Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How Insecure Attachment Negatively Affects Your Relationships

How Insecure Attachment Negatively Affects Your Relationships

Don’t let your attachment style rule your life.

by Leave a Comment

Chances are, you have no idea what attachment style you are. Very few people even know what it means. Your attachment style was developed when you were a baby. If your parent or caregiver was there for you when you needed them in the first few years of your life, you probably have a healthy and secure attachment style. Those who were neglected or abused as a baby tend to have one of the unhealthy attachment styles, which can create a toxic relationship no matter how hard you try or how much you love them.

Insecure Attachment Equals Unhealthy Relationships

There are three unhealthy types of attachment styles, which include anxious-preoccupied attachment, avoidant-dismissive attachment, and disorganized attachment. An insecure attachment can be any of these three, and they are all bad for relationships. The anxious type is a clingy and needy lover who literally wants to be with you all the time. They will go so far as to ignore work or other important activities just to be with you. In fact, these types are the ones who will get jealous and angry when you won’t take off work to be with them. It may be cute for a minute when you first get together that they want to be near you 24/7, but after a while, it will start to get old and things will progressively get worse. You will likely be accused of cheating for no reason, get phone calls at work, and may even feel like you are being stalked at times. This is not a good relationship.

Avoiding and Ignoring

Another type of insecure attachment is the avoidant-dismissive type who seems so attentive at first but then becomes aloof and even uncaring. The person who seemed like they wanted to be with you forever may suddenly become unreachable. They may ignore you, avoid you, and may even be mean to you to get you to leave them alone. These types are uncomfortable talking about your relationship or feelings and may even go out of their way to stay away from you in public situations. This is why we should never date those we work with. This person may seem like they like you but just does not want to be close anymore or they may claim they need time apart or alone. Eventually, you will realize that you are chasing them, and hopefully, you will see that this is an unhealthy relationship.

Disorganized Love

The disorganized attachment style is the most dangerous and toxic, mainly because these individuals were likely abused as a child and tend to repeat the pattern with others. However, this is also one of the most treatable. This person is likely a hot and cold type of person sometimes showing extreme loving tendencies and abusive tendencies as well. They are more likely to be verbally or physically abusive to others and have a difficult time getting along with anyone. You may notice that they do not get along with their family. That is a red flag to look out for. Also, if the person is frequently arguing with others in general, that is another red flag. But these individuals are not bad people, they are typically suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and can be easily treated by a counselor or therapist.

Cut and Run

Is it love or lust? First of all, if you are new to the relationship, you may be better off just cutting your losses and moving on. Of course, you probably care about them, so go ahead and suggest that they get some help and then move on. It is not your job to fix them, and you may end up getting hurt in the end. However, if you have been in this relationship for a while and want to try and make things work, there are relationship counselors who can help you. No matter which type of attachment style your partner has, it can be treated as long as they want to be helped.

Maybe It Is You

But what if it is you who has an insecure attachment? Are you the one who is clingy and jealous all the time? Or maybe you do not like to get too close to anyone and end up sabotaging your own relationships when they seem to get too comfortable. You could be the one with a disorganized attachment style who is suffering from PTSD and needs therapy. If it is you, it is vital that you get the counseling you need, or your relationships are not going to work no matter who you try to be with. If you seem to have trouble having a successful relationship with anyone but have no idea why you may have an unhealthy attachment style and not even know it. Talk to a counselor and see what is going on. It may just be that you need some relationship advice. You do not have to set an appointment or even leave your home to talk to a counselor. Regain.us has online counselors who are able to help you 24/7 so give it a try.

stock photo ID: 1712933170

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.