How To Mend a Broken Heart

Al Green asked, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?”

I have an answer.

Don’t.

Let it ache, I say.

Drown me in the sorrow of this life.

Leave me to mourn the loss of my father.

And touch the pain of my severed marriage.

I want to hear the loneliness of a house where children have grown and gone.

I want to touch it all.

The laughter

The pain

This human experience

The full catastrophe

A broken heart may leave me gasping for air

Yet breath itself

Is the magical elixir

I rise up

A new day

Behold the magnificence of this life

Tears of joy run down my face.

What a gift to be alive!

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock