How to Finally Get Over Your Ex [Video]

0:00
once we know that we don’t simply return
0:02
to someone because we miss them or
0:04
because it feels bad because we have a
0:07
bigger picture in mind
0:08
[Music]
0:13
i was talking to a client of mine who
0:16
was actually finding it difficult
0:18
recently to stop herself from going back
0:21
to somebody that she knew had caused her
0:24
a lot of pain
0:25
in the past she had broken up with this
0:28
person because the relationship wasn’t a
0:30
good one the person she was with made
0:32
her feel insecure
0:35
constantly put his needs first
0:39
and just generally
0:41
was quite nasty
0:43
in arguments there was a toxicity to the
0:46
relationship and even though
0:48
he would say i’m gonna get better or i’m
0:51
gonna work on myself
0:54
there was no evidence
0:55
for that it was always the same and so
0:59
eventually she decided enough was enough
1:02
but she kept thinking about going back
1:04
to this person she had this feeling that
1:06
maybe she had done something wrong that
1:09
maybe she needed to let this person back
1:11
into her life
1:13
well i want to give a quick piece of
1:15
advice here for everybody
1:17
it’s really important
1:19
to figure out
1:21
what it is we actually want and by that
1:24
i mean the values that are important to
1:26
us
1:28
the culture in the relationship that is
1:31
important to us
1:32
and what kind of energy we want to have
1:35
in our life and i said this in a video
1:37
recently and perhaps even in a podcast
1:39
recently i can’t remember that it’s
1:42
really important to figure out what our
1:44
north star is
1:46
our north star is that
1:49
that vision for ourselves our life and
1:52
our relationship that we are driving
1:55
towards
1:57
if we don’t have that if we haven’t
2:00
decided what that is for us and another
2:03
way of saying it is just what matters
2:04
most to us what are the most important
2:07
things in life to us
2:10
if we haven’t decided that
2:13
then
2:14
we are simply at the mercy of our
2:16
emotions
2:18
we are always going to get dragged back
2:20
to whatever feels good in the moment or
2:23
fear is going to drive us away from what
2:24
feels bad
2:26
and the truth is breakups feel bad
2:29
even when they’re the right decision
2:31
initially they feel bad we’re going cold
2:33
turkey on a relationship right now we’re
2:36
trying to get by on our own when we’ve
2:38
been used to sleeping in the same bed as
2:40
someone when we’ve been used to having
2:41
someone to talk to when we’ve been used
2:43
to having some kind of intimacy or
2:45
passion or at least some kind of
2:48
connection or even just the story that
2:50
somebody is there even if there wasn’t
2:52
passion and intimacy and connection
2:54
and we’re now going cold turkey on that
2:57
that’s not going to feel
3:00
good but that doesn’t make it the wrong
3:01
decision
3:03
what helps us in the moments where
3:05
something is painful and we need to
3:06
stick to something is knowing
3:09
what values are most important to us
3:13
knowing
3:14
what we are driving towards in our life
3:17
knowing the trajectory
3:20
that is important to us
3:22
once we know that we don’t simply return
3:25
to someone because we miss them or
3:27
because it feels bad because we have a
3:29
bigger picture in mind we’ve widened our
3:33
lens
3:34
so that it has space for more than just
3:37
like a kind of
3:39
a
3:39
wild dog just
3:41
looking for
3:43
either to drive towards an emotion
3:45
pleasure
3:46
or to run away from an emotion pain
3:49
discomfort
3:52
we have to know
3:54
what it is we actually want or we’ll
3:56
keep going back to what we
3:58
know what’s comfortable
4:02
and that elastic band
4:04
of our life will always snap back to the
4:07
comfortable position until we stretch it
4:10
to the point where
4:12
it no longer fits the same way
4:14
anymore
4:16
and
4:17
the hard thing about
4:19
trying to get something new in life
4:21
about valuing something new
4:24
about
4:25
uh looking for something
4:28
that’s better richer more
4:32
nourishing than what we’ve been getting
4:33
so far is that it it almost requires a
4:36
leap of faith
4:37
because if we haven’t had that yet if
4:39
that’s not been something we experience
4:42
if we’ve had lots of relationships
4:44
that are of an unproductive dynamic but
4:48
it’s what we know
4:50
it’s hard to believe that something else
4:52
is out there
4:54
and what we need if we want to bridge
4:56
the gap
4:58
between our current
5:01
fears of
5:02
this thing we want being out there
5:05
and
5:06
having that thing the knowledge that it
5:08
does exist what we need is curiosity
5:13
i i was asked recently on a podcast
5:16
what
5:17
is something that i’ve had to work on in
5:20
myself
5:21
and he said over time i’ve had to work
5:23
on trusting people
5:26
because
5:27
and i don’t just mean in an intimate
5:29
context i mean also just in life in
5:32
general in business
5:34
uh sometimes in friendships
5:37
i’ve had to work on trusting other
5:39
people’s
5:41
intentions
5:43
and
5:45
that they didn’t just have some ulterior
5:48
motive they didn’t just have some agenda
5:50
that i wasn’t just waiting for the other
5:52
shoe to drop
5:54
and
5:55
the
5:56
the problem with being like that of
5:58
course of not trusting people is that
6:02
it meant i was always kind of looking
6:05
for
6:06
that moment when someone would betray me
6:09
i was always looking for that moment
6:11
when someone would do
6:12
something that would reflect
6:14
an ulterior motive that agenda
6:18
and
6:19
of course when you’re looking for that
6:21
you’ll always find it you’ll you’ll
6:23
either find it in something big
6:25
or you’ll find it in something small and
6:28
the reason you’ll always find it is
6:29
because
6:30
people are people
6:33
people are complex
6:34
if you’re looking for the bad side of
6:36
people you will always find it because
6:37
there’ll always be a dark side to people
6:39
there’ll always be a selfish side to
6:40
people there’ll always be a moment where
6:42
someone
6:44
someone’s
6:45
better
6:46
intentions or better side gives way to a
6:49
moment of
6:51
of selfishness or a moment of
6:53
carelessness or a moment of ignorance
6:55
you’ll always find it
6:57
um
6:59
what i realized is that firstly
7:03
if i want
7:05
to have a different kind of relationship
7:07
with people if i it starts almost with
7:10
an aspiration right my north star
7:13
in this case
7:14
was
7:17
finding
7:18
or creating relationships that were
7:21
built on really beautiful
7:24
deep connections with people
7:28
that were the kinds of let’s call them
7:30
friendships the kinds of friendships
7:32
i’ve always wanted
7:36
but but in some cases found
7:38
elusive because of that lack of trust
7:42
so my north star became
7:45
the kinds of relationships i’ve always
7:47
wanted to have beautiful friendships
7:50
friendships built on real
7:52
love
7:54
and
7:55
and wonderful intentions for each other
7:59
and so if that’s my north star if that’s
8:01
my aspiration
8:03
then
8:04
i have to start changing some things
8:07
about the way i am to get that
8:10
and that started for me with a level of
8:12
curiosity like what
8:14
what would happen
8:16
if i assumed the best
8:20
what would happen if i gave people the
8:22
benefit of the doubt
8:25
what would happen if instead of
8:28
having this
8:30
albeit maybe slightly subconscious
8:32
assumption that
8:34
people
8:35
disappoint you or that everyone’s got an
8:37
agenda what if i decided that no
8:39
actually
8:41
for the most part people want to be good
8:44
people
8:45
people want their best side to come out
8:48
sometimes they slip up and sometimes
8:50
their own agenda or their selfishness
8:52
gets the better of them but ultimately
8:55
people do want to be good
8:58
and what if i behaved on that rationale
9:00
and
9:01
and treated people like that and and
9:03
what maybe i could get curious about
9:05
what would happen if i really recognized
9:07
that in people
9:09
outwardly what if i made an effort to
9:12
see the best in people and to recognize
9:15
the
9:16
the kind of the angels in them the
9:19
beautiful parts of them
9:21
and what would happen if i did that
9:24
and what’s interesting is
9:26
when you start with that aspiration of
9:29
what’s my north star and then
9:31
you say well okay if i got curious
9:34
in my attempt to reach that north star
9:36
what if i got curious about how my
9:38
behavior changing might change my result
9:41
even if it goes wrong it’s just
9:43
curiosity is just an experiment that’s
9:44
what i like about it it’s not when when
9:47
someone says you have to believe that
9:48
people can be better that’s
9:51
that’s
9:52
a big step for someone
9:54
if that’s not been their experience or
9:56
if there’s some trauma there or if
9:58
there’s something that they’ve they’re
9:59
trying to undo a belief system it’s hard
10:02
to just tell someone just believe i
10:03
don’t i don’t buy that
10:05
but what can happen
10:08
is
10:09
when we get curious
10:11
we don’t have to believe anything we
10:13
just have to run an experiment
10:15
and see what happens what happens if i
10:17
what happens if i actually trusted that
10:19
that someone
10:21
wasn’t out to get me what hap or what
10:24
would happen if i trusted that someone
10:25
didn’t actually
10:27
they weren’t they didn’t have some big
10:29
hidden agenda they were just a person
10:32
like me with a mixed agenda
10:34
and they they wanted something for
10:36
themselves but they also actually do
10:38
really
10:39
want to do the right thing and
10:42
what if what if it was true
10:45
that people
10:47
had the ability to sort of morph and
10:49
transform depending on who was in front
10:51
of them
10:53
and what if the person that they gave
10:54
their best to was the person that saw
10:56
the best in them
10:58
and and saw their potential to be good
11:02
and celebrated the good in them
11:05
wouldn’t that be something that would
11:07
make them want to bring that side of
11:08
themselves out more
11:10
and
11:11
and so over the the last few years
11:13
that’s
11:14
almost a a game i’ve been playing with
11:17
life
11:18
is
11:20
to give
11:21
to to recognize the best in people and
11:23
to
11:24
encourage it and to trust in the best in
11:26
people and the worst that can happen is
11:28
what that i get taken advantage of for a
11:31
minute
11:32
okay
11:33
but
11:35
that doesn’t have to create a story
11:36
about people it can just
11:38
it just supports the story that people
11:41
are complex
11:42
and sometimes people’s selfishness gets
11:44
the better of them for some people it
11:46
gets the better of them all the time
11:48
but that’s not the story for everybody
11:52
so
11:55
when that happens
11:57
it becomes a new lens
12:00
and a curiosity itself is a new lens
12:03
rather than deciding the way things are
12:06
based on the story we’ve been telling
12:07
ourselves for a long time we become open
12:10
to a different story
12:11
we become open to a different
12:13
possibility and we start acting in
12:15
accordance what happens if i do
12:17
something new instead of expecting
12:19
people to be different what if i did
12:21
something different
12:23
how would that change the experience how
12:25
would that change the result
12:26
how would that produce a different
12:28
element
12:30
and when we do that i’ll tell you what
12:32
it does it gives
12:34
it creates a new result
12:36
even if it’s different and not great but
12:40
it’s different
12:42
the new result creates new possibilities
12:44
in our mind it if nothing else it
12:46
teaches us that what we’ve experienced
12:48
so far isn’t the only thing that can be
12:50
experienced
12:52
and that opens the world up
12:56
so i know this for some of you listening
12:58
may sound a little abstract but it’s
13:00
really not
13:02
what it’s saying is
13:04
you may have been making
13:06
decisions in your love life or in your
13:08
life constantly that have
13:10
brought you pain and that’s a pattern in
13:12
your life that you keep running head
13:14
first into the same kind of pain
13:18
the beginning of getting out of that
13:20
pattern
13:21
is getting clear about
13:24
what values we’re gonna
13:26
prioritize going forward
13:29
what we are gonna decide is the culture
13:31
we want in our relationships going
13:33
forward
13:34
what kind of person
13:37
we want to attract going forward
13:40
and then
13:43
recognizing having compassion that it’s
13:45
not easy just to believe that something
13:47
new is possible
13:49
and so
13:50
using that aspiration as a guidepost and
13:53
as a kind of
13:55
a thing we want to move towards and
13:57
saying
13:58
okay now let me start experimenting with
14:00
my actions from a curious perspective
14:02
not from a place of belief but from a
14:04
curious perspective
14:06
of what might move me closer to that
14:08
thing
14:09
and seeing how your new actions
14:12
start to change
14:13
who you attract the kind of behavior
14:16
that you receive from people
14:19
and that
14:21
then becomes a very powerful thing
14:23
because even if it doesn’t get you right
14:24
on target it opens up the world of
14:27
what’s possible
14:32
[Music]
14:47
you
