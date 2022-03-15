How To Change a Doorknob [Video]

By: Dad, How Do I?
I show you how to remove and install a doorknob.
I also show how to open a bathroom door through the little hole.
Disclaimer:
—–
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
00:00
hey kids nice to see you again uh
00:03
so i’ve had quite a few requests for how
00:05
to change a doorknob
00:07
so um it’s fairly simple um
00:10
especially if you know if your home is
00:12
uh
00:13
within the probably built in the last 40
00:15
years at least in america
00:16
they’ve standardized it so you know
00:18
before you get into
00:19
older homes you might have to actually
00:20
drill holes but you know odds are
00:23
that you can just go to the hardware
00:24
store and pick up a door pick a door
00:26
knob that you like
00:27
and it should fit in your and to replace
00:29
the the doorknob in your home
00:31
um and i’m actually going to show you
00:34
how to
00:35
uh how to use a bathroom key this is a
00:38
little key like this
00:40
okay that comes actually with the door
00:42
knob so here’s like a standard
00:44
screwdriver and then that’s the little
00:45
the little key i’m gonna show you how to
00:47
do that because i actually had one
00:48
subscriber say they had to break their
00:49
door down
00:50
because they didn’t know how to how to
00:51
use or didn’t know
00:53
yeah how to unlock the bathroom from
00:55
from the outside
00:57
um but before we do that i have a dad
00:59
joke for you
01:00
so so the screwdriver uh said to the
01:04
bathroom key
01:04
said uh you’re not awkward you’re just a
01:07
little dorky
01:09
ah so anyway let’s get started
01:13
okay so the way you remove this is
01:15
pretty much any door knob has these two
01:17
screws and they’re long screws so that
01:20
they can get
01:20
through to the other side but once you
01:22
get them loosened
01:24
so you just need a screwdriver that’s a
01:26
little bit longer like this
01:28
and you just kind of come in at an angle
01:32
and push on it there you go
01:36
and get the other one going
01:40
just like that
01:51
yeah they’re not threaded all the way
01:52
through because they just need to be
01:54
long so that you can get across to that
01:56
other side so
02:11
okay i’m getting close and see this hole
02:15
here
02:16
that’s the hole that you can actually
02:17
stick that little key inside of we’ll do
02:19
that a little bit later but let’s go
02:21
ahead and do this for now
02:24
take this apart just set your screw
02:34
somewhere
02:36
so there’s you know your front door um
02:39
different doors with different locks
02:41
they’re all going to be basically the
02:43
same as this though
02:45
they’re going to have two screws like
02:46
that and then you just
02:48
okay i need to pull that off
02:52
and that’s what it looks like behind
02:53
there okay and then now
02:57
we’re gonna go ahead let me shift the
02:59
camera angle because i’m gonna show you
03:00
you gotta
03:01
get rid of a couple screws here so that
03:03
everything can pop out
03:04
but i mean you can should be able to
03:06
just slide that out
03:07
the back i have to wiggle it a little
03:11
bit might be actually locked
03:13
see here
03:18
there you go okay so that’s the other
03:21
side
03:22
and then now in order to remove this you
03:24
may or may not have to remove this but
03:26
they’ll give you a new one
03:27
you know when you buy it when you buy a
03:29
doorknob so there’s a couple screws here
03:31
let me change the angle
03:34
okay so that’s what that looks like
03:35
right and you just got a couple screws
03:37
there that you gotta pull out
03:51
occasionally i’ve done this before and
03:53
i’ve actually left this in and i was
03:55
able to do it it was fine but
03:57
um yeah depending on the doorknob that
03:59
you buy you might have to just go ahead
04:01
and replace this whole thing
04:06
okay and then that should just pop out
04:09
of there
04:10
there’s probably some paint yeah so it’s
04:13
sticking because of the paint
04:15
okay yeah and this is actually a p one
04:18
unit so it actually comes like that
04:20
so when you go to install it okay well
04:22
let’s just take a look here
04:23
right so that’s what you look like right
04:25
so the doorknob looks like
04:27
before you actually or the hole anyway
04:30
and so you start by putting this thing
04:32
in and you want to be careful how you’re
04:34
putting this which way this is facing
04:37
because this is going to go back towards
04:38
where the door is going to close
04:40
so you don’t want it like that right
04:42
because then this wouldn’t push down
04:44
right it would bump into the door so you
04:46
got to make sure that’s facing the
04:47
correct way
04:48
okay and then we just put it in there
04:54
okay and then we put those screws in so
04:57
i’m just going to do just the opposite
04:58
of what i just did
05:00
because i don’t actually need to change
05:01
my doorknob i’m just showing you how
05:03
they work
05:08
okay
05:13
okay
05:23
i try to show you in real time this so
05:25
you can see
05:26
you know it doesn’t you sometimes you
05:28
run into little snags
05:30
so uh and you got to fight this door
05:33
kind of moving back and forth on there
05:34
right
05:35
okay so that guy’s in so we got that let
05:38
me change the angle again and we’ll
05:40
put it back together okay so you can see
05:43
how that’s shaped
05:44
like that right and you can look inside
05:48
here and you can see that
05:50
that’s shaped like that so right so you
05:52
need the first thing you need to do is
05:53
try to get that in here
05:55
and sometimes you gotta play around with
05:56
it a little bit i’ve played around with
05:58
locking and unlocking it and you just
06:01
gotta kind of
06:03
wiggle it a little bit to get it to
06:05
there we go
06:06
now it just slid in okay so let me pull
06:09
it back out
06:14
okay so see these long things right here
06:17
that’s where your screws are gonna go
06:18
from the other side okay
06:20
so those big long screws that we took
06:23
out
06:23
these guys are going to come across from
06:26
the other side and go into there
06:28
okay just like that so just kind of pay
06:31
attention as you’re building this
06:33
so that you you know what you’re looking
06:34
for so let’s put it back in
06:36
okay okay we’re in
06:40
and then now i’m gonna set those holes
06:43
there
06:43
okay so now i’m gonna flip it back to
06:47
the other side
06:48
so you can see what that looks like
06:51
okay so as we look at this you can see
06:53
there’s a little half moon there
06:55
too and we got to put that make sure
06:57
that that guy slides on top
07:00
on that other half moon and you got to
07:01
kind of hold it from the other side
07:03
okay so that’s that okay
07:07
and then now these holes right remember
07:08
when we here let me pull it up
07:10
you got these holes right here from the
07:12
other side
07:14
that i showed you where you’re where
07:15
your bolts go into your screws
07:17
okay so we gotta put this back on that’s
07:20
where those are gonna go
07:21
okay so you just go like that and
07:23
remember how they’re facing this way so
07:25
you just gotta turn those
07:28
to get them to line up and you know you
07:30
must play with this a little bit to get
07:32
it to
07:33
be in the actual hole here
07:38
keep my head out of the way i can
07:40
actually see the hole
07:46
and you just want to get them started
07:48
okay
07:50
get one started and then get the other
07:52
one started don’t tighten it down all
07:54
the way
07:55
because then you just want to make sure
07:56
that you’re set in there good
07:59
and then you tighten them both once you
08:01
know that that’s in there
08:03
okay let’s see
08:08
yeah i think we’re good okay and then
08:10
all we got to do is just tighten those
08:12
back up
08:21
and that’s as i get close
08:24
i just leave it okay
08:28
and let’s go ahead and tighten the other
08:29
one
08:33
i didn’t tighten it all the way just yet
08:35
just make sure everything’s seated
08:38
properly
08:46
okay now i’m just gonna go ahead and
08:48
tighten this one the rest of the way
08:51
don’t over tighten this but just get it
08:53
nice and snug so that it doesn’t come
08:55
loose on you
08:56
okay
09:02
okay yeah that’s all there is to that
09:05
so you’re ready to go okay now i’m going
09:08
to show you how to use this
09:09
this little key here okay this and when
09:12
you buy
09:13
a doorknob it comes with this little key
09:15
you might not know that you might throw
09:17
it away but
09:18
that’s what this is for it’s in case the
09:20
door gets locked
09:22
and um and you’re outside and you need
09:25
to get inside or
09:27
or what have you right we want this on
09:29
the outside right this is going to be
09:30
the outside of our door because
09:32
you want it to lock from the inside okay
09:35
and then if you
09:36
if you get locked out you just use this
09:37
little key so let’s see here
09:39
i’m gonna turn that knob here let me
09:42
show you that knob
09:44
okay so we’re looking at this knob right
09:47
and it’s unlocked right now
09:49
okay but if i turn this knob here
09:52
now it’s locked okay when i was younger
09:54
there used to be
09:55
a push button and i don’t know if those
09:57
are around anymore
09:59
um so you would just use you could just
10:01
use a bobby pin off that out
10:02
on that back side they had a hole you
10:05
would just stick a bobby pin or a pin
10:07
something sharp just in that hole and
10:09
pop it and it would pop this out
10:11
but now you actually got to turn this
10:13
right because this is being turned
10:14
turn to lock okay so now
10:18
i’m gonna go to that other side here
10:21
um i’m trying to show the see the best
10:23
way to show you how to do that but
10:24
i’ll show it from both sides okay so
10:27
here we go
10:29
okay so it’s locked right now right
10:32
unlocked from the outside so you just
10:33
got to put this in here and you got to
10:34
kind of feel for
10:36
for there’s a little thing and it’ll
10:38
lock in okay
10:39
now i can turn this to unlock it
10:42
okay i just turned it see
10:46
now it’s unlocked i can actually lock it
10:48
from here too probably let’s see
10:56
yeah you see okay i just locked it up
11:00
okay because there’s basically just a
11:02
flat spot inside there
11:03
that you need to find just like a
11:05
screwdriver but
11:06
you need a tiny screwdriver this works
11:09
but
11:10
this little door key dorky um
11:14
will works but if you have a tiny
11:16
screwdriver that’ll work too
11:18
okay let me show it from the other side
11:21
okay so it’s unlocked right now
11:24
now i’m going to lock it okay and i’m
11:27
sticking that
11:28
little screwdriver in here okay
11:32
and then you can see that i’m gonna
11:32
actually turn it see that
11:35
turn it from the other side with that
11:37
little screwdriver
11:40
okay
11:42
okay so i want to show you this strike
11:44
plate as well and you can adjust this
11:46
too if your door’s not
11:47
shutting properly you can move it in and
11:49
out because the hole
11:51
in there is just kind of fairly big and
11:53
then they put the strike plate in here
11:54
and you can adjust this you can move it
11:56
back and forth
11:57
and one little trick too that i’ve
12:00
learned over the years is
12:01
sometimes this door jamb will get
12:05
where the screws don’t hold anymore and
12:07
so you can actually put i’ve put glue in
12:10
and then put a golf tee and then just
12:12
put it in that hole
12:14
and then snipped it off and then you’ve
12:15
got something you can actually screw
12:17
into
12:17
seems to work okay i mean it’s not going
12:19
to be super durable but for a bathroom
12:21
door it should be fine like for your
12:22
exterior door you might have to do
12:24
something a little
12:25
heavier duty than that but anyway i just
12:27
wanted to show you that because you can
12:28
adjust that in and out because the holes
12:30
a little bit bigger
12:31
on the other side and then you just put
12:32
this in and then it’s bent like this
12:34
so when the door shuts it pushes
12:36
remember how we showed you the flat side
12:38
and then the round side on the door
12:40
on the knob on the
12:43
piece that’s actually sticking out
12:44
that’s going to hit this it’ll hit this
12:46
and push it back so that it
12:47
goes inside that hole all right
12:51
okay i hope that was helpful for you um
12:54
you know
12:54
there’s gonna be different styles of
12:55
doorknobs and uh like i said
12:57
um in you know in recent years they’ve
13:00
kind of standardized it so they should
13:01
be similar but you if you run into
13:04
you know where your house is older uh
13:06
you know you might
13:07
have a little little other issues but
13:09
this should take care of
13:10
99 of the people that are trying to
13:12
change their doorknob so
13:14
i hope that was helpful for you and
13:15
thanks for watching and god bless you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock