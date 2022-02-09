Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / How To Mend a Broken Heart

How To Mend a Broken Heart

Al Green asked, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?”

by

 

I have an answer.
Don’t.

Let it ache, I say.
Drown me in the sorrow of this life.

Leave me to mourn the loss of my father.
And touch the pain of my severed marriage.
I want to hear the loneliness of a house where children have grown and gone.

I want to touch it all.

The laughter
The pain
This human experience
The full catastrophe

A broken heart may leave me gasping for air
Yet breath itself
Is the magical elixir

I rise up
A new day
Behold the magnificence of this life
Tears of joy run down my face.

What a gift to be alive!

Photo credit: iStock

About Neil Goldberg

Quit operating social media companies to pursue social kindness. Author, Investor, Coach. Member WGA. Join me at http://www.trybeinghuman.com/

