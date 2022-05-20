Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How to Be an Effective Ally in the Workplace

How to Be an Effective Ally in the Workplace

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

by

The topic of being an ally in the workplace doesn’t have to be a buzzkill. We are all busy and have many demands on our attention, but your allyship in the workplace is important and not only benefits others, but you as well.

The topic of being an ally in the workplace doesn’t have to be a buzzkill. I know you are busy and many things demand your attention, but it feels important to share this topic. Your allyship not only benefits others, but you as well.

Ray Arata, co-founder of Better Man Leadership, speaker, facilitator and coach, is today’s Man Alive podcast guest. He just published a new book: SHOWING UP: How Men Can Become Effective Allies in the Workplace. There are many powerful reasons Ray shares to get on board as an ally.

I imagine you are inspired to support friends, colleagues and loved ones so they gain the respect and recognition they deserve. But, if you have no other reason to become an ally, Ray says you will become a dinosaur if you don’t get on board as the world rapidly changes.

In our conversation we discussed…

  • How allyship benefits all, not just minorities
  • The keys to become the better man you want to be
  • The five states of men in business and why they matter
  • The 4 step journey to become an ally
  • How to be curious about rather than demonize privilege

Showing Up is a “how-to” book for men in organizations seeking to be better allies and leaders. The book also gives guidance to HR and Diversity & Inclusion Professionals on how to engage men in diversity efforts. I highly recommend listening to this episode to understand more and then picking up your copy of Ray’s book!

Ray Arata is the author of SHOWING UP; How Men Can Become Effective Allies in the Workplace, is a speaker, master facilitator, coach, and most of all, he is an ally in training. As an aspiring ally, Ray’s personal mission involves going into the corporate world and getting male executives to stand up and stand strong when it comes to including and advancing women and minorities in the workplace.

Ray brings a unique and much needed experiential point of view that supports organizations in meeting men where they are – without shame or blame – and guiding them on an inclusionary, heart-centric leadership journey. As a co-founder of Better Man Leadership, a consulting and training firm that seeks to engage men as allies and advocates for diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and justice, Ray is committed to the transformation of the gender perspective from which organizations engage with all stakeholder groups; customers, employees, investors, partners, and the global community.

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

