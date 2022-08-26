Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Make Them Call and Text You Every Day [Video]

How To Make Them Call and Text You Every Day [Video]

"But if we Just start by mirroring and we never do anything else then it’s not self-respecting it’s a way to hide"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
but if we just start by mirroring and we
0:02
never do anything else then it’s not
0:04
self-respecting it’s a way to hide it’s
0:07
a way to be defensive in the book
0:09
attached it’s what would be called
0:12
protest behavior
0:18
what do i do when there’s a long break
0:20
between texts but he’s great on our
0:22
dates we’ve been on three dates and we
0:25
don’t chit chat during
0:29
three dates so not long
0:32
firstly we expect a lot of closure very
0:34
quickly
0:35
in life
0:36
and early dating doesn’t offer a lot of
0:38
closure
0:40
you know it doesn’t offer a lot of
0:42
closure on how someone is or
0:44
what their intentions are or why they
0:46
didn’t call back or why they haven’t
0:48
called us in two weeks but now all of a
0:49
sudden want to see us
0:51
early dating is very open-ended and to
0:54
an extent
0:56
we sometimes underestimate our influence
0:58
in the equation
1:00
so we’re so busy looking for closure
1:02
from somebody else what do they want
1:03
what are their intentions what are their
1:05
patterns do they like me
1:08
why aren’t they texting me that we
1:10
forget that we actually play a role
1:12
ourselves in shaping
1:15
the dynamic
1:16
early on uh mitch album said if you
1:19
don’t like
1:20
the culture you have to be brave enough
1:22
to create your own he was not referring
1:25
to dating but you know
1:27
that that idea relates to so many
1:30
different things we often go into
1:31
situations
1:34
complaining about the culture of the
1:35
situation you know we go to a party and
1:38
we complain oh it’s not a very fun party
1:41
well are you making it fun
1:43
or are you just complaining that the
1:44
party’s not fun
1:46
we go on a date and we say that person
1:48
wasn’t flirtatious and well were you
1:50
flirtatious
1:52
this person’s communication is terrible
1:54
well is yours
1:56
strong right now are you being proactive
1:58
are you being vulnerable
2:01
and
2:02
and so we’re kind of a lot of us just go
2:04
through life reacting to culture
2:07
and complaining about culture
2:09
instead of being brave enough to create
2:12
our own
2:13
culture
2:14
and
2:16
one of the really powerful psychological
2:19
effects when we decide to create culture
2:23
is the
2:25
phenomenon of reciprocity reciprocity is
2:29
this idea that if we act first
2:34
that will create a reciprocal
2:36
response from somebody else somebody
2:39
else is influenced
2:41
by that action if i walk down the street
2:45
and
2:46
i look at you and you have a kind of
2:48
grumpy face i then decide as a result of
2:51
that that i’m not gonna smile and then i
2:54
walk past you and i go what a grumpy
2:56
person that was
2:57
there’s a kind of reverse reciprocity
3:00
going on there right that your your mood
3:02
right now
3:03
at least the way i’m reading it may not
3:05
even be true but the way i’m reading it
3:06
is that you’re grumpy or you’re
3:08
standoffish and therefore i don’t smile
3:10
at you when we walk past each other so
3:12
you’ve had an effect on me there’s a
3:14
reciprocity going on there you haven’t
3:16
i’m afraid you’re not giving me anything
3:19
so i’m not going to give you
3:20
anything
3:22
but what we don’t know is what might
3:23
have happened had you smiled
3:26
that might have created a different kind
3:27
of reciprocity where that person
3:29
suddenly felt
3:31
like they could smile because they
3:33
weren’t going to get rejected or
3:36
you were in a good mood and it lifted
3:38
their mood
3:40
i almost look at a situation like this
3:43
and say
3:44
well what would it look like if we were
3:45
reverse engineering the kind of dynamic
3:49
we want to have in early dating she is
3:51
saying that the dates are going great
3:54
but there’s not much contact in the
3:56
middle
3:57
and part of what she is looking for
3:58
there is some kind of closure well what
4:01
does that mean
4:02
does that mean he doesn’t like me does
4:04
it it could mean for example we could
4:06
speculate that what it means is that
4:08
this guy is not really dating with any
4:10
intention and we might be right
4:12
it might be the case that he’s not
4:14
interested in actually getting to know
4:16
her or building momentum which is what
4:18
someone builds
4:20
or looks to build when they have true
4:21
intentions
4:22
they want to build momentum they don’t
4:24
want to leave you in any doubt as to
4:26
whether they like you
4:28
they want to
4:29
start to ratchet up the investment
4:33
and to fill that from you in return so
4:35
we could it would be fair to kind of
4:39
make a guess that he’s not dating with
4:41
the same intention
4:43
that she is and that’s why when he kind
4:45
of wants some instant gratification he
4:48
goes on a date with her and he very much
4:50
enjoys being there he clearly enjoys her
4:53
company if he’s on three dates with her
4:54
or he’s enjoying something about it but
4:57
he doesn’t have any intention he’s not
4:58
doing it with any purpose other than
4:59
immediate gratification and that’s why
5:01
she doesn’t hear from him in between
5:02
because he’s not actually looking to
5:04
spend any time investing or getting to
5:06
know her
5:07
that might be true it also might be true
5:09
that it’s early in dating and
5:11
within that three date window he’s just
5:13
kind of got a lot on and a lot of other
5:15
priorities and it’s not the top of his
5:18
list because she’s not the top of his
5:20
list right now and that’s also kind of
5:22
understandable in the context of early
5:23
dating the point is
5:25
we don’t know
5:27
and we can spend all our time trying to
5:29
work that out
5:31
in a in a way what that is is responding
5:34
to culture
5:36
right the culture of this
5:39
situation right now with this guy is
5:41
that they go on dates have a good time
5:43
and then she doesn’t hear from him
5:44
in between that’s the culture so rather
5:48
than looking at why is the culture like
5:51
this which is a can be a pointless
5:54
exercise with no clear answers
5:57
what we can do is apply that
5:59
that
6:00
phenomenon of reciprocity or make it
6:02
work in our favor by saying okay what
6:05
would this look like if i was creating
6:08
the culture hey guys before we go any
6:09
further is there a challenge in your
6:11
love life right now that you don’t know
6:13
how to solve well on the website we have
6:17
a brand new feature where you can put in
6:20
your name
6:21
and then tell it your love life
6:22
challenge that you’re experiencing and
6:25
it will recommend you the solution of
6:27
mine that best fits your needs go to
6:31
howtogettheguide.com and you’ll see it
6:33
there when you get to the home page just
6:35
put in your name and get started
6:39
in other words
6:40
rather than simply
6:42
mirroring his behavior
6:45
what if i modeled the behavior i want to
6:49
see
6:50
and this is where i want to kind of
6:51
clear something up because people have
6:54
heard us if they’ve been longtime
6:55
listener of the podcast or what viewer
6:57
of our videos they’ve heard me or you
7:00
say some version of don’t invest in
7:02
someone based on how much you like them
7:04
invest in them based on how much they
7:06
invest in you
7:08
yeah now that looks
7:10
on the surface like a bit of a reactive
7:13
approach
7:15
yeah that looks like waiting to see what
7:17
the culture is and then responding to
7:20
that so i just sit back and watch what
7:23
vibrations come out and i just decide to
7:25
match them exactly now that that’s
7:27
mirroring and to use nlp language
7:32
and
7:34
that has its place
7:36
right that says don’t invest more than
7:38
they are
7:40
the only problem with that is that if
7:42
everyone takes that approach and
7:43
everyone is the two people in a dynamic
7:45
in dating
7:47
then no one makes a move
7:50
because we’re all just waiting for the
7:51
other person to make that first move and
7:53
then we go okay they did something i’ll
7:54
now do the same amount
7:56
at some point someone has to be brave
7:58
enough to step out of
8:00
mirroring
8:01
and
8:03
model the behavior
8:05
they want to see in the other person so
8:07
there’s mirroring and there’s modeling
8:10
the modeling is the proactive part the
8:13
mirroring is the reactive part
8:16
when
8:17
someone comes to us and says in between
8:20
dates he doesn’t reach out
8:23
and i’m following your advice to invest
8:26
in who invests in me and to invest as
8:28
much as they do
8:30
well right now based on what he’s doing
8:32
i’m not doing anything
8:35
now that has the danger that we’ve just
8:36
spoken about which is that not only does
8:39
it not go anywhere but you also don’t
8:41
see whether you can get that reciprocal
8:44
effect
8:46
that can be achieved if you model the
8:48
kind of communication you would like to
8:50
see
8:52
so what we then say is okay maybe model
8:56
be a little proactive right now by
8:57
modeling what you’d like to
8:59
receive that means
9:02
in a vulnerable and proactive way
9:05
without agenda
9:07
reaching out to this person
9:09
it could be in the form of hey how’s
9:11
your day i was just thinking of you it
9:13
could be referencing a joke
9:15
that you both had on the last date
9:19
it could be
9:20
just letting someone know that you were
9:22
thinking of them or that you’d like to
9:24
see them again
9:26
but
9:27
you are there modeling
9:30
the behavior you want to see and you
9:32
might even do that a couple of times
9:35
it might be that you model the behavior
9:37
you want to receive by picking up the
9:38
phone and calling someone thereby
9:40
showing them that you are comfortable on
9:43
the phone
9:44
and that a phone call isn’t a strange
9:46
thing to you
9:47
that it’s actually perfectly normal for
9:49
you to have a phone call and therefore
9:51
they should not feel embarrassed or or
9:54
uh
9:55
ashamed to call or they shouldn’t feel
9:58
kind of like they’re treading on
9:59
eggshells around you they should feel
10:00
free to pick up the phone that’s
10:02
modeling
10:04
mirroring
10:05
can turn from self-respecting behavior
10:08
if we’re not careful
10:10
into
10:12
a
10:13
form of defensiveness
10:16
or protectionism you didn’t text me well
10:19
i’m not going to text you then
10:21
it can it can be that kind of reactivity
10:24
so
10:25
mirroring can be strong if it’s like
10:26
hang on i’m respecting myself you’re not
10:28
giving me a lot so i’m not going to give
10:30
you a lot which should be the case if we
10:33
model first
10:34
what we want to see and we find that
10:37
consistently they do not meet us there
10:39
at that point mirror ring makes an awful
10:43
lot of sense in order to be
10:44
self-respecting but if we just start by
10:47
mirroring and we never do anything else
10:50
then it’s not self-respecting it’s a way
10:53
to hide it’s a way to be defensive in
10:56
the book attached it’s what would be
10:58
called
10:59
protest behavior
11:01
right
11:02
i’m in some form or another i’m acting
11:05
out
11:06
or hiding
11:08
as a way of protesting the behavior in
11:11
you that i don’t like that is now that
11:13
is following
11:15
it’s not leading
11:17
leading comes when we model the behavior
11:20
we want to see
11:21
mirroring is appropriate
11:24
when after having modeled the behavior
11:26
we would like to see
11:29
they
11:30
show that they are either incapable or
11:33
unwilling of meeting us there and from
11:35
the nature of this question
11:38
i see someone who’s doing a lot of
11:40
mirroring
11:41
but who hasn’t been vulnerable enough
11:43
yet or brave enough yet to do a whole
11:45
lot of modelling what you’ve just said
11:47
there
11:49
is really really interesting to me um
11:52
and i think essentially what you’re
11:54
saying is you need to turn it on its
11:55
head and you need to see reaching out as
11:57
not an act of desperation but rather
12:01
you
12:02
being willing to ask for what you want
12:05
and what you’re doing essentially is
12:07
modeling i think requires a lot of
12:09
confidence and willingness to be
12:11
vulnerable and putting yourself out
12:12
there what what would you say
12:16
in terms of because that’s a very
12:18
counter-intuitive thing to do especially
12:20
i think for women where we’re told that
12:22
you know
12:23
men will come to us and
12:25
you know we should not ever come across
12:27
as desperate we shouldn’t be the ones
12:28
reaching out we shouldn’t be the ones
12:30
initiating
12:31
so i totally agree with you but
12:33
you know
12:34
for the person who
12:36
is feeling like
12:38
well that’s all well and good but you
12:40
know i know that if i say that i’m gonna
12:43
come across as desperate or it might put
12:45
him off how would you kind of combat
12:47
that way of thinking you’re over
12:49
modeling
12:50
if it gets to that point
12:52
it there’s a there’s a spectrum right of
12:54
pride
12:56
to proactivity imagine pride on one side
12:58
of the spectrum and proactivity on the
13:00
other
13:03
too much pride
13:05
and you’ll never do anything you’ll
13:07
never reach out to anyone on a dating
13:09
app you’ll never ask anyone out you’ll
13:11
never pick up the phone to someone
13:13
you’ll never be the one to text first
13:15
pride will have you living in your cave
13:18
with no opportunities
13:21
the extreme of proactivity
13:25
is that you’re always doing the chasing
13:29
the sweet spot is having
13:32
enough proactivity to open the door
13:35
to possibility in your love life but
13:38
enough pride
13:40
to notice
13:41
when
13:42
someone is not meeting you there and i
13:45
don’t think that has to be a lot in the
13:47
context of for example
13:49
the first three dates that does not mean
13:51
you’re reaching out every day for three
13:52
weeks and if after three weeks
13:54
you realize there’s a pattern
13:56
of him not trying you stop
13:59
it looks to me like once or twice in the
14:03
first couple of weeks you be the first
14:05
one to reach out
14:07
or give him a call and see where that
14:09
goes i guess i meant
14:11
i agree with you but i guess i meant in
14:14
terms of
14:15
you know we we all know that
14:17
the way you come across
14:19
through messages has in large parts to
14:22
do with how you feel inside yourself
14:24
within that situation
14:25
and i think if you have the back at the
14:27
back of your head if you’re coming at it
14:29
from the point of view of
14:30
well
14:31
i sh i’m i’m worried that by reaching
14:34
out and being the one being proactive
14:36
even if it is in an appropriate way in
14:37
an appropriate to an appropriate level
14:40
i’m going to come across like i’m
14:41
desperate
14:44
i think if you have that energy and that
14:45
kind of
14:47
feeling within yourself when you’re
14:48
doing it you run the risk of
14:51
just kind of scrambling your head in
14:52
anxiety and not knowing how to be and
14:54
not necessarily them being yourself and
14:56
your messaging i just i just wonder
14:59
whether there is a way of i suppose for
15:01
someone to step into that power
15:02
especially
15:04
like i say as a woman how do you kind of
15:07
take control of the situation in a way
15:09
that feels organic to you and doesn’t
15:10
make you feel like you’re somehow on the
15:12
back foot by doing so because you know
15:14
we hear a lot men like to chase i mean
15:17
that is something that you hear even now
15:19
in in in the modern dating world i think
15:21
you hear a lot of that and i would argue
15:23
people like to chase but i do think that
15:25
there is a
15:26
rhetoric that’s spoken quite a lot about
15:28
that and it then becomes quite difficult
15:30
for women to manage that that to me is
15:33
100
15:35
a obviously there are
15:38
in terms of language and tone
15:41
there are
15:42
good ways to reach out to someone and
15:44
there are bad ways to reach out
15:46
to someone
15:48
sending someone a message saying hey i
15:49
was thinking of you how’s your day is a
15:51
lot different than sending that and then
15:53
sending a question mark 20 minutes later
15:56
if you don’t hear from someone we know
15:58
there’s a d we know one makes us cringe
16:01
to even think about
16:02
and the other one feels just like a
16:04
vulnerable act yeah once feels
16:06
vulnerable one feels needy so there are
16:09
clearly good ways and bad ways to
16:13
to reach out to someone and model
16:16
um
16:18
the
16:19
other part of it the part that you seem
16:22
to be talking about which is just the
16:23
feeling
16:25
that
16:26
i am in some way
16:28
being desperate by reaching out
16:30
that lacks
16:33
long-term perspective
16:36
so
16:38
for example
16:40
we have
16:41
a
16:42
retreat program
16:45
i want people to come and experience the
16:47
retreat
16:50
we talk about the retreat
16:52
it’s a in a sense it’s a vulnerable act
16:56
because i’m
16:58
i’m coming out and saying i want you to
17:00
come
17:00
to this program yeah
17:02
in a sense i’m asking i’m saying hey
17:05
i’m asking for your trust
17:07
to come and join us on something that i
17:09
know would be awesome if you would come
17:12
and join us
17:14
but
17:15
i also reserve the right especially on
17:17
the in-person retreat
17:19
if someone is
17:22
being a nuisance
17:24
if someone is being a essentially a bad
17:27
participant in the program
17:30
i reserve the right to
17:32
fire someone from the program
17:35
i reserve the right to say to someone
17:37
hey i’ve welcomed you into my house
17:39
essentially
17:40
you are
17:42
bringing a really toxic energy
17:46
to this room
17:48
and it’s beneath the standard that i
17:49
expect of people who show up
17:52
so i
17:53
i reserve the right to
17:55
remove you from my program
17:58
that’s a standard
18:00
that’s me saying i’ve invited you into
18:02
my home you’ve not been the kind of
18:05
guest that i would have hoped
18:07
and therefore you’re no longer welcome
18:10
in my home
18:12
standards and an awareness that we have
18:15
standards
18:18
should dissolve that feeling of
18:20
desperation
18:21
yeah and the confident people the
18:23
confident people i know it’s like if
18:24
they get
18:25
turned down for they make trying to make
18:27
plans for saturday night and they get
18:29
turned down
18:30
they have such a feeling of
18:32
relaxed
18:34
abundance they’re chill about it or
18:36
whatever they’ve got standards and if
18:38
you were messing them about they’d be
18:39
like i already made plans sorry like i
18:42
didn’t hear back from you i made plans
18:44
there’s kind of because they have that
18:46
confidence they’re not sending the three
18:49
question marks and waiting because they
18:51
just know
18:52
i’ve got a game plan
18:54
if that person’s gonna just stand there
18:56
and drag their heels and mess around
18:58
okay i’ve got a game plan here’s what
19:00
i’m gonna do instead
19:01
when you’re feeling confident about the
19:03
fact that on a longer perspective
19:06
you have
19:07
high standards
19:09
and what you’re really
19:11
doing is assessing whether someone can
19:13
deliver
19:15
then you just kind of have an internal
19:18
attitude of
19:21
it’s on you
19:23
if you mistake my vulnerability for
19:25
desperation
19:28
and you’ll quickly learn
19:30
that you’ve miscalibrated here
19:33
if you mistake my vulnerability or my
19:35
pro my initial proactiveness for
19:38
desperation
19:39
yeah and of course when you reach out
19:42
and model the behavior you want to see
19:44
from them by sending them a text or
19:46
giving them a call
19:48
you’re going to feel afraid if your
19:50
confidence is based on whether they like
19:52
you or whether they’re going to think
19:54
you’re desperate
19:56
if your confidence is based on your
19:57
intentions and my intention
20:00
is to a
20:01
be
20:03
the kind of behavior that i’d like to
20:05
see and
20:07
b
20:08
to see if you can deliver because
20:11
ultimately what do i want i want a
20:12
relationship with someone that can
20:13
deliver
20:15
i want a relationship with someone who
20:17
actually can
20:19
communicate
20:20
so if i call you
20:23
and you’re incapable of having a phone
20:26
call
20:27
you’re telling me in one form or another
20:30
that
20:31
you are unable to deliver and that then
20:34
makes you less suitable for me as a
20:36
partner that makes you less interesting
20:38
to me as a potential partner
20:40
your stock just went down if my
20:43
confidence is based on whether you like
20:44
me
20:45
i have a problem because on any given
20:47
day anyone you meet could like or not
20:49
like you
20:51
if it’s based on an intention to see if
20:53
you’re suitable for me and you can
20:55
deliver
20:57
then i’m not going to be afraid to make
20:59
that call because the call itself is a
21:01
qualifier i’d like to add to that
21:03
one slight thing which is also if you
21:06
can
21:07
come
21:08
to a person and just be the best version
21:10
of yourself your most
21:12
the version of yourself you’re most
21:13
proud of
21:15
um and that means not
21:17
you know giving in to anxieties and
21:20
texting too much that does mean that as
21:21
well but it also means being open being
21:23
vulnerable being able to put yourself
21:25
out there and if somebody ultimately
21:27
does not respond to that in a way that
21:29
you want to
21:30
i do actually think that there is
21:33
you can walk away from that situation
21:34
knowing you couldn’t have done any
21:36
better yeah and i think there’s
21:38
something quite
21:39
sort of comforting in that and kind of
21:41
cathartic in that and i think sometimes
21:44
people say
21:45
you know it’s so much harder to be
21:47
rejected when you’ve been your true self
21:50
and then you get rejected i actually
21:51
think that needs to be
21:53
we almost need to look at it in a
21:54
different way which is
21:56
if your truest best version of yourself
21:59
is not
22:00
right for someone then they’re not right
22:02
for you because that’s literally the
22:04
version of yourself you’re most proud of
22:06
which is a logic that should carry into
22:09
relationships too there’s sometimes this
22:11
real feeling of resentment of i gave so
22:15
much and i did my best and they threw it
22:18
all in my face
22:19
and i think that you have to look at
22:21
that as no no what’s beautiful about
22:24
that is i saw how great i can be
22:27
in a relationship that should give me
22:29
confidence i showed just how wonderful i
22:32
can be as a partner now that person
22:35
turned out to be the wrong person
22:37
for that
22:39
but i saw how great i can be and
22:42
by the way
22:43
if i modeled
22:45
the best the kind of love i wanted to
22:48
get
22:49
and that person couldn’t meet me there
22:51
that’s actually
22:52
the most
22:54
peace of mind i can get absolutely if i
22:56
just mirrored their shitty behavior in
22:58
the relationship
23:01
well that didn’t tell me
23:02
an awful lot
23:04
thanks for watching before you go we
23:06
have a brand new free guide out at leave
23:10
limbo.com which is for anybody who wants
23:13
to know where their relationship with
23:15
someone is going but hasn’t found the
23:17
words to have that conversation if
23:19
you’re seeing someone and you want to
23:21
know where it’s going this gives you
23:22
three simple steps to having that
23:24
conversation go to leave limbo.com to
23:28
download it for free now
23:33
[Music]
23:48
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x