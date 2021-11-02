How to Get Started in These 3 Tech Careers

Throughout life, whether you’re searching for your first job or eyeing a new tech career path altogether, you may find yourself at a crossroads. This isn’t always a bad thing, as the world of work continues to change and different jobs are in high demand.

In fact, labor experts are anticipating high growth rates in the next few years in jobs like home health aides, nurses, wind turbine service technicians, and statisticians. Additionally, tech jobs like web developers, information security analysts, and software developers will also continue to stay in demand.

With this in mind, here is a list of trending tech jobs and what you’ll need to pursue them.

Software Developers

From social media platforms to the latest apps, software plays a huge role in our daily lives. As technology increases, so does the demand for talented software engineers and developers — and it doesn’t appear this trend is slowing down anytime soon. In particular, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of software developer jobs to reach more than 1.6 million by 2028.

To pursue employment in this highly sought-after field, it makes good sense to look into online technology degrees like an undergraduate tech certificate or a bachelor’s degree in computer science. For starters, individuals should already have strong math skills in calculus and linear algebra. And while software developers don’t need professional licensing, they may need certifications to show proficiency in specific computer programs.

Information Security Analysts

With the number of cyberattacks continuing to increase, companies and organizations must continue to hire resourceful information security analysts to protect their computer networks and systems against potential data breaches. Those interested in this line of work should have good attention to detail and strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for this critical role is projected to grow 33 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. To land this type of role, individuals will need a bachelor’s degree in computer science or computer programming, as well as strong command and knowledge of security programs to thwart cyberattacks.

In such a competitive field, in which the median wage is $103,590, it’s not uncommon for individuals to hold master’s degrees in information systems.

Web Developers

Regardless of industry, there will always be a need for skilled individuals who can create and maintain websites through coding and programming. Web developers may specialize in a specific role — client-side coding (front-end), server-side coding (back-end), and database technology — and are responsible for powering the website’s functionality (i.e., how much traffic a site can handle and how fast a site’s pages loads).

While some developers are self-taught — many work either in-house or as freelancers — others have earned undergraduate degrees in computer science, programming, or a related field such as graphic design. A professional certificate and/or associate’s degree can demonstrate you have the chops to become a web developer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects this role will grow by 13 percent from 2020 to 2030.

Build Your Skill Set for the Future

Do you have an analytical mind and excel at problem-solving? Then perhaps a career in technology is right for you.

If you’re interested in or have already decided to work in the tech sector, you will, of course, need some specialized education and training to land such opportunities. Many colleges and universities offer certificate, bachelor’s degree, and/or master’s degree programs to match your interests and career goals.

Don’t worry if you don’t have it all figured out just yet. Technology is here to stay. So, take a little extra time to learn the fundamentals of technology careers that may be right for you. Before you know it, you’ll be well-equipped to answer the ever-growing call for in-demand technology jobs.

