How to Make Easy Pickled Cabbage

Learn how to make quick and easy pickled cabbage recipe in this informative post! Pickled cabbage can add a dash of crunch and tang to a variety of dishes, making it a wonderful condiment to have on hand in the refrigerator.

Sometimes you want a side dish that is acidic and can cut through other flavors and this quick pickled cabbage is just the one to consider. Offering the right balance in flavors and a bit of crunch, it is very easy to recreate this quick pickled cabbage recipe at home. It is an excellent condiment to have on hand to use again and again!

There is just something about cabbage when it is pickled, don’t you think? The acidic flavors work well with anything from adding a spoonful to your salad, as a refreshing addition to a sandwich, and let’s not forget how great it can be with tacos. I used to buy it until I realized that I could quickly recreate it at home and it tasted so much better. So, I certainly wanted to share this easy recipe with you!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Super quick and simple to make.

The perfect balance of acidic flavors.

A fantastic accompaniment or side dish.

You only need a knife, a jar and refrigerator to prep!

Naturally vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free.

Ingredient Notes and Substitutions

Cabbage: The main star of the show. You could use any type of cabbage you prefer. Red and green both work really well. You could even use napa if you prefer it.

Water and Vinegar: This forms the brine that is a major part of pickling process. Any kind of vinegar will work—apple cider, white, wine, you name it!

Sugar and Salt: To give that balance of sweet and savory. You can use cane, turbinado, coconut or even a sugar-free sweetener if you prefer.

Garlic Cloves: Garlic can add a depth of flavor to this quick pickled cabbage.

Carrots: Optional, however, the carrots add a level of sweetness and can really balance out the other flavors. Not to mention — added nutrition!

How to Make Quick Pickled Cabbage

Thinly slice or use a mandoline to shred the cabbage. Mince or grate the garlic and carrots (if using). Grab yourself a jar that you want to store the picked cabbage within. Add the cabbage, garlic and carrots to the jar. Bring the water, vinegar, salt and sugar to a boil in a saucepan, stir well, then pour into the jar. Let the jar sit and cool to room temperature. The longer you leave it, the more intensified the flavor becomes (and the same goes for how long you refrigerate before eating!).

How to Serve Pickled Cabbage

Pickled cabbage is extremely versatile. You can use it to top off tacos, sandwiches and salads, throw it into wraps or on veggie burgers—just to name a few ideas!

FAQ

Is there anything else I can add to this quick pickled cabbage?

The answer is yes! You can omit any of the ingredients listed apart from the water, vinegar, salt, sugar, and of course, the cabbage. You can add other spices to the liquid to give different flavors. A great addition could be cloves or black peppercorns. If you like spicy, add a pinch of red pepper flakes. You could also think about doing a combination of different cabbages or even adding onions or other vegetables into the mix. For an additional touch of sweetness, grated apple is an excellent addition, too. It is a very flexible recipe.

How long will the pickled cabbage last?

Pickled cabbage will generally last in the fridge for 4-6 weeks. Make sure that it is stored in an air-tight container to keep the pickled cabbage fresh.

Recipe Tips

Have all the vegetables you want to add prepped and ready to go.

While you could eat this after it cools to room temp, the longer you leave it the better it will taste.

Store in an air-tight container for maximum freshness and longer shelf life.

📖 Recipe

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

1 medium head cabbage, green or red finely sliced or shredded

1 medium carrot grated

2 garlic cloves minced or shredded

2 cups water

1½ cups vinegar of choice I like to use apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons granulated sugar of choice I like coconut sugar

1 teaspoon salt I like to use pink Himalayan salt

Instructions

Add the shredded cabbage, carrot and garlic to a large jar (quart mason works great!). Pack it down a little with a spoon, a tamper, or your hands. Set aside. In a saucepan over high heat, add the water, vinegar, sugar and salt. Bring to a boil (about 5 minutes). Turn off the heat and immediately pour the brine over the vegetables in the jar until covered, but while reserving at least 1-inch of headspace. Let the jar cool to room temperature before placing the lid on and storing in the fridge. Keep stored in the fridge for up to 4-6 weeks. Enjoy!

Notes

You can enjoy this pickled cabbage, but like a lot of pickled produce, the longer it rests in the refrigerator, the deeper the flavors become!

Nutrition

SERVING: 1serving | CALORIES: 45kcal | CARBOHYDRATES: 9g | PROTEIN: 2g | FAT: 1g | SATURATED FAT: 1g | POLYUNSATURATED FAT: 1g | MONOUNSATURATED FAT: 1g | SODIUM: 320mg | POTASSIUM: 221mg | FIBER: 3g | SUGAR: 5g | VITAMIN A: 1385IU | VITAMIN C: 42mg | CALCIUM: 54mg | IRON: 1mg

Photo credit: Author