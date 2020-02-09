I Come From a Place I Once Didn’t Know

Words by Valeria De La Torre
Video by Lexis-Olivier Ray
00:00
the inspiration behind the piece was my
00:03
family has always been like oh you can’t
00:05
you can’t share this with anybody that
00:08
you’re undocumented and when I was in
00:10
high school and I finally got daca which
00:14
granted me protection from deportation
00:16
it helped me kind of tell people like
00:20
where I’m from and it made me feel a
00:23
little bit more free and less scared I
00:28
come from a place I wants to know the
00:31
place I was born down south across the
00:33
border one day I asked my mom when we
00:37
could go visit she said there’s no way
00:39
back out there
00:42
I come from 1.4 percent of K through 12
00:45
undocumented students who want to pursue
00:48
the American dream
00:54
I come from every teardrop I see mild on
00:57
my mother’s cheek because the vision of
00:59
that dream isn’t always bright
01:04
I come from a country I don’t know but
01:06
wish to a Nickleback in me
01:13
my name is Valeria de la Torre I come
01:16
from a place I once did in out
01:22
[Music]
01:38
[Laughter]
01:42
[Music]
◊♦◊
