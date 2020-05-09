Get Daily Email
How to Get a Toddler To Listen | Dad University

How to Get a Toddler To Listen | Dad University

It doesn't involve bribery, yelling, or discipline but instead understanding what a toddler is capable of and how they best respond.

We all know that getting a toddler to listen isn’t easy. A toddler is learning the ways of the world, exploring their boundaries, and pushing limits. However, it is possible to get your toddler to listen. In this video, Jason goes over 5 simple techniques you can use to get your toddler listening.

It doesn’t involve bribery, yelling, or discipline but instead understanding what a toddler is capable of and how they best respond. Jason also provides some tips and suggestions on things to remember when you are trying to get your toddler to listen. These are 5 important things to keep in mind.

If you are dealing with a toddler that refuses to listen, use these techniques and let us know which one worked best for you.

 

 

 

 

Previously Published on You Tube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

