How To Make Bulgogi | Dad, How Do I?

Dad, how do I?

.



.

How to make Bulgogi

This recipe is for 4 pounds of Bulgogi

(adjust accordingly)

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Soy Sauce

½ Cup Green Onions

2 Sliced Sweet Onions

4 Garlic Cloves

1 Kiwi or Asian Pear

4 pounds of thinly sliced Meat (Ribeye steak)

Ground Pepper

Marinate for 1 hour

Sesame Oil

Sesame Seeds

½ Cup Green Onions

Cook over Medium High Heat

If you’re making the same amount as me, do it in 3 smaller batches.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Hey kids, so today I’m going to show you how to make bulgogi. I found out about bulgogi about a year ago and I absolutely love it. It’s kind of a newer recipe for me, and I’m still learning how to do it, so feel free in the comments if you have a secret ingredient that you like to put in your bulgogi. I’m not offended, please go ahead and let me know in the comments; I’d appreciate it. So because I’m still learning how to do it, but anyway, before we get started, I do have a dad joke for you. Did you hear about the short psychic who escaped from prison? Yeah, he’s a small medium at large. Ah, so anyway, let’s get started.

Okay, so first, we’re going to make our sauce. We’re just going to go ahead and put that together. So you need a quarter cup of brown sugar. We’re making almost four pounds of meat here that’s already sliced up because we’re making it for a party, so these are kind of extra ingredients. So divide it in half if you’re going to make it for yourself or what have you, or even in thirds. So just understand this is for almost four pounds of meat, okay? So we got a quarter cup of brown sugar. You can leave the brown sugar out if you want to; that’s fine too. So, and then a quarter cup of soy sauce, okay, we’re putting that in this bowl, and a half cup of green onions. You want to use some green onions and then have some green onions that you save later for garnish, okay, kind of to make it look pretty at the end. So we’re going to go ahead and put these in. For the ones that I’m mixing in this sauce, we tend to use the white end, and then you use more of the green end for the garnish, okay? So we’re going to add that in.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Okay, and we’re going to have a sweet onion, but we’re not going to use that yet. We’re going to do that when we actually cook the bulgogi. And we’re going to go ahead, four garlic cloves roughly. You can add, you know, if you like more garlic, how about it or less garlic, it’s up to you. So still trying to perfect this recipe for us. And then, you know, so then we’re going to actually marinate this for an hour. What you want to eat, this is what I’ve understood about the whole marinating thing. There’s if you use an Asian pear, it has an enzyme in it, and the Asian pear, you can put it in with your meat and let it sit overnight, and it actually helps to tenderize the meat as well as add a little bit of a fruity flavor. Now, if you’re going to do it with kiwi, if you don’t have an Asian pear, then you and you want to use kiwi, kiwi breaks down the meat a lot quicker. So you don’t want to let the kiwi sit overnight, okay? So we’re going to do it for about an hour, marinate this for about an hour, okay, marinate this for about an hour, okay? So we’re going to go ahead and add our kiwi, and we basically put, again, this is kind of a bigger job here, so we’re kind of toying around with this. We put in basically one whole kiwi that we chopped up, okay? So I’m going to mix all that up.

And since we got so much meat here, we might end up having to add a little bit more as we go along, we’ll see, okay? And then I’m going to add a little bit of toasted sesame seeds too. So we’re going to add that, and then you’re also going to save some of this for garnish too. Again, you do you, so you can add however much you want, and then you can experiment with it, okay? So we’re going to mix that all up. And that’s what that looks like, okay?

All right. Now we’re going to pull our meat over here. Kind of like the meatloaf, we’re going to get our hands dirty, right? So, okay, so now we’re just going to go ahead and add this to our meat. And let me just show you what that meat looks like, basically. I’ve seen different things where you could use ribeye. My dogs are making noises in the background, so you can use ribeye. And then to get it thin, see how that’s a thin slice of meat? You can freeze it for like three hours and then pull it out, and that allows you to get really thin slices. So that’s a little trick for you. We bought it this way; it was actually at Costco. They sold it this way, so that’s why it was such a big pack too. Okay, so we’re just going to go ahead and mix that together. Okay, so now we’re just going to get our hands dirty here and mix it all up. Just want to get that good mix so that those enzymes from the kiwi are able to help tenderize the meat for you. Okay? Okay, I think that’s we did pretty good. I think that’s actually probably it, right about the right amount of ingredients for this amount of meat. Probably could maybe use a little bit more.

Okay, toss it good. Just want to make sure everything gets mixed in, okay? So that’s probably less than a minute, right, of working it all together, okay? Now we’re just going to cover that with Saran Wrap and put it back in the fridge for about an hour, okay? This is some clingy Saran Wrap, okay?

Okay.

Okay.

So we got our wok that we’re going to use for this. If you don’t have a wok, you can just use a frying pan; that would be fine too. And I got it on a seven, which is kind of medium-high; that’s where we’re going to start. And I’m going to add, I’m just going to use canola oil; this is what I saw, but it should work fine. Okay?

My dog’s getting a drink in the background, so, and we can go ahead; we’re going to add onions now. We’re going to add the onions because we didn’t add the onions yet, right? We’re going to kind of keep this off to the side while I add the bulgogi over here.

I might have to do this in two batches, maybe just because we have so much meat.

I’ll go ahead and increase the heat just a little bit.

I’m going to go ahead and add a little pepper too. I forgot to do that before and add it now.

It looks like it’s just about done, so we’re going to go ahead and remove it from the stove and transfer it to a plate.

So you add a little bit of sesame seed oil, and then you can add a little bit of this is kind of garnish for you, some uncooked green onions.

Awesome, and then a little bit of some sesame seeds, these are toasted, just kind of make it for presentation.

Nice, looks great.

It’s a beautiful thing. Enjoy.

Okay, so

I hope that was helpful for you. This is about a third of the bulgogi that we’re going to make, as you saw in the video. I have a lot more still to cook, but I just thought I’d show you this. This is the process. And then if you’re only going to make a third, just cut the ingredients in a third, and you should be good to go. Yeah, I didn’t want to go ahead and show you the different batches because that would just be redundant. You would understand, right? And you don’t want to, with that much meat, you don’t want to keep adding meat because meanwhile the other meat’s getting really well done and the other meat’s, you know. And you just want to make sure it’s all cooked all the way through too because I haven’t seen it where it’s actually had any red meat on bulgogi. I think you want it to be well done. I think that’s how it’s done in Korea. So anyway, I hope this was helpful for you. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

Link to my book: https://amzn.to/3idKKzq Official Website: https://www.dadhowdoiofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dadhowdoi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dadhowdoi

Disclaimer:

This video is produced by “Dad, how do I?” and it is provided for informational, educational, entertainment purposes only. Some of these projects, materials, and techniques may not be appropriate for all ages or skill levels. “Dad, how do I?” does not make any claims of the safety of the projects, techniques, or resources listed on this site including this video, and will not take responsibility of what you do with the information provided by this site. Viewers must be aware by doing DIY projects on their homes or vehicles, they are doing it at their own risk and “Dad, how do I?” cannot be held liable if they cause any damage to their homes or vehicles. “Dad, how do I?” assumes no liability for property damage or personal injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. Use this information at your own risk. “Dad, how do I?” recommends safe practices when working with tools seen or implied in this or any other video on my channel. Due to factors beyond the control of “Dad, how do I?“, no information contained in this video shall create any expressed or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage, or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or from the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not “Dad, how do I?”.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock