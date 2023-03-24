How to Balance Your Body Type (Inspired by a Deepak Chopra Program)

BASED ON YOUR SCORE, YOU CAN FIND BETTER HEALTH, BALANCE, AND PASSION WORK

In 2008, I went through Deepak Chopra’s Perfect Health Program in Carlsbad, California that cost me more than any vacation I can remember. My reward has been a life changer, as I’ve used some of the life skills every day and still to this day, over a decade later (and you can use to help balance your body type).

I believe everyone can use this helpful information for their whole life in several ways, including better health to slow aging, whole balance, and finding passion work.

HOW I DISCOVERED THE PROGRAM

I was personally struggling with remaining angry emotions from a stressful, uninspiring management position I had just left.

Some roles aren’t the right fit, and there was one, in particular, I held after a line of unsatisfying work, that mildly put, was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

You could be good at your job and hate your job, which is how I felt, so I left that position (but my story had a good ending as a new role was created for me at the same company).

Hating the one position I held, led me to strong irritated feelings and heat throughout my body. I felt moody, out of sorts, and off (my usual) balance. I hadn’t started the position feeling that way.

I had small fleeting flare-ups with internal anger throughout my adulthood, but never this strong and for so long, that I could clearly isolate myself from one work situation and place.

This is how I came to delve deeper into learning about the mind-body connection (that has since grown in national awareness).

I had to do something pretty immediately, as my daily quality of life was affected. I knew I needed to find a permanent solution to help me deal with my stress-related and unhealthy burnt-out feelings.

I also knew I needed to attend something deep and experiential to have a change and lasting impact. I was looking for a hands-on solution that provided skills I could use throughout life, for preventative reasons.

I had already been following Deepak Chopra’s teachings through books and audio.

While researching, I discovered his Perfect Health Program that is based on Ayurveda (life science), an ancient 5,000-year-old scientific method of determining health and wellness through the mind, body, and spirit connection. In essence, the healing power of mind over body.

The concept of the mind-body connection is, if you have baggage (in your mind) that you’re holding onto from the past, that can translate to disease and disorder.

Cardiologist Dr. Dean Ornish in the Lifestyle Heart Trial proved that 48 advanced heart patients could reduce fatty plaque deposits blocking coronary arteries with their healthy lifestyle changes (exercise, yoga, meditation, and specific diet).

Ayurveda and The Perfect Health Program would take Ornish’s breakthrough study and apply principles to any disorder.

Deepak Chopra had been reporting Perfect Health approach successes for over a decade before his book Perfect Health (The Complete Mind Body Guide) was published. Many thousands of others had gone through the same Perfect Health Program I attended.

PERFECT HEALTH TEACHINGS

For my situation, to help get me back to a calm equilibrium, I performed yoga and silent meditation for the first time through the Perfect Heath Program. But the most valuable information I learned was about the mind-body connection concept (and how my previous approach to balancing life, preventing disease, and other health issues, was more about external activities than internal wholeness).

To begin to learn about your current mind-body status and balance your body type, it’s critical to know there are three Ayurvedic body types (called Doshas). They are Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Most people dominate with one Dosha (but we as humans all have traces of all three Doshas).

I’m a pure Vata determined by body frame, weight, eyes, complexion, hair, joints, sleep pattern, body temperature, feelings under stress, and temperament.

The human mind and body communicate and sends signals to each other that result in your (human) action, characteristics, emotions, and health problem tendencies related to the Doshas.

For mind-body, you can have a single, double, or triple (all 3) dosha(s).

Vata types typically act in indecision, bounce back and forth working on multiple activities, are extremely forgetful, feel anxious and worried, and have mood swings. Health issues can range from stomach, insomnia, and anxiety issues.

Pitta types can act hard-charging, or get easily stressed, angry or irritated. Health issues can range from severe heart attacks to mild heartburn.

Kapha types typically act easygoing, calm, and can be resistant to change. Health issues can range from depression to sinus or chest congestion.

Before attending the program I read Deepak Chopra’s Perfect Health (The Complete Mind Body Guide) that the Program was based on. I realized that I naturally have a Vata Body and Pitta-Vata Mind combination.

ENTER THE DEEPAK CHOPRA PERFECT HEALTH PROGRAM SOLUTION

At the Chopra Center, I took a self-scored test and discovered my Pitta Mind/Body imbalance was off the charts, that needed correcting and counterbalancing (also called “pacifying a dosha”). That discovery came as no surprise based on my symptoms.

That explained why I could jump on the littlest thing, and why I could feel actual heat emanating from my body. These symptoms led me to desperately seek help.

There I also attended classes, health consultations, detox cleansing, and received Dosha-specific massages. I also tried group meditation and yoga for the first time. Yoga was just catching on the brink of mass appeal popularity.

A few participants in the same classes I attended had developed Fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal pain disorder. This condition led them to seek help. I realized those with a disorder also could benefit from a mind-body connection solution.

These folks I met happened to also naturally have a Vata Dosha type and received warm blankets during their massage that sounded so nice to me, as it was chilly weather outside. Their imbalance was more Vata-focused.

I had a different imbalance (Pitta). To calm the fiery heat condition I had, the outside patio doors were opened for me in the middle of the cool winter, while I was laying down on the massage table.

That’s what my imbalanced Pitta body needed and felt good with, despite my brain saying I wanted warm comfy blankets like my new Vata friends had.

Similarly, a hot steam shower sounded good but would have made my imbalance worse.

From the program I learned, I could help restore balance again with some of the following healthy changes and additions to my life. I started these things right away:

Sounds: Turning off loud sounds, and deliberately listening to light and calming sounds like classical or relaxing music. Silent meditation (restful awareness) would have been good except I had lists running through my brain that I didn’t know how to silence as an inexperienced meditation beginner.

A typical balanced Pitta mind has a get things done attitude. I already learned I had a partial Pitta mind, so having a Pitta imbalance was adversely affecting my mind.

Smells and Foods: Adding foods to eat that were sweet, bitter, and astringent (and drinking relaxing chamomile tea which is not usually one I like). I gravitated to rose-scented candles. When they burned sandalwood incense in the Wellness Center’s bathroom, I was drawn to that scent that calmed me, while that same scent repelled others who needed other scents to pacify their other specific imbalances.

I could barely smell orange scents that a balanced Vata Dosha type, normally would gravitate towards. The same principle applies to and explains why certain perfumes and colognes smell better sometimes than other times.

I took a variety of natural herbs specific to the program and for my specific situation that helped with restoring balance and heat in my body (to lower my internal thermostat).

Exercise and Activities: Jumping in a pool in the middle of winter would have been great for me. As would ice skating and other wintery cooling sports. Hatha yoga became part of my weekly balance regimen (usually good for anyone, anytime).

I made these relatively easy, daily lifestyle adjustments after I came back from the program. I noticed my heated body and feelings of strong irritation started to disappear gradually.

Here’s a process you can take to learn more about how to live healthy for your mind-body:

Balance Your Body Type

Step 1: Take the Body Balance Quiz

You’ll learn (for free) what your primary Dosha body imbalance (Vata, Pitta, or Kapha) is in this snapshot moment based on your situations, stressors, or season that can be different than your natural body Dosha tendencies. You’ll also get suggestions you can print out on how you can begin to counteract and restore your imbalances back to balance.

The information is so revealing and can be life-changing (as it was for me). It’s also fun as you get to learn new lifestyle enhancements and tweaks that will benefit you and your health your entire life (and wish you knew sooner).

You commonly can have a different mind imbalance (than body imbalance). And you can be “tied” in the highest mind imbalance score, which means you have 1–2 mind imbalances (it’s rare to be tied in all 3). The same applies to body imbalances (e.g. balance your body type). Don’t let that intimidate you.

Just focus on the ones that are the highest scores. The idea is to lower those. For example, I had a score for Pitta Mind, so that was one I needed to work on.

Remember there’s a direct mind-body connection and correlation, so both are important.

Your imbalances will naturally differ at various times in your life. That’s why learning the skill of how to get balanced is helpful for various seasons in your life, and especially when you’re feeling something is “off.”

Getting back to balance allows you to:

Let your authentic body-mind nature shine through. Live the positive aspects of your authentic body-mind nature. Downplay the (seasonal) aspects of your body-mind nature holding you back.



Step 2: How to Apply This For Your Life (Balance Your Body Type)

After you know the primary Dosha imbalances you have, then for starters, make the following lifestyle modifications. You should overall feel good about your taste, smell, sound, and activity modifications.

Many people have a Pitta imbalance (like I had) since many people have stressful jobs. These are a few changes you can make for each imbalance.

Pitta: If you’re irritated/angered, listen to classical and light music, smell scents like sandalwoods, and do yoga.

Perform cooling activities. If your Pitta imbalance is strong, being cool/cold in the winter will still appeal to you (defying logical tendencies).

Vata: If you’re anxious/worried, then listen to music without regular beats.

Have an orange-scented candle near you and perform a varied motion activity like Tai Chi.

Kapha: If you’re feeling tired/lazy, then listen to heavy music and loud sounds like classic rock-n-roll.

Smell scents that wake you up like evergreen firs. Perform heavy workouts or exercises.

Deep yoga breathing exercises can really help also especially if your stress is in your chest.

Hopefully, you understand the process and some starting ideas on how to begin to counteract (pacify) your imbalances.

By discovering your imbalances, you can help prevent undesired daily moods, negative emotions, and health issues later down the road. You can feel peace when you balance your body type.

The sickness you should seek to avoid is the one that you are most prone to, and that is indicated by your prakruti.

Step 3: How To Take Your Newfound Knowledge And Find Your Passion Work

You can also apply this information above to discover your passion and purpose work (and by default, the work that would drain you and not be a good fit).

Inspired by how else I could use this valuable information, I creatively discovered this on my own.

I got out of positions doing unenjoyable hum-drum work using my skills and experiences that I was not passionate about. At these unfulfilling work choices, I questioned the impact I was making.

So one day I started creative(ly) writing. I did an experiment with this specific season where I was doing fulfilling writing work.

While writing regularly naturally feels like passionate work and I feel relaxed, I had a high Kapha Mind with a slight Pitta Body imbalance.

Kapha is not usually a strong imbalance for me. Having a lesser imbalance (lower score) would have been the best result, but having a Kapha imbalance was better for me than the other Dosha imbalances.

My typical body disposition (Prakruti) is Vata, and my mind is usually Pitta-Vata. When I was most stressed and went to the Perfect Health Program, I had a Pitta Mind and Body imbalance.

Any type of work that could make me feel anxious/worried (Vata tendencies) or angered/irritated (Pitta tendencies), would be the most stressful and worst combination for me.

Hypothetically, if my score had indicated a Vata imbalance during this time that I pursued fulfilling writing work, then I would likely have been severely or doubly anxious, forgetful, indecisive, etc. It could have resulted in some kind of dysfunction or deepening health issues later down the road.

As in most cases, there were lifestyle factors not accounted for (like what I was doing during the hours I wasn’t working in the 168 hours per week). For the most part, I did not have high stressors in my life.

I also took this inspired body balance quiz in the winter season, which is typically a heightened imbalance for Kapha, as it’s commonly associated with cold season and resisting (hibernation) tendencies.

Taking those additional factors into account, writing was not hurting my overall balance. I further confirm it was helping my overall feelings (of satisfaction) when I write.

Similarly, you can find or come close to discovering your sweet spot passion work by figuring out if your imbalance is acceptable. If you’re stressed and have a high Pitta imbalance that could be a tell-tale sign that you may not be doing activities that are good for you.

Before this knowledge, I had been looking at finding a balanced life, completely differently. Previously I sought work-life balance, working flexible hours. That’s part of the balance, but that doesn’t include the type of work you do, and loving what you do during those 40+ hours.

Now I look at balance as doing passionate work that enhances life. Then having a fulfilled life outside of work, to have them blend together. That seems to be the trend as many companies are trying to make the workplace more like the home. For example, casual dress at the workplace.

To optimize what I’m doing, using the Kapha Mind imbalance I have as an example, I do the following to help myself out…

Exercise and Activities for Kapha Mind/Pitta Body:

Sounds: Listening to loud music can get me going (Kapha mind). The opposite, calmer sounds like classical music (piano or jazz) are good for Pitta. Sound vibrations are primarily first picked up by the brain, but then permeate into the body cells (mind-body connection).

Exercise: Cardio work out. Since my Pitta body imbalance is low, the Kapha mind is the pacifying remedy I need to seek most. So rather than cooling down exercises, I seek high activity.

I discovered an easier, non-scientific (intuitive) way to learn your imbalances after you know what to look for.

Scanning Your Body Method (For Your Best Health, Life, and Work) – Balance Your Body Type

Besides scoring, you confirm any Dosha imbalances with how do you feel? And what is your body telling you? Since I want to do cardio work (and I feel good performing) and I don’t want to jump in a pool, I confirm naturally (through thoughts and feelings) that my Kapha imbalance is higher.

After practice, you can become an experienced Dosha/imbalance detecting pro or Dosha Expert, knowing which imbalance you have as it becomes your natural way.

You learn what your body and mind need by being attuned and internally sensitive to your mind and body needs by your actions and reactions…

Are you anxious or worried over everything and anything (Vata)? Are you irritated or anger easily (Pitta)? Are you accumulating things or lazy (Kapha)?

These are giveaways and natural health signs. You can see signs throughout your day to day if you know what to look for.

THIRD BENEFIT FOR SEEKING BALANCE

The information you’ll discover about yourself can be used to find your healthiest and highest and best use purpose work. All of this can help you from aging.

There’s another third benefit I discovered in finding your balance.

You can get deeply creative. When you’re in your happiest pure joy, then you can get in the flow. And get in your mind to exceed capabilities beyond your ordinary.

Through the Perfect Health Program, I realized that balance and stress reduction includes meditation (to become aware of the present moment). Getting rest awareness during this time helps with clarity when you’re in the real world. This can also be achieved through intentions in yoga.

What I Learned To Balance Your Body Type:

#1. Overall Health and Balance Starts in Your Mind to Balance Your Body Type

Good health is preventative and not just from what I eat or intake (vitamins, herbs, etc.). Mindfulness is important for reducing stress which reduces aging. I’m able to find peaceful moments more often, where my mind is calm, and content on good and bad situations, recognizing that’s part of the journey.

I’m able to be in the moment in activities like creative writing and yoga.

Finding my best work can reduce the negative sides of my natural Dosha tendencies, where I could be anxious, worried, irritated, or moody.

I learned that my Fibromyalgia classmates had formed this disorder because of past emotional hurts that needed healing (starting out in the mind).

I was able to let go of childhood wounds that were holding me back. I had to be mindful and distance myself from myself as a child. I was able to imagine a younger me (from a photo image I had) and comfort her, telling her everything is okay now and forgiving my parents. That took the weight off my shoulders. I was able to heal and restore my mind and body.

That brought me back to internal balance (for authentic whole balance). This came from more than just participating in various external activities (that I previously thought was the solution).

# 2. Balancing My Natural (Vata) Dosha Restores Me:

I can take anxious and worried energy and exchange for peace in yoga and meditation intention.

I can make the right choices easier. Since Vata is my primary Dosha, it’s easy for me to be naturally indecisive. But I can refer to the knowledge I learned when I’m out food shopping, buying a candle, or music. Before I go to the store, I’m purposeful about what I’m looking for to help balance me. This saves time from making decisions and reduces trial-and-error.

I have fun confirming what I know about my current body imbalance, sniffing candles and spices. I don’t make too many mistakes of buying or trying the wrong thing and then having remorse. I can answer the question: What does my body need?

# 3. Finding Contentment and Peace As A Better Way of Living (Over Anger)

From learning about how to reduce my imbalances and centering (in yoga or mindfulness), I can better keep myself feeling peaceful and calm. That’s the ideal way to be. I’m not fluctuating, up-and-down, and dependent on my life circumstances to bring me happiness. I’m not making decisions based on moods.

I’ve learned to be content and never again feeling like I’m riding an emotional roller coaster despite life’s twists and turns. In my opinion, that’s the best part of what I learned from my experience.

I hope you can discover and get a glimpse in your mind or life, to anything that may be holding you back, so you can be emotionally free, present, and restore balance. Then, discover your passion work, and creativity.

—

