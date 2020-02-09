Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / I Come From a Place I Once Didn’t Know

I Come From a Place I Once Didn’t Know

Valeria De La Torre from POPS the Club.

by Leave a Comment

Words by Valeria De La Torre
Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray

00:00
the inspiration behind the piece was my
00:03
family has always been like oh you can’t
00:05
you can’t share this with anybody that
00:08
you’re undocumented and when I was in
00:10
high school and I finally got daca which
00:14
granted me protection from deportation
00:16
it helped me kind of tell people like
00:20
where I’m from and it made me feel a
00:23
little bit more free and less scared I
00:28
come from a place I wants to know the
00:31
place I was born down south across the
00:33
border one day I asked my mom when we
00:37
could go visit she said there’s no way
00:39
back out there
00:42
I come from 1.4 percent of K through 12
00:45
undocumented students who want to pursue
00:48
the American dream
00:54
I come from every teardrop I see mild on
00:57
my mother’s cheek because the vision of
00:59
that dream isn’t always bright
01:04
I come from a country I don’t know but
01:06
wish to a Nickleback in me
01:13
my name is Valeria de la Torre I come
01:16
from a place I once did in out
01:22
[Music]
01:38
[Laughter]
01:42
[Music]

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

 

Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m Not the Only One

What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.

submit to Good Men Project

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.