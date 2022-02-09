How To Mend a Broken Heart

Al Green asked, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?”
I have an answer.
Don’t.
Let it ache, I say.
Drown me in the sorrow of this life.
Leave me to mourn the loss of my father.
And touch the pain of my severed marriage.
I want to hear the loneliness of a house where children have grown and gone.
I want to touch it all.
The laughter
The pain
This human experience
The full catastrophe
A broken heart may leave me gasping for air
Yet breath itself
Is the magical elixir
I rise up
A new day
Behold the magnificence of this life
Tears of joy run down my face.
What a gift to be alive!
—
Photo credit: iStock