How To Make Them Call and Text You Every Day [Video]

but if we just start by mirroring and we
never do anything else then it’s not
self-respecting it’s a way to hide it’s
a way to be defensive in the book
attached it’s what would be called
protest behavior
what do i do when there’s a long break
between texts but he’s great on our
dates we’ve been on three dates and we
don’t chit chat during
three dates so not long
firstly we expect a lot of closure very
quickly
in life
and early dating doesn’t offer a lot of
closure
you know it doesn’t offer a lot of
closure on how someone is or
what their intentions are or why they
didn’t call back or why they haven’t
called us in two weeks but now all of a
sudden want to see us
early dating is very open-ended and to
an extent
we sometimes underestimate our influence
in the equation
so we’re so busy looking for closure
from somebody else what do they want
what are their intentions what are their
patterns do they like me
why aren’t they texting me that we
forget that we actually play a role
ourselves in shaping
the dynamic
early on uh mitch album said if you
don’t like
the culture you have to be brave enough
to create your own he was not referring
to dating but you know
that that idea relates to so many
different things we often go into
situations
complaining about the culture of the
situation you know we go to a party and
we complain oh it’s not a very fun party
well are you making it fun
or are you just complaining that the
party’s not fun
we go on a date and we say that person
wasn’t flirtatious and well were you
flirtatious
this person’s communication is terrible
well is yours
strong right now are you being proactive
are you being vulnerable
and
and so we’re kind of a lot of us just go
through life reacting to culture
and complaining about culture
instead of being brave enough to create
our own
culture
and
one of the really powerful psychological
effects when we decide to create culture
is the
phenomenon of reciprocity reciprocity is
this idea that if we act first
that will create a reciprocal
response from somebody else somebody
else is influenced
by that action if i walk down the street
and
i look at you and you have a kind of
grumpy face i then decide as a result of
that that i’m not gonna smile and then i
walk past you and i go what a grumpy
person that was
there’s a kind of reverse reciprocity
going on there right that your your mood
right now
at least the way i’m reading it may not
even be true but the way i’m reading it
is that you’re grumpy or you’re
standoffish and therefore i don’t smile
at you when we walk past each other so
you’ve had an effect on me there’s a
reciprocity going on there you haven’t
i’m afraid you’re not giving me anything
so i’m not going to give you
anything
but what we don’t know is what might
have happened had you smiled
that might have created a different kind
of reciprocity where that person
suddenly felt
like they could smile because they
weren’t going to get rejected or
you were in a good mood and it lifted
their mood
i almost look at a situation like this
and say
well what would it look like if we were
reverse engineering the kind of dynamic
we want to have in early dating she is
saying that the dates are going great
but there’s not much contact in the
middle
and part of what she is looking for
there is some kind of closure well what
does that mean
does that mean he doesn’t like me does
it it could mean for example we could
speculate that what it means is that
this guy is not really dating with any
intention and we might be right
it might be the case that he’s not
interested in actually getting to know
her or building momentum which is what
someone builds
or looks to build when they have true
intentions
they want to build momentum they don’t
want to leave you in any doubt as to
whether they like you
they want to
start to ratchet up the investment
and to fill that from you in return so
we could it would be fair to kind of
make a guess that he’s not dating with
the same intention
that she is and that’s why when he kind
of wants some instant gratification he
goes on a date with her and he very much
enjoys being there he clearly enjoys her
company if he’s on three dates with her
or he’s enjoying something about it but
he doesn’t have any intention he’s not
doing it with any purpose other than
immediate gratification and that’s why
she doesn’t hear from him in between
because he’s not actually looking to
spend any time investing or getting to
know her
that might be true it also might be true
that it’s early in dating and
within that three date window he’s just
kind of got a lot on and a lot of other
priorities and it’s not the top of his
list because she’s not the top of his
list right now and that’s also kind of
understandable in the context of early
dating the point is
we don’t know
and we can spend all our time trying to
work that out
in a in a way what that is is responding
to culture
right the culture of this
situation right now with this guy is
that they go on dates have a good time
and then she doesn’t hear from him
in between that’s the culture so rather
than looking at why is the culture like
this which is a can be a pointless
exercise with no clear answers
what we can do is apply that
that
phenomenon of reciprocity or make it
work in our favor by saying okay what
would this look like if i was creating
in other words
rather than simply
mirroring his behavior
what if i modeled the behavior i want to
see
and this is where i want to kind of
clear something up because people have
heard us if they’ve been longtime
listener of the podcast or what viewer
of our videos they’ve heard me or you
say some version of don’t invest in
someone based on how much you like them
invest in them based on how much they
invest in you
yeah now that looks
on the surface like a bit of a reactive
approach
yeah that looks like waiting to see what
the culture is and then responding to
that so i just sit back and watch what
vibrations come out and i just decide to
match them exactly now that that’s
mirroring and to use nlp language
and
that has its place
right that says don’t invest more than
they are
the only problem with that is that if
everyone takes that approach and
everyone is the two people in a dynamic
in dating
then no one makes a move
because we’re all just waiting for the
other person to make that first move and
then we go okay they did something i’ll
now do the same amount
at some point someone has to be brave
enough to step out of
mirroring
and
model the behavior
they want to see in the other person so
there’s mirroring and there’s modeling
the modeling is the proactive part the
mirroring is the reactive part
when
someone comes to us and says in between
dates he doesn’t reach out
and i’m following your advice to invest
in who invests in me and to invest as
much as they do
well right now based on what he’s doing
i’m not doing anything
now that has the danger that we’ve just
spoken about which is that not only does
it not go anywhere but you also don’t
see whether you can get that reciprocal
effect
that can be achieved if you model the
kind of communication you would like to
see
so what we then say is okay maybe model
be a little proactive right now by
modeling what you’d like to
receive that means
in a vulnerable and proactive way
without agenda
reaching out to this person
it could be in the form of hey how’s
your day i was just thinking of you it
could be referencing a joke
that you both had on the last date
it could be
just letting someone know that you were
thinking of them or that you’d like to
see them again
but
you are there modeling
the behavior you want to see and you
might even do that a couple of times
it might be that you model the behavior
you want to receive by picking up the
phone and calling someone thereby
showing them that you are comfortable on
the phone
and that a phone call isn’t a strange
thing to you
that it’s actually perfectly normal for
you to have a phone call and therefore
they should not feel embarrassed or or
uh
ashamed to call or they shouldn’t feel
kind of like they’re treading on
eggshells around you they should feel
free to pick up the phone that’s
modeling
mirroring
can turn from self-respecting behavior
if we’re not careful
into
a
form of defensiveness
or protectionism you didn’t text me well
i’m not going to text you then
it can it can be that kind of reactivity
so
mirroring can be strong if it’s like
hang on i’m respecting myself you’re not
giving me a lot so i’m not going to give
you a lot which should be the case if we
model first
what we want to see and we find that
consistently they do not meet us there
at that point mirror ring makes an awful
lot of sense in order to be
self-respecting but if we just start by
mirroring and we never do anything else
then it’s not self-respecting it’s a way
to hide it’s a way to be defensive in
the book attached it’s what would be
called
protest behavior
right
i’m in some form or another i’m acting
out
or hiding
as a way of protesting the behavior in
you that i don’t like that is now that
is following
it’s not leading
leading comes when we model the behavior
we want to see
mirroring is appropriate
when after having modeled the behavior
we would like to see
they
show that they are either incapable or
unwilling of meeting us there and from
the nature of this question
i see someone who’s doing a lot of
mirroring
but who hasn’t been vulnerable enough
yet or brave enough yet to do a whole
lot of modelling what you’ve just said
there
is really really interesting to me um
and i think essentially what you’re
saying is you need to turn it on its
head and you need to see reaching out as
not an act of desperation but rather
you
being willing to ask for what you want
and what you’re doing essentially is
modeling i think requires a lot of
confidence and willingness to be
vulnerable and putting yourself out
there what what would you say
in terms of because that’s a very
counter-intuitive thing to do especially
i think for women where we’re told that
you know
men will come to us and
you know we should not ever come across
as desperate we shouldn’t be the ones
reaching out we shouldn’t be the ones
initiating
so i totally agree with you but
you know
for the person who
is feeling like
well that’s all well and good but you
know i know that if i say that i’m gonna
come across as desperate or it might put
him off how would you kind of combat
that way of thinking you’re over
modeling
if it gets to that point
it there’s a there’s a spectrum right of
pride
to proactivity imagine pride on one side
of the spectrum and proactivity on the
other
too much pride
and you’ll never do anything you’ll
never reach out to anyone on a dating
app you’ll never ask anyone out you’ll
never pick up the phone to someone
you’ll never be the one to text first
pride will have you living in your cave
with no opportunities
the extreme of proactivity
is that you’re always doing the chasing
the sweet spot is having
enough proactivity to open the door
to possibility in your love life but
enough pride
to notice
when
someone is not meeting you there and i
don’t think that has to be a lot in the
context of for example
the first three dates that does not mean
you’re reaching out every day for three
weeks and if after three weeks
you realize there’s a pattern
of him not trying you stop
it looks to me like once or twice in the
first couple of weeks you be the first
one to reach out
or give him a call and see where that
goes i guess i meant
i agree with you but i guess i meant in
terms of
you know we we all know that
the way you come across
through messages has in large parts to
do with how you feel inside yourself
within that situation
and i think if you have the back at the
back of your head if you’re coming at it
from the point of view of
well
i sh i’m i’m worried that by reaching
out and being the one being proactive
even if it is in an appropriate way in
an appropriate to an appropriate level
i’m going to come across like i’m
desperate
i think if you have that energy and that
kind of
feeling within yourself when you’re
doing it you run the risk of
just kind of scrambling your head in
anxiety and not knowing how to be and
not necessarily them being yourself and
your messaging i just i just wonder
whether there is a way of i suppose for
someone to step into that power
especially
like i say as a woman how do you kind of
take control of the situation in a way
that feels organic to you and doesn’t
make you feel like you’re somehow on the
back foot by doing so because you know
we hear a lot men like to chase i mean
that is something that you hear even now
in in in the modern dating world i think
you hear a lot of that and i would argue
people like to chase but i do think that
there is a
rhetoric that’s spoken quite a lot about
that and it then becomes quite difficult
for women to manage that that to me is
100
a obviously there are
in terms of language and tone
there are
good ways to reach out to someone and
there are bad ways to reach out
to someone
sending someone a message saying hey i
was thinking of you how’s your day is a
lot different than sending that and then
sending a question mark 20 minutes later
if you don’t hear from someone we know
there’s a d we know one makes us cringe
to even think about
and the other one feels just like a
vulnerable act yeah once feels
vulnerable one feels needy so there are
clearly good ways and bad ways to
to reach out to someone and model
um
the
other part of it the part that you seem
to be talking about which is just the
feeling
that
i am in some way
being desperate by reaching out
that lacks
long-term perspective
so
for example
we have
a
retreat program
i want people to come and experience the
retreat
we talk about the retreat
it’s a in a sense it’s a vulnerable act
because i’m
i’m coming out and saying i want you to
come
to this program yeah
in a sense i’m asking i’m saying hey
i’m asking for your trust
to come and join us on something that i
know would be awesome if you would come
and join us
but
i also reserve the right especially on
the in-person retreat
if someone is
being a nuisance
if someone is being a essentially a bad
participant in the program
i reserve the right to
fire someone from the program
i reserve the right to say to someone
hey i’ve welcomed you into my house
essentially
you are
bringing a really toxic energy
to this room
and it’s beneath the standard that i
expect of people who show up
so i
i reserve the right to
remove you from my program
that’s a standard
that’s me saying i’ve invited you into
my home you’ve not been the kind of
guest that i would have hoped
and therefore you’re no longer welcome
in my home
standards and an awareness that we have
standards
should dissolve that feeling of
desperation
yeah and the confident people the
confident people i know it’s like if
they get
turned down for they make trying to make
plans for saturday night and they get
turned down
they have such a feeling of
relaxed
abundance they’re chill about it or
whatever they’ve got standards and if
you were messing them about they’d be
like i already made plans sorry like i
didn’t hear back from you i made plans
there’s kind of because they have that
confidence they’re not sending the three
question marks and waiting because they
just know
i’ve got a game plan
if that person’s gonna just stand there
and drag their heels and mess around
okay i’ve got a game plan here’s what
i’m gonna do instead
when you’re feeling confident about the
fact that on a longer perspective
you have
high standards
and what you’re really
doing is assessing whether someone can
deliver
then you just kind of have an internal
attitude of
it’s on you
if you mistake my vulnerability for
desperation
and you’ll quickly learn
that you’ve miscalibrated here
if you mistake my vulnerability or my
pro my initial proactiveness for
desperation
yeah and of course when you reach out
and model the behavior you want to see
from them by sending them a text or
giving them a call
you’re going to feel afraid if your
confidence is based on whether they like
you or whether they’re going to think
you’re desperate
if your confidence is based on your
intentions and my intention
is to a
be
the kind of behavior that i’d like to
see and
b
to see if you can deliver because
ultimately what do i want i want a
relationship with someone that can
deliver
i want a relationship with someone who
actually can
communicate
so if i call you
and you’re incapable of having a phone
call
you’re telling me in one form or another
that
you are unable to deliver and that then
makes you less suitable for me as a
partner that makes you less interesting
to me as a potential partner
your stock just went down if my
confidence is based on whether you like
me
i have a problem because on any given
day anyone you meet could like or not
like you
if it’s based on an intention to see if
you’re suitable for me and you can
deliver
then i’m not going to be afraid to make
that call because the call itself is a
qualifier i’d like to add to that
one slight thing which is also if you
can
come
to a person and just be the best version
of yourself your most
the version of yourself you’re most
proud of
um and that means not
you know giving in to anxieties and
texting too much that does mean that as
well but it also means being open being
vulnerable being able to put yourself
out there and if somebody ultimately
does not respond to that in a way that
you want to
i do actually think that there is
you can walk away from that situation
knowing you couldn’t have done any
better yeah and i think there’s
something quite
sort of comforting in that and kind of
cathartic in that and i think sometimes
people say
you know it’s so much harder to be
rejected when you’ve been your true self
and then you get rejected i actually
think that needs to be
we almost need to look at it in a
different way which is
if your truest best version of yourself
is not
right for someone then they’re not right
22:02
for you because that’s literally the
22:04
version of yourself you’re most proud of
22:06
which is a logic that should carry into
22:09
relationships too there’s sometimes this
22:11
real feeling of resentment of i gave so
22:15
much and i did my best and they threw it
22:18
all in my face
22:19
and i think that you have to look at
22:21
that as no no what’s beautiful about
22:24
that is i saw how great i can be
22:27
in a relationship that should give me
22:29
confidence i showed just how wonderful i
22:32
can be as a partner now that person
22:35
turned out to be the wrong person
22:37
for that
22:39
but i saw how great i can be and
22:42
by the way
22:43
if i modeled
22:45
the best the kind of love i wanted to
22:48
get
22:49
and that person couldn’t meet me there
22:51
that’s actually
22:52
the most
22:54
peace of mind i can get absolutely if i
22:56
just mirrored their shitty behavior in
22:58
the relationship
23:01
well that didn’t tell me
23:02
an awful lot
23:04
thanks for watching before you go we
23:06
have a brand new free guide out at leave
23:10
limbo.com which is for anybody who wants
23:13
to know where their relationship with
23:15
someone is going but hasn’t found the
23:17
words to have that conversation if
23:19
you’re seeing someone and you want to
23:21
know where it’s going this gives you
23:22
three simple steps to having that
23:24
conversation go to leave limbo.com to
23:28
download it for free now
23:33
[Music]
23:48
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock