These practices cannot be done in isolation! We must reach out to support groups or individuals to begin practicing these skills and develop friendships. Start by joining a men’s group, 12-Step group, or church group.  Attend regularly and actively practice the five skills we suggest above. They changed my life.  I have no doubt they will change yours!

 

This post was previously published on POWERTOOLSFORMEN.ORG.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Rick Broniec

Rick Broniec, MEd., is a best-selling author, speaker and international expert on Men’s Issues. Rick has been recognized nationally and internationally with numerous awards for his work in education and Men’s Work. Rick has led over 200 trainings and seminars in 11 countries on 5 continents for thousands of men. His newest book, co-authored with Leonard Szymczak, is Power Tools for Men: A Blueprint for Healthy Masculinity, to be published in April, 2023.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x