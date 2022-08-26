How To Make Them Call and Text You Every Day [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

but if we just start by mirroring and we

0:02

never do anything else then it’s not

0:04

self-respecting it’s a way to hide it’s

0:07

a way to be defensive in the book

0:09

attached it’s what would be called

0:12

protest behavior

0:18

what do i do when there’s a long break

0:20

between texts but he’s great on our

0:22

dates we’ve been on three dates and we

0:25

don’t chit chat during

0:29

three dates so not long

0:32

firstly we expect a lot of closure very

0:34

quickly

0:35

in life

0:36

and early dating doesn’t offer a lot of

0:38

closure

0:40

you know it doesn’t offer a lot of

0:42

closure on how someone is or

0:44

what their intentions are or why they

0:46

didn’t call back or why they haven’t

0:48

called us in two weeks but now all of a

0:49

sudden want to see us

0:51

early dating is very open-ended and to

0:54

an extent

0:56

we sometimes underestimate our influence

0:58

in the equation

1:00

so we’re so busy looking for closure

1:02

from somebody else what do they want

1:03

what are their intentions what are their

1:05

patterns do they like me

1:08

why aren’t they texting me that we

1:10

forget that we actually play a role

1:12

ourselves in shaping

1:15

the dynamic

1:16

early on uh mitch album said if you

1:19

don’t like

1:20

the culture you have to be brave enough

1:22

to create your own he was not referring

1:25

to dating but you know

1:27

that that idea relates to so many

1:30

different things we often go into

1:31

situations

1:34

complaining about the culture of the

1:35

situation you know we go to a party and

1:38

we complain oh it’s not a very fun party

1:41

well are you making it fun

1:43

or are you just complaining that the

1:44

party’s not fun

1:46

we go on a date and we say that person

1:48

wasn’t flirtatious and well were you

1:50

flirtatious

1:52

this person’s communication is terrible

1:54

well is yours

1:56

strong right now are you being proactive

1:58

are you being vulnerable

2:01

and

2:02

and so we’re kind of a lot of us just go

2:04

through life reacting to culture

2:07

and complaining about culture

2:09

instead of being brave enough to create

2:12

our own

2:13

culture

2:14

and

2:16

one of the really powerful psychological

2:19

effects when we decide to create culture

2:23

is the

2:25

phenomenon of reciprocity reciprocity is

2:29

this idea that if we act first

2:34

that will create a reciprocal

2:36

response from somebody else somebody

2:39

else is influenced

2:41

by that action if i walk down the street

2:45

and

2:46

i look at you and you have a kind of

2:48

grumpy face i then decide as a result of

2:51

that that i’m not gonna smile and then i

2:54

walk past you and i go what a grumpy

2:56

person that was

2:57

there’s a kind of reverse reciprocity

3:00

going on there right that your your mood

3:02

right now

3:03

at least the way i’m reading it may not

3:05

even be true but the way i’m reading it

3:06

is that you’re grumpy or you’re

3:08

standoffish and therefore i don’t smile

3:10

at you when we walk past each other so

3:12

you’ve had an effect on me there’s a

3:14

reciprocity going on there you haven’t

3:16

i’m afraid you’re not giving me anything

3:19

so i’m not going to give you

3:20

anything

3:22

but what we don’t know is what might

3:23

have happened had you smiled

3:26

that might have created a different kind

3:27

of reciprocity where that person

3:29

suddenly felt

3:31

like they could smile because they

3:33

weren’t going to get rejected or

3:36

you were in a good mood and it lifted

3:38

their mood

3:40

i almost look at a situation like this

3:43

and say

3:44

well what would it look like if we were

3:45

reverse engineering the kind of dynamic

3:49

we want to have in early dating she is

3:51

saying that the dates are going great

3:54

but there’s not much contact in the

3:56

middle

3:57

and part of what she is looking for

3:58

there is some kind of closure well what

4:01

does that mean

4:02

does that mean he doesn’t like me does

4:04

it it could mean for example we could

4:06

speculate that what it means is that

4:08

this guy is not really dating with any

4:10

intention and we might be right

4:12

it might be the case that he’s not

4:14

interested in actually getting to know

4:16

her or building momentum which is what

4:18

someone builds

4:20

or looks to build when they have true

4:21

intentions

4:22

they want to build momentum they don’t

4:24

want to leave you in any doubt as to

4:26

whether they like you

4:28

they want to

4:29

start to ratchet up the investment

4:33

and to fill that from you in return so

4:35

we could it would be fair to kind of

4:39

make a guess that he’s not dating with

4:41

the same intention

4:43

that she is and that’s why when he kind

4:45

of wants some instant gratification he

4:48

goes on a date with her and he very much

4:50

enjoys being there he clearly enjoys her

4:53

company if he’s on three dates with her

4:54

or he’s enjoying something about it but

4:57

he doesn’t have any intention he’s not

4:58

doing it with any purpose other than

4:59

immediate gratification and that’s why

5:01

she doesn’t hear from him in between

5:02

because he’s not actually looking to

5:04

spend any time investing or getting to

5:06

know her

5:07

that might be true it also might be true

5:09

that it’s early in dating and

5:11

within that three date window he’s just

5:13

kind of got a lot on and a lot of other

5:15

priorities and it’s not the top of his

5:18

list because she’s not the top of his

5:20

list right now and that’s also kind of

5:22

understandable in the context of early

5:23

dating the point is

5:25

we don’t know

5:27

and we can spend all our time trying to

5:29

work that out

5:31

in a in a way what that is is responding

5:34

to culture

5:36

right the culture of this

5:39

situation right now with this guy is

5:41

that they go on dates have a good time

5:43

and then she doesn’t hear from him

5:44

in between that’s the culture so rather

5:48

than looking at why is the culture like

5:51

this which is a can be a pointless

5:54

exercise with no clear answers

5:57

what we can do is apply that

5:59

that

6:00

phenomenon of reciprocity or make it

6:02

work in our favor by saying okay what

6:05

would this look like if i was creating

6:08

the culture hey guys before we go any

6:09

further is there a challenge in your

6:11

love life right now that you don’t know

6:13

how to solve well on the website we have

6:17

a brand new feature where you can put in

6:20

your name

6:21

and then tell it your love life

6:22

challenge that you’re experiencing and

6:25

it will recommend you the solution of

6:27

mine that best fits your needs go to

6:31

howtogettheguide.com and you’ll see it

6:33

there when you get to the home page just

6:35

put in your name and get started

6:39

in other words

6:40

rather than simply

6:42

mirroring his behavior

6:45

what if i modeled the behavior i want to

6:49

see

6:50

and this is where i want to kind of

6:51

clear something up because people have

6:54

heard us if they’ve been longtime

6:55

listener of the podcast or what viewer

6:57

of our videos they’ve heard me or you

7:00

say some version of don’t invest in

7:02

someone based on how much you like them

7:04

invest in them based on how much they

7:06

invest in you

7:08

yeah now that looks

7:10

on the surface like a bit of a reactive

7:13

approach

7:15

yeah that looks like waiting to see what

7:17

the culture is and then responding to

7:20

that so i just sit back and watch what

7:23

vibrations come out and i just decide to

7:25

match them exactly now that that’s

7:27

mirroring and to use nlp language

7:32

and

7:34

that has its place

7:36

right that says don’t invest more than

7:38

they are

7:40

the only problem with that is that if

7:42

everyone takes that approach and

7:43

everyone is the two people in a dynamic

7:45

in dating

7:47

then no one makes a move

7:50

because we’re all just waiting for the

7:51

other person to make that first move and

7:53

then we go okay they did something i’ll

7:54

now do the same amount

7:56

at some point someone has to be brave

7:58

enough to step out of

8:00

mirroring

8:01

and

8:03

model the behavior

8:05

they want to see in the other person so

8:07

there’s mirroring and there’s modeling

8:10

the modeling is the proactive part the

8:13

mirroring is the reactive part

8:16

when

8:17

someone comes to us and says in between

8:20

dates he doesn’t reach out

8:23

and i’m following your advice to invest

8:26

in who invests in me and to invest as

8:28

much as they do

8:30

well right now based on what he’s doing

8:32

i’m not doing anything

8:35

now that has the danger that we’ve just

8:36

spoken about which is that not only does

8:39

it not go anywhere but you also don’t

8:41

see whether you can get that reciprocal

8:44

effect

8:46

that can be achieved if you model the

8:48

kind of communication you would like to

8:50

see

8:52

so what we then say is okay maybe model

8:56

be a little proactive right now by

8:57

modeling what you’d like to

8:59

receive that means

9:02

in a vulnerable and proactive way

9:05

without agenda

9:07

reaching out to this person

9:09

it could be in the form of hey how’s

9:11

your day i was just thinking of you it

9:13

could be referencing a joke

9:15

that you both had on the last date

9:19

it could be

9:20

just letting someone know that you were

9:22

thinking of them or that you’d like to

9:24

see them again

9:26

but

9:27

you are there modeling

9:30

the behavior you want to see and you

9:32

might even do that a couple of times

9:35

it might be that you model the behavior

9:37

you want to receive by picking up the

9:38

phone and calling someone thereby

9:40

showing them that you are comfortable on

9:43

the phone

9:44

and that a phone call isn’t a strange

9:46

thing to you

9:47

that it’s actually perfectly normal for

9:49

you to have a phone call and therefore

9:51

they should not feel embarrassed or or

9:54

uh

9:55

ashamed to call or they shouldn’t feel

9:58

kind of like they’re treading on

9:59

eggshells around you they should feel

10:00

free to pick up the phone that’s

10:02

modeling

10:04

mirroring

10:05

can turn from self-respecting behavior

10:08

if we’re not careful

10:10

into

10:12

a

10:13

form of defensiveness

10:16

or protectionism you didn’t text me well

10:19

i’m not going to text you then

10:21

it can it can be that kind of reactivity

10:24

so

10:25

mirroring can be strong if it’s like

10:26

hang on i’m respecting myself you’re not

10:28

giving me a lot so i’m not going to give

10:30

you a lot which should be the case if we

10:33

model first

10:34

what we want to see and we find that

10:37

consistently they do not meet us there

10:39

at that point mirror ring makes an awful

10:43

lot of sense in order to be

10:44

self-respecting but if we just start by

10:47

mirroring and we never do anything else

10:50

then it’s not self-respecting it’s a way

10:53

to hide it’s a way to be defensive in

10:56

the book attached it’s what would be

10:58

called

10:59

protest behavior

11:01

right

11:02

i’m in some form or another i’m acting

11:05

out

11:06

or hiding

11:08

as a way of protesting the behavior in

11:11

you that i don’t like that is now that

11:13

is following

11:15

it’s not leading

11:17

leading comes when we model the behavior

11:20

we want to see

11:21

mirroring is appropriate

11:24

when after having modeled the behavior

11:26

we would like to see

11:29

they

11:30

show that they are either incapable or

11:33

unwilling of meeting us there and from

11:35

the nature of this question

11:38

i see someone who’s doing a lot of

11:40

mirroring

11:41

but who hasn’t been vulnerable enough

11:43

yet or brave enough yet to do a whole

11:45

lot of modelling what you’ve just said

11:47

there

11:49

is really really interesting to me um

11:52

and i think essentially what you’re

11:54

saying is you need to turn it on its

11:55

head and you need to see reaching out as

11:57

not an act of desperation but rather

12:01

you

12:02

being willing to ask for what you want

12:05

and what you’re doing essentially is

12:07

modeling i think requires a lot of

12:09

confidence and willingness to be

12:11

vulnerable and putting yourself out

12:12

there what what would you say

12:16

in terms of because that’s a very

12:18

counter-intuitive thing to do especially

12:20

i think for women where we’re told that

12:22

you know

12:23

men will come to us and

12:25

you know we should not ever come across

12:27

as desperate we shouldn’t be the ones

12:28

reaching out we shouldn’t be the ones

12:30

initiating

12:31

so i totally agree with you but

12:33

you know

12:34

for the person who

12:36

is feeling like

12:38

well that’s all well and good but you

12:40

know i know that if i say that i’m gonna

12:43

come across as desperate or it might put

12:45

him off how would you kind of combat

12:47

that way of thinking you’re over

12:49

modeling

12:50

if it gets to that point

12:52

it there’s a there’s a spectrum right of

12:54

pride

12:56

to proactivity imagine pride on one side

12:58

of the spectrum and proactivity on the

13:00

other

13:03

too much pride

13:05

and you’ll never do anything you’ll

13:07

never reach out to anyone on a dating

13:09

app you’ll never ask anyone out you’ll

13:11

never pick up the phone to someone

13:13

you’ll never be the one to text first

13:15

pride will have you living in your cave

13:18

with no opportunities

13:21

the extreme of proactivity

13:25

is that you’re always doing the chasing

13:29

the sweet spot is having

13:32

enough proactivity to open the door

13:35

to possibility in your love life but

13:38

enough pride

13:40

to notice

13:41

when

13:42

someone is not meeting you there and i

13:45

don’t think that has to be a lot in the

13:47

context of for example

13:49

the first three dates that does not mean

13:51

you’re reaching out every day for three

13:52

weeks and if after three weeks

13:54

you realize there’s a pattern

13:56

of him not trying you stop

13:59

it looks to me like once or twice in the

14:03

first couple of weeks you be the first

14:05

one to reach out

14:07

or give him a call and see where that

14:09

goes i guess i meant

14:11

i agree with you but i guess i meant in

14:14

terms of

14:15

you know we we all know that

14:17

the way you come across

14:19

through messages has in large parts to

14:22

do with how you feel inside yourself

14:24

within that situation

14:25

and i think if you have the back at the

14:27

back of your head if you’re coming at it

14:29

from the point of view of

14:30

well

14:31

i sh i’m i’m worried that by reaching

14:34

out and being the one being proactive

14:36

even if it is in an appropriate way in

14:37

an appropriate to an appropriate level

14:40

i’m going to come across like i’m

14:41

desperate

14:44

i think if you have that energy and that

14:45

kind of

14:47

feeling within yourself when you’re

14:48

doing it you run the risk of

14:51

just kind of scrambling your head in

14:52

anxiety and not knowing how to be and

14:54

not necessarily them being yourself and

14:56

your messaging i just i just wonder

14:59

whether there is a way of i suppose for

15:01

someone to step into that power

15:02

especially

15:04

like i say as a woman how do you kind of

15:07

take control of the situation in a way

15:09

that feels organic to you and doesn’t

15:10

make you feel like you’re somehow on the

15:12

back foot by doing so because you know

15:14

we hear a lot men like to chase i mean

15:17

that is something that you hear even now

15:19

in in in the modern dating world i think

15:21

you hear a lot of that and i would argue

15:23

people like to chase but i do think that

15:25

there is a

15:26

rhetoric that’s spoken quite a lot about

15:28

that and it then becomes quite difficult

15:30

for women to manage that that to me is

15:33

100

15:35

a obviously there are

15:38

in terms of language and tone

15:41

there are

15:42

good ways to reach out to someone and

15:44

there are bad ways to reach out

15:46

to someone

15:48

sending someone a message saying hey i

15:49

was thinking of you how’s your day is a

15:51

lot different than sending that and then

15:53

sending a question mark 20 minutes later

15:56

if you don’t hear from someone we know

15:58

there’s a d we know one makes us cringe

16:01

to even think about

16:02

and the other one feels just like a

16:04

vulnerable act yeah once feels

16:06

vulnerable one feels needy so there are

16:09

clearly good ways and bad ways to

16:13

to reach out to someone and model

16:16

um

16:18

the

16:19

other part of it the part that you seem

16:22

to be talking about which is just the

16:23

feeling

16:25

that

16:26

i am in some way

16:28

being desperate by reaching out

16:30

that lacks

16:33

long-term perspective

16:36

so

16:38

for example

16:40

we have

16:41

a

16:42

retreat program

16:45

i want people to come and experience the

16:47

retreat

16:50

we talk about the retreat

16:52

it’s a in a sense it’s a vulnerable act

16:56

because i’m

16:58

i’m coming out and saying i want you to

17:00

come

17:00

to this program yeah

17:02

in a sense i’m asking i’m saying hey

17:05

i’m asking for your trust

17:07

to come and join us on something that i

17:09

know would be awesome if you would come

17:12

and join us

17:14

but

17:15

i also reserve the right especially on

17:17

the in-person retreat

17:19

if someone is

17:22

being a nuisance

17:24

if someone is being a essentially a bad

17:27

participant in the program

17:30

i reserve the right to

17:32

fire someone from the program

17:35

i reserve the right to say to someone

17:37

hey i’ve welcomed you into my house

17:39

essentially

17:40

you are

17:42

bringing a really toxic energy

17:46

to this room

17:48

and it’s beneath the standard that i

17:49

expect of people who show up

17:52

so i

17:53

i reserve the right to

17:55

remove you from my program

17:58

that’s a standard

18:00

that’s me saying i’ve invited you into

18:02

my home you’ve not been the kind of

18:05

guest that i would have hoped

18:07

and therefore you’re no longer welcome

18:10

in my home

18:12

standards and an awareness that we have

18:15

standards

18:18

should dissolve that feeling of

18:20

desperation

18:21

yeah and the confident people the

18:23

confident people i know it’s like if

18:24

they get

18:25

turned down for they make trying to make

18:27

plans for saturday night and they get

18:29

turned down

18:30

they have such a feeling of

18:32

relaxed

18:34

abundance they’re chill about it or

18:36

whatever they’ve got standards and if

18:38

you were messing them about they’d be

18:39

like i already made plans sorry like i

18:42

didn’t hear back from you i made plans

18:44

there’s kind of because they have that

18:46

confidence they’re not sending the three

18:49

question marks and waiting because they

18:51

just know

18:52

i’ve got a game plan

18:54

if that person’s gonna just stand there

18:56

and drag their heels and mess around

18:58

okay i’ve got a game plan here’s what

19:00

i’m gonna do instead

19:01

when you’re feeling confident about the

19:03

fact that on a longer perspective

19:06

you have

19:07

high standards

19:09

and what you’re really

19:11

doing is assessing whether someone can

19:13

deliver

19:15

then you just kind of have an internal

19:18

attitude of

19:21

it’s on you

19:23

if you mistake my vulnerability for

19:25

desperation

19:28

and you’ll quickly learn

19:30

that you’ve miscalibrated here

19:33

if you mistake my vulnerability or my

19:35

pro my initial proactiveness for

19:38

desperation

19:39

yeah and of course when you reach out

19:42

and model the behavior you want to see

19:44

from them by sending them a text or

19:46

giving them a call

19:48

you’re going to feel afraid if your

19:50

confidence is based on whether they like

19:52

you or whether they’re going to think

19:54

you’re desperate

19:56

if your confidence is based on your

19:57

intentions and my intention

20:00

is to a

20:01

be

20:03

the kind of behavior that i’d like to

20:05

see and

20:07

b

20:08

to see if you can deliver because

20:11

ultimately what do i want i want a

20:12

relationship with someone that can

20:13

deliver

20:15

i want a relationship with someone who

20:17

actually can

20:19

communicate

20:20

so if i call you

20:23

and you’re incapable of having a phone

20:26

call

20:27

you’re telling me in one form or another

20:30

that

20:31

you are unable to deliver and that then

20:34

makes you less suitable for me as a

20:36

partner that makes you less interesting

20:38

to me as a potential partner

20:40

your stock just went down if my

20:43

confidence is based on whether you like

20:44

me

20:45

i have a problem because on any given

20:47

day anyone you meet could like or not

20:49

like you

20:51

if it’s based on an intention to see if

20:53

you’re suitable for me and you can

20:55

deliver

20:57

then i’m not going to be afraid to make

20:59

that call because the call itself is a

21:01

qualifier i’d like to add to that

21:03

one slight thing which is also if you

21:06

can

21:07

come

21:08

to a person and just be the best version

21:10

of yourself your most

21:12

the version of yourself you’re most

21:13

proud of

21:15

um and that means not

21:17

you know giving in to anxieties and

21:20

texting too much that does mean that as

21:21

well but it also means being open being

21:23

vulnerable being able to put yourself

21:25

out there and if somebody ultimately

21:27

does not respond to that in a way that

21:29

you want to

21:30

i do actually think that there is

21:33

you can walk away from that situation

21:34

knowing you couldn’t have done any

21:36

better yeah and i think there’s

21:38

something quite

21:39

sort of comforting in that and kind of

21:41

cathartic in that and i think sometimes

21:44

people say

21:45

you know it’s so much harder to be

21:47

rejected when you’ve been your true self

21:50

and then you get rejected i actually

21:51

think that needs to be

21:53

we almost need to look at it in a

21:54

different way which is

21:56

if your truest best version of yourself

21:59

is not

22:00

right for someone then they’re not right

22:02

for you because that’s literally the

22:04

version of yourself you’re most proud of

22:06

which is a logic that should carry into

22:09

relationships too there’s sometimes this

22:11

real feeling of resentment of i gave so

22:15

much and i did my best and they threw it

22:18

all in my face

22:19

and i think that you have to look at

22:21

that as no no what’s beautiful about

22:24

that is i saw how great i can be

22:27

in a relationship that should give me

22:29

confidence i showed just how wonderful i

22:32

can be as a partner now that person

22:35

turned out to be the wrong person

22:37

for that

22:39

but i saw how great i can be and

22:42

by the way

22:43

if i modeled

22:45

the best the kind of love i wanted to

22:48

get

22:49

and that person couldn’t meet me there

22:51

that’s actually

22:52

the most

22:54

peace of mind i can get absolutely if i

22:56

just mirrored their shitty behavior in

22:58

the relationship

23:01

well that didn’t tell me

23:02

an awful lot

23:04

thanks for watching before you go we

23:06

have a brand new free guide out at leave

23:10

limbo.com which is for anybody who wants

23:13

to know where their relationship with

23:15

someone is going but hasn’t found the

23:17

words to have that conversation if

23:19

you’re seeing someone and you want to

23:21

know where it’s going this gives you

23:22

three simple steps to having that

23:24

conversation go to leave limbo.com to

23:28

download it for free now

23:33

[Music]

23:48

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock