I Come From a Place I Once Didn’t Know

Words by Valeria De La Torre

Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray

the inspiration behind the piece was my

family has always been like oh you can’t

you can’t share this with anybody that

you’re undocumented and when I was in

high school and I finally got daca which

granted me protection from deportation

it helped me kind of tell people like

where I’m from and it made me feel a

little bit more free and less scared I

come from a place I wants to know the

place I was born down south across the

border one day I asked my mom when we

could go visit she said there’s no way

back out there

I come from 1.4 percent of K through 12

undocumented students who want to pursue

the American dream

I come from every teardrop I see mild on

my mother’s cheek because the vision of

that dream isn’t always bright

I come from a country I don’t know but

wish to a Nickleback in me

my name is Valeria de la Torre I come

from a place I once did in out

[Music]

[Laughter]

[Music]

◊♦◊

—

◊♦◊

