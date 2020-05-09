How to Get a Toddler To Listen | Dad University

We all know that getting a toddler to listen isn’t easy. A toddler is learning the ways of the world, exploring their boundaries, and pushing limits. However, it is possible to get your toddler to listen. In this video, Jason goes over 5 simple techniques you can use to get your toddler listening.

It doesn’t involve bribery, yelling, or discipline but instead understanding what a toddler is capable of and how they best respond. Jason also provides some tips and suggestions on things to remember when you are trying to get your toddler to listen. These are 5 important things to keep in mind.

If you are dealing with a toddler that refuses to listen, use these techniques and let us know which one worked best for you.

