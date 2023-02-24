How to Use Failure To Get Ahead

After we receive a bad review or rating, we end up trying to compensate to provide better content or we completely change our style of writing. Remember that our failures shouldn’t be passed on. Most people quit, or in worse cases, give up completely. The best course of action is to go back and review WHY it was a failure so that you can learn from it.

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

