How to Keep Momentum With Someone You’re Talking to Long-Distance (Matthew Hussey)

Maybe you went into the quarantine with a love interest already who is now “long-distance.”

Or maybe you just met someone online during isolation.

Either way, my guess is you want it to actually go somewhere and not fizzle out during this time while you can’t see each other.

So how do you keep the momentum going? Today’s brand spanking new video (woohoo) shows you exactly that, with something blindingly obvious that 99% of people are not using to their advantage.

If you feel like you had a connection with someone, but now you’re worried you’re becoming invisible to him, the advice in today’s video is for you.

And if you just met, this will make you stand out from anyone else he may be talking to. Once you try this, your voice will be a burst of color in a sea of gray interactions. And to help illustrate my point, I’ve taken us back to the 1920s…

Stay strong, friend.

dating today is making people invisible

people meet online or through an app

they exchange messages through an app

they then graduate to exchanging phone

numbers they begin texting and most

people never graduate from that point

and if you think about it all of these

exchanges are all happening on the

screen through texts this is making

people invisible because it’s really

hard to compete with everybody else when

everyone’s doing the same thing how do

you stand out in a world like that I

think there is a resource that is so

underutilized it is ridiculous that

would enable you to stand out to truly

make a connection and to make yourself

much harder to ignore the voice note

imagine that someone says your message

that says how are you and you write back

I’m good I just left the movies with my

friends what you up to let’s find this

kind of message that most people send

it’s not that funny entertaining it

doesn’t matter even if it was because at

the end of the day it’s still just a

text message someone doesn’t really feel

like they’re getting to know us they’re

getting to know the text version of us

but if someone sent us a message that

said how are you and instead of sending

a text message you literally picked up

the phone hit the voice note button and

said hey it’s good to hear from you I’m

good

I just left the movies with my friends

we saw that movie the mr. Rogers movie

it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood

I don’t know if you’ve seen it but well

I may have cried a little bit or a lot

but I’m on my way home now what are you

up to how’s your night in that moment

think about how much I’ve done I want

you to think about voice notes in three

different benefit categories number one

it’s different it’s different everyone

else is texting in a sea of grey text

messages your voice represents color it

leaps off the screen and into someone’s

ear you’re literally attacking a

different sense than everybody else

voice

on the telephone secondly you can say a

lot more think about how much more

nuance how much more context how much

more of myself I was able to show in

that twenty seconds which is probably

shorter than it takes most people to

write a text message and number three we

get across our humanity a real micro

personality moments those moments where

we have a little nervous laugh where we

haven’t slightly awkward silence or an

unknown are where we’re trying to figure

out what to say next or a moment where

we say that movie made me cry a little

bit or a lot we’re showing ourselves our

humanity and I don’t care how great your

writing is in a short text message that

is impossible to get across I’m not

saying you should leave a voice message

in response to everything someone sends

you that would be annoying and it would

miss the point the point is the contrast

once in a while instead of sending a

message send a voice note let them get a

taste of who you really are and what you

really sound like because today

connection is the game everybody has

options everybody can get online and

speak to another ten people but when you

can actually connect with someone you’re

using the greatest asset you have and

that is you people on a screen are

replaceable but the one thing someone

cannot replace is you but the asset that

is you will never come across if you’re

not willing to make yourself visible or

audible in three dimensions instead of

what everyone else is doing which is

texting in two dimensions as it just me

or do we look fantastic

