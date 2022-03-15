How To Change a Doorknob [Video]

By: Dad, How Do I?

I show you how to remove and install a doorknob.

I also show how to open a bathroom door through the little hole.

Disclaimer:

About Dad, How Do I?:

Welcome to the official Dad, How Do I? YouTube channel! Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story Times, Dad Chats and more! Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00

hey kids nice to see you again uh

00:03

so i’ve had quite a few requests for how

00:05

to change a doorknob

00:07

so um it’s fairly simple um

00:10

especially if you know if your home is

00:12

uh

00:13

within the probably built in the last 40

00:15

years at least in america

00:16

they’ve standardized it so you know

00:18

before you get into

00:19

older homes you might have to actually

00:20

drill holes but you know odds are

00:23

that you can just go to the hardware

00:24

store and pick up a door pick a door

00:26

knob that you like

00:27

and it should fit in your and to replace

00:29

the the doorknob in your home

00:31

um and i’m actually going to show you

00:34

how to

00:35

uh how to use a bathroom key this is a

00:38

little key like this

00:40

okay that comes actually with the door

00:42

knob so here’s like a standard

00:44

screwdriver and then that’s the little

00:45

the little key i’m gonna show you how to

00:47

do that because i actually had one

00:48

subscriber say they had to break their

00:49

door down

00:50

because they didn’t know how to how to

00:51

use or didn’t know

00:53

yeah how to unlock the bathroom from

00:55

from the outside

00:57

um but before we do that i have a dad

00:59

joke for you

01:00

so so the screwdriver uh said to the

01:04

bathroom key

01:04

said uh you’re not awkward you’re just a

01:07

little dorky

01:09

ah so anyway let’s get started

01:13

okay so the way you remove this is

01:15

pretty much any door knob has these two

01:17

screws and they’re long screws so that

01:20

they can get

01:20

through to the other side but once you

01:22

get them loosened

01:24

so you just need a screwdriver that’s a

01:26

little bit longer like this

01:28

and you just kind of come in at an angle

01:32

and push on it there you go

01:36

and get the other one going

01:40

just like that

01:51

yeah they’re not threaded all the way

01:52

through because they just need to be

01:54

long so that you can get across to that

01:56

other side so

02:11

okay i’m getting close and see this hole

02:15

here

02:16

that’s the hole that you can actually

02:17

stick that little key inside of we’ll do

02:19

that a little bit later but let’s go

02:21

ahead and do this for now

02:24

take this apart just set your screw

02:34

somewhere

02:36

so there’s you know your front door um

02:39

different doors with different locks

02:41

they’re all going to be basically the

02:43

same as this though

02:45

they’re going to have two screws like

02:46

that and then you just

02:48

okay i need to pull that off

02:52

and that’s what it looks like behind

02:53

there okay and then now

02:57

we’re gonna go ahead let me shift the

02:59

camera angle because i’m gonna show you

03:00

you gotta

03:01

get rid of a couple screws here so that

03:03

everything can pop out

03:04

but i mean you can should be able to

03:06

just slide that out

03:07

the back i have to wiggle it a little

03:11

bit might be actually locked

03:13

see here

03:18

there you go okay so that’s the other

03:21

side

03:22

and then now in order to remove this you

03:24

may or may not have to remove this but

03:26

they’ll give you a new one

03:27

you know when you buy it when you buy a

03:29

doorknob so there’s a couple screws here

03:31

let me change the angle

03:34

okay so that’s what that looks like

03:35

right and you just got a couple screws

03:37

there that you gotta pull out

03:51

occasionally i’ve done this before and

03:53

i’ve actually left this in and i was

03:55

able to do it it was fine but

03:57

um yeah depending on the doorknob that

03:59

you buy you might have to just go ahead

04:01

and replace this whole thing

04:06

okay and then that should just pop out

04:09

of there

04:10

there’s probably some paint yeah so it’s

04:13

sticking because of the paint

04:15

okay yeah and this is actually a p one

04:18

unit so it actually comes like that

04:20

so when you go to install it okay well

04:22

let’s just take a look here

04:23

right so that’s what you look like right

04:25

so the doorknob looks like

04:27

before you actually or the hole anyway

04:30

and so you start by putting this thing

04:32

in and you want to be careful how you’re

04:34

putting this which way this is facing

04:37

because this is going to go back towards

04:38

where the door is going to close

04:40

so you don’t want it like that right

04:42

because then this wouldn’t push down

04:44

right it would bump into the door so you

04:46

got to make sure that’s facing the

04:47

correct way

04:48

okay and then we just put it in there

04:54

okay and then we put those screws in so

04:57

i’m just going to do just the opposite

04:58

of what i just did

05:00

because i don’t actually need to change

05:01

my doorknob i’m just showing you how

05:03

they work

05:08

okay

05:13

okay

05:23

i try to show you in real time this so

05:25

you can see

05:26

you know it doesn’t you sometimes you

05:28

run into little snags

05:30

so uh and you got to fight this door

05:33

kind of moving back and forth on there

05:34

right

05:35

okay so that guy’s in so we got that let

05:38

me change the angle again and we’ll

05:40

put it back together okay so you can see

05:43

how that’s shaped

05:44

like that right and you can look inside

05:48

here and you can see that

05:50

that’s shaped like that so right so you

05:52

need the first thing you need to do is

05:53

try to get that in here

05:55

and sometimes you gotta play around with

05:56

it a little bit i’ve played around with

05:58

locking and unlocking it and you just

06:01

gotta kind of

06:03

wiggle it a little bit to get it to

06:05

there we go

06:06

now it just slid in okay so let me pull

06:09

it back out

06:14

okay so see these long things right here

06:17

that’s where your screws are gonna go

06:18

from the other side okay

06:20

so those big long screws that we took

06:23

out

06:23

these guys are going to come across from

06:26

the other side and go into there

06:28

okay just like that so just kind of pay

06:31

attention as you’re building this

06:33

so that you you know what you’re looking

06:34

for so let’s put it back in

06:36

okay okay we’re in

06:40

and then now i’m gonna set those holes

06:43

there

06:43

okay so now i’m gonna flip it back to

06:47

the other side

06:48

so you can see what that looks like

06:51

okay so as we look at this you can see

06:53

there’s a little half moon there

06:55

too and we got to put that make sure

06:57

that that guy slides on top

07:00

on that other half moon and you got to

07:01

kind of hold it from the other side

07:03

okay so that’s that okay

07:07

and then now these holes right remember

07:08

when we here let me pull it up

07:10

you got these holes right here from the

07:12

other side

07:14

that i showed you where you’re where

07:15

your bolts go into your screws

07:17

okay so we gotta put this back on that’s

07:20

where those are gonna go

07:21

okay so you just go like that and

07:23

remember how they’re facing this way so

07:25

you just gotta turn those

07:28

to get them to line up and you know you

07:30

must play with this a little bit to get

07:32

it to

07:33

be in the actual hole here

07:38

keep my head out of the way i can

07:40

actually see the hole

07:46

and you just want to get them started

07:48

okay

07:50

get one started and then get the other

07:52

one started don’t tighten it down all

07:54

the way

07:55

because then you just want to make sure

07:56

that you’re set in there good

07:59

and then you tighten them both once you

08:01

know that that’s in there

08:03

okay let’s see

08:08

yeah i think we’re good okay and then

08:10

all we got to do is just tighten those

08:12

back up

08:21

and that’s as i get close

08:24

i just leave it okay

08:28

and let’s go ahead and tighten the other

08:29

one

08:33

i didn’t tighten it all the way just yet

08:35

just make sure everything’s seated

08:38

properly

08:46

okay now i’m just gonna go ahead and

08:48

tighten this one the rest of the way

08:51

don’t over tighten this but just get it

08:53

nice and snug so that it doesn’t come

08:55

loose on you

08:56

okay

09:02

okay yeah that’s all there is to that

09:05

so you’re ready to go okay now i’m going

09:08

to show you how to use this

09:09

this little key here okay this and when

09:12

you buy

09:13

a doorknob it comes with this little key

09:15

you might not know that you might throw

09:17

it away but

09:18

that’s what this is for it’s in case the

09:20

door gets locked

09:22

and um and you’re outside and you need

09:25

to get inside or

09:27

or what have you right we want this on

09:29

the outside right this is going to be

09:30

the outside of our door because

09:32

you want it to lock from the inside okay

09:35

and then if you

09:36

if you get locked out you just use this

09:37

little key so let’s see here

09:39

i’m gonna turn that knob here let me

09:42

show you that knob

09:44

okay so we’re looking at this knob right

09:47

and it’s unlocked right now

09:49

okay but if i turn this knob here

09:52

now it’s locked okay when i was younger

09:54

there used to be

09:55

a push button and i don’t know if those

09:57

are around anymore

09:59

um so you would just use you could just

10:01

use a bobby pin off that out

10:02

on that back side they had a hole you

10:05

would just stick a bobby pin or a pin

10:07

something sharp just in that hole and

10:09

pop it and it would pop this out

10:11

but now you actually got to turn this

10:13

right because this is being turned

10:14

turn to lock okay so now

10:18

i’m gonna go to that other side here

10:21

um i’m trying to show the see the best

10:23

way to show you how to do that but

10:24

i’ll show it from both sides okay so

10:27

here we go

10:29

okay so it’s locked right now right

10:32

unlocked from the outside so you just

10:33

got to put this in here and you got to

10:34

kind of feel for

10:36

for there’s a little thing and it’ll

10:38

lock in okay

10:39

now i can turn this to unlock it

10:42

okay i just turned it see

10:46

now it’s unlocked i can actually lock it

10:48

from here too probably let’s see

10:56

yeah you see okay i just locked it up

11:00

okay because there’s basically just a

11:02

flat spot inside there

11:03

that you need to find just like a

11:05

screwdriver but

11:06

you need a tiny screwdriver this works

11:09

but

11:10

this little door key dorky um

11:14

will works but if you have a tiny

11:16

screwdriver that’ll work too

11:18

okay let me show it from the other side

11:21

okay so it’s unlocked right now

11:24

now i’m going to lock it okay and i’m

11:27

sticking that

11:28

little screwdriver in here okay

11:32

and then you can see that i’m gonna

11:32

actually turn it see that

11:35

turn it from the other side with that

11:37

little screwdriver

11:40

okay

11:42

okay so i want to show you this strike

11:44

plate as well and you can adjust this

11:46

too if your door’s not

11:47

shutting properly you can move it in and

11:49

out because the hole

11:51

in there is just kind of fairly big and

11:53

then they put the strike plate in here

11:54

and you can adjust this you can move it

11:56

back and forth

11:57

and one little trick too that i’ve

12:00

learned over the years is

12:01

sometimes this door jamb will get

12:05

where the screws don’t hold anymore and

12:07

so you can actually put i’ve put glue in

12:10

and then put a golf tee and then just

12:12

put it in that hole

12:14

and then snipped it off and then you’ve

12:15

got something you can actually screw

12:17

into

12:17

seems to work okay i mean it’s not going

12:19

to be super durable but for a bathroom

12:21

door it should be fine like for your

12:22

exterior door you might have to do

12:24

something a little

12:25

heavier duty than that but anyway i just

12:27

wanted to show you that because you can

12:28

adjust that in and out because the holes

12:30

a little bit bigger

12:31

on the other side and then you just put

12:32

this in and then it’s bent like this

12:34

so when the door shuts it pushes

12:36

remember how we showed you the flat side

12:38

and then the round side on the door

12:40

on the knob on the

12:43

piece that’s actually sticking out

12:44

that’s going to hit this it’ll hit this

12:46

and push it back so that it

12:47

goes inside that hole all right

12:51

okay i hope that was helpful for you um

12:54

you know

12:54

there’s gonna be different styles of

12:55

doorknobs and uh like i said

12:57

um in you know in recent years they’ve

13:00

kind of standardized it so they should

13:01

be similar but you if you run into

13:04

you know where your house is older uh

13:06

you know you might

13:07

have a little little other issues but

13:09

this should take care of

13:10

99 of the people that are trying to

13:12

change their doorknob so

13:14

i hope that was helpful for you and

13:15

thanks for watching and god bless you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

