How to Finally Get Over Your Ex [Video]

once we know that we don’t simply return

to someone because we miss them or

because it feels bad because we have a

bigger picture in mind

i was talking to a client of mine who

was actually finding it difficult

recently to stop herself from going back

to somebody that she knew had caused her

a lot of pain

in the past she had broken up with this

person because the relationship wasn’t a

good one the person she was with made

her feel insecure

constantly put his needs first

and just generally

was quite nasty

in arguments there was a toxicity to the

relationship and even though

he would say i’m gonna get better or i’m

gonna work on myself

there was no evidence

for that it was always the same and so

eventually she decided enough was enough

but she kept thinking about going back

to this person she had this feeling that

maybe she had done something wrong that

maybe she needed to let this person back

into her life

well i want to give a quick piece of

advice here for everybody

it’s really important

to figure out

what it is we actually want and by that

i mean the values that are important to

us

the culture in the relationship that is

important to us

and what kind of energy we want to have

in our life and i said this in a video

recently and perhaps even in a podcast

recently i can’t remember that it’s

really important to figure out what our

north star is

our north star is that

that vision for ourselves our life and

our relationship that we are driving

towards

if we don’t have that if we haven’t

decided what that is for us and another

way of saying it is just what matters

most to us what are the most important

things in life to us

if we haven’t decided that

then

we are simply at the mercy of our

emotions

we are always going to get dragged back

to whatever feels good in the moment or

fear is going to drive us away from what

feels bad

and the truth is breakups feel bad

even when they’re the right decision

initially they feel bad we’re going cold

turkey on a relationship right now we’re

trying to get by on our own when we’ve

been used to sleeping in the same bed as

someone when we’ve been used to having

someone to talk to when we’ve been used

to having some kind of intimacy or

passion or at least some kind of

connection or even just the story that

somebody is there even if there wasn’t

passion and intimacy and connection

and we’re now going cold turkey on that

that’s not going to feel

good but that doesn’t make it the wrong

decision

what helps us in the moments where

something is painful and we need to

stick to something is knowing

what values are most important to us

knowing

what we are driving towards in our life

knowing the trajectory

that is important to us

once we know that we don’t simply return

to someone because we miss them or

because it feels bad because we have a

bigger picture in mind we’ve widened our

lens

so that it has space for more than just

like a kind of

a

wild dog just

looking for

either to drive towards an emotion

pleasure

or to run away from an emotion pain

discomfort

we have to know

what it is we actually want or we’ll

keep going back to what we

know what’s comfortable

and that elastic band

of our life will always snap back to the

comfortable position until we stretch it

to the point where

it no longer fits the same way

anymore

and

the hard thing about

trying to get something new in life

about valuing something new

about

uh looking for something

that’s better richer more

nourishing than what we’ve been getting

so far is that it it almost requires a

leap of faith

because if we haven’t had that yet if

that’s not been something we experience

if we’ve had lots of relationships

that are of an unproductive dynamic but

it’s what we know

it’s hard to believe that something else

is out there

and what we need if we want to bridge

the gap

between our current

fears of

this thing we want being out there

and

having that thing the knowledge that it

does exist what we need is curiosity

i i was asked recently on a podcast

what

is something that i’ve had to work on in

myself

and he said over time i’ve had to work

on trusting people

because

and i don’t just mean in an intimate

context i mean also just in life in

general in business

uh sometimes in friendships

i’ve had to work on trusting other

people’s

intentions

and

that they didn’t just have some ulterior

motive they didn’t just have some agenda

that i wasn’t just waiting for the other

shoe to drop

and

the

the problem with being like that of

course of not trusting people is that

it meant i was always kind of looking

for

that moment when someone would betray me

i was always looking for that moment

when someone would do

something that would reflect

an ulterior motive that agenda

and

of course when you’re looking for that

you’ll always find it you’ll you’ll

either find it in something big

or you’ll find it in something small and

the reason you’ll always find it is

because

people are people

people are complex

if you’re looking for the bad side of

people you will always find it because

there’ll always be a dark side to people

there’ll always be a selfish side to

people there’ll always be a moment where

someone

someone’s

better

intentions or better side gives way to a

moment of

of selfishness or a moment of

carelessness or a moment of ignorance

you’ll always find it

um

what i realized is that firstly

if i want

to have a different kind of relationship

with people if i it starts almost with

an aspiration right my north star

in this case

was

finding

or creating relationships that were

built on really beautiful

deep connections with people

that were the kinds of let’s call them

friendships the kinds of friendships

i’ve always wanted

but but in some cases found

elusive because of that lack of trust

so my north star became

the kinds of relationships i’ve always

wanted to have beautiful friendships

friendships built on real

love

and

and wonderful intentions for each other

and so if that’s my north star if that’s

my aspiration

then

i have to start changing some things

about the way i am to get that

and that started for me with a level of

curiosity like what

what would happen

if i assumed the best

what would happen if i gave people the

benefit of the doubt

what would happen if instead of

having this

albeit maybe slightly subconscious

assumption that

people

disappoint you or that everyone’s got an

agenda what if i decided that no

actually

for the most part people want to be good

people

people want their best side to come out

sometimes they slip up and sometimes

their own agenda or their selfishness

gets the better of them but ultimately

people do want to be good

and what if i behaved on that rationale

and

and treated people like that and and

what maybe i could get curious about

what would happen if i really recognized

that in people

outwardly what if i made an effort to

see the best in people and to recognize

the

the kind of the angels in them the

beautiful parts of them

and what would happen if i did that

and what’s interesting is

when you start with that aspiration of

what’s my north star and then

you say well okay if i got curious

in my attempt to reach that north star

what if i got curious about how my

behavior changing might change my result

even if it goes wrong it’s just

curiosity is just an experiment that’s

what i like about it it’s not when when

someone says you have to believe that

people can be better that’s

that’s

a big step for someone

if that’s not been their experience or

if there’s some trauma there or if

there’s something that they’ve they’re

trying to undo a belief system it’s hard

to just tell someone just believe i

don’t i don’t buy that

but what can happen

is

when we get curious

we don’t have to believe anything we

just have to run an experiment

and see what happens what happens if i

what happens if i actually trusted that

that someone

wasn’t out to get me what hap or what

would happen if i trusted that someone

didn’t actually

they weren’t they didn’t have some big

hidden agenda they were just a person

like me with a mixed agenda

and they they wanted something for

themselves but they also actually do

really

want to do the right thing and

what if what if it was true

that people

had the ability to sort of morph and

transform depending on who was in front

of them

and what if the person that they gave

their best to was the person that saw

the best in them

and and saw their potential to be good

and celebrated the good in them

wouldn’t that be something that would

make them want to bring that side of

themselves out more

and

and so over the the last few years

that’s

almost a a game i’ve been playing with

life

is

to give

to to recognize the best in people and

to

encourage it and to trust in the best in

people and the worst that can happen is

what that i get taken advantage of for a

minute

okay

but

that doesn’t have to create a story

about people it can just

it just supports the story that people

are complex

and sometimes people’s selfishness gets

the better of them for some people it

gets the better of them all the time

but that’s not the story for everybody

so

when that happens

it becomes a new lens

and a curiosity itself is a new lens

rather than deciding the way things are

based on the story we’ve been telling

ourselves for a long time we become open

to a different story

we become open to a different

possibility and we start acting in

accordance what happens if i do

something new instead of expecting

people to be different what if i did

something different

how would that change the experience how

would that change the result

how would that produce a different

element

and when we do that i’ll tell you what

it does it gives

it creates a new result

even if it’s different and not great but

it’s different

the new result creates new possibilities

in our mind it if nothing else it

teaches us that what we’ve experienced

so far isn’t the only thing that can be

experienced

and that opens the world up

so i know this for some of you listening

may sound a little abstract but it’s

really not

what it’s saying is

you may have been making

decisions in your love life or in your

life constantly that have

brought you pain and that’s a pattern in

your life that you keep running head

first into the same kind of pain

the beginning of getting out of that

pattern

is getting clear about

what values we’re gonna

prioritize going forward

what we are gonna decide is the culture

we want in our relationships going

forward

what kind of person

we want to attract going forward

and then

recognizing having compassion that it’s

not easy just to believe that something

new is possible

and so

using that aspiration as a guidepost and

as a kind of

a thing we want to move towards and

saying

okay now let me start experimenting with

my actions from a curious perspective

not from a place of belief but from a

curious perspective

of what might move me closer to that

thing

and seeing how your new actions

start to change

who you attract the kind of behavior

that you receive from people

and that

then becomes a very powerful thing

because even if it doesn’t get you right

on target it opens up the world of

what’s possible

This post was previously published on YouTube.

