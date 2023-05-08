Bad habits – in the beginning – are easier than good. The habit of almost finishing stuff destroys effectiveness, diminishes respect, and drains energy.

Anyone can start. Leaders finish.

People live with dangling rabbits pulling at their brain – unfinished stuff they intend to finish.

Rabbit chasers are exhausted. When your hands do one thing, but your head is thinking about the next thing, life zips past without you.

Phonies aren’t successful. They might appear successful, but fulfillment requires whole heartedness.

How to Develop the Habit of Finishing Stuff #1. Finish one small thing before you begin the next thing. Take something off your plate before you put something on it. It doesn’t have to be big. Here’s an example. When I sit down to work, I might put a couple books back on the shelf before I begin something. You could: Throw something in the garbage. Save an unsaved document that’s hanging out on your desktop. Put something in its place. Close a few browser windows. Caution: Don’t chase a dozen dangling rabbits. Finish one thing. It’s about the habit, not the rabbit. #2. Begin-AND-finish small tasks. Don’t create dangling rabbits by half-doing a task you can finish quickly. Every dangling rabbit you create dilutes your ability to concentrate. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free #3. When you leave your desk, put one thing in its place. Before I leave my desk, I put my surface in the docking station and place the stylus in front of the docking station. Before you break for lunch or go to your next meeting… Put away paper, pens, or headphones. Prepare your desk for the thing you’re going to do when you return. “The shorter way to do many things is to do only one thing at a time.” Mozart #4. Only start what you intend to finish. Ask yourself, “Do I intend to finish this?” Run a test if you aren’t sure you can finish. But always finish the test. What bad habits create dangling rabbits? What mini habits might help leaders develop the habit of finishing stuff?

3 Ways To Bring Your Best Self

Your best self doesn’t wear a mask.

You never get where you want to go when you leave yourself behind.

Know yourself to bring your best self:

Notice what energizes you. Appreciate your greatest contribution to others. Know your core values by heart.

You’re less than your best when you lose yourself to people pleasing.

Emulate others to become your best self:

Plastic fruit isn’t tasty.

Your true self includes emulating others. We all learn from people we admire. Emulation isn’t imitation when you’re genuine.

Expand life by copying positive behaviors you see in others. For example, I love work because my dad loved work. But my work is different from his. I don’t live on a farm and don’t want to.

You might emulate grit, social skills, or speaking techniques, but do it your way. Find personal expressions of practical skills and effective behaviors.

Use a best self exercise:

Research says visualizing your best self has positive impact. Here’s how.

Sit quietly. Close your eyes. Take a few deep breaths and clear your mind. Visualize yourself 5 years from now living your best life. You have achieved your personal, professional, and social goals. Think about the strengths, skills, and qualities you developed to flourish. Focus on how it feels to be your best self. What emotions are you feeling? Stay in the moment for a minute or two. Enjoy, don’t judge. Let it sink in. Open your eyes. Take a few deep breaths. Get up and get busy.

Do you think you could try this every morning for a week or two?

