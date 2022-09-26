How to Know If You’ve Met a Soulmate

To meet a soul mate is everyone’s greatest longing for love.

But a soul mate is something you can meet, not find.

Only those who have these magnetic responses to each other are truly soul mates.

He can understand many things even if you don’t say them out loud

The biggest tacit understanding between two people is nothing more than that he can understand your thoughts before you can say them.

Achieving this state requires a deep understanding of each other between partners.

In many cases, language expression is very powerless.

No matter how much they say, two people who don’t understand each other may just be useless, and they may even have a big quarrel.

And two people who feel the same, without thousands of words, just as long as a look, each other can understand.

This is the “magnetic field response”.

Two people with similar magnetic fields can easily find this kind of telepathy.

You know each other better than you know yourself.

So, many things, do not need to say more, you can understand each other’s minds.

You won’t get tired of being together for a long time

Many feelings fade away over time.

A couple, when they first got together, are often full of enthusiasm for each other and often have endless words to talk about.

But after being together for a long time, especially after getting married, many people will feel that there is a less common language between two people.

After all, you both are starting to get tired of the relationship.

There is no enthusiasm, no patience, replaced by increasing disgust and disappointment.

But two people who love each other will never fall into such an embarrassing situation.

Because between you and him, you have already entered a state of spiritual dependence.

In other words, you are each other’s spiritual support, and neither can be separated from the other.

You always have a lot to talk about, share happiness, share worries, and encourage and comfort each other.

Even when there is nothing to say, two people can still feel happiness just by leaning against each other.

This is how you get along, depend on each other, be at ease, and no one gets bored.

You take the initiative to think about each other

Being with a soul mate will only increase your love for each other over time.

You both can’t help but see each other as the most important person in your life.

From then on, no matter what you do, the first thing that comes to your mind must be the other party.

When you eat something good, you both want to share it.

When you encounter trouble, you are willing to take the initiative to take it.

When there is a disagreement, you will stand on the other side’s point of view to consider.

When you go out, you must be most concerned about the safety of the other party.

To love him is to love yourself, a belief that has penetrated deep into your bones.

The biggest tacit understanding between you and him is that you want each other well.

This is the true soul mate.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***