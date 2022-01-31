I Want To See What My Best Lover Saw in Me

There was a time when I prided myself on being a little bit of a mess. I guess I thought men would find that whole thing cute. Playing the whole Princess Peach act when honestly I was a lot more like a Bowser. And if you’re not familiar with Mario, just know he’s the villain.

I kinda manipulated people. Or, at least, the way I was being perceived.

I do think about my best lover a lot.

Not to say he was the best person of the bunch, but he loved me better than the rest. He loved me at my most confident. My most bull-headed. And somehow at my most unsteady.

There were stars in his eyes a lot. But I have always wondered what put them there.

I want to know about the subtle things I did when I let my guard down. How I smiled when I didn’t think he was watching. I want to know why he stayed up just a little longer to watch me fall asleep. Or how I sounded at the dinner table when I’d had just enough wine.

I’d like to see what he saw in me then. And maybe it just bothers me because I’ll never really know. But maybe — just maybe it would teach me to keep my guard down a little more.

Maybe it would teach me to just let go.

—

This post was previously published on P.S. I Love You.

***

You might also like these from The Good Men Project:

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash