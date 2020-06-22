I spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to create extraordinary childhood experiences…and 67% of the execution grumbling, “they don’t even appreciate a damn thing! They’re complaining it’s hot or boring or too long and frankly…SO AM I!”

So much of the time I’m left thinking “Is this worth it?”

* And by “it”, I do not mean loving, nurturing and raising my kid. I just mean, all the rest of “it”.

So much of our lives are hum-drum and routine. And that’s okay. Routines feel good and help us get through life and education and whatnot. And while my kids prioritize surfing YouTube at any moment they can find, I know their life won’t be spent remembering that time they watched a dumbass video because they have extraordinary moments punctuating their childhoods.

This has included schlepping the kids to museums, historical tours, attending rallies, marching for causes, and doing anything that wasn’t what the kids chose to do. In every case, I anticipate hearing “can we leave? When is this over? I’m hot. I’m hungry. I have to poop.” about 17 times. And my frustration with their annoyance is always compounded by the fact that I wasn’t really having fun either!

Of COURSE we all want to just lay on a couch sipping bloody marys and flipping through our phones! You think I want to be out in this heat and humidity marching for human rights?

(I mean- let’s be real.)

But I know my soul is filled by waiting in line for the art exhibit, displaying my passion for human rights in marches, and learning from speakers at political rallies.) The sacrifice of dragging them from the every day to do something merely out of the ordinary, to recognize a holiday, a movement, a philosophy a passion a new feeling is how to create extraordinary childhood experiences. It requires no money. Just a little effort.

And sometimes, those efforts are highlighted ten-fold.