If No One Sees You Exercising, Does it Still Count?

Killed it! Nailed it! Crushed it!

Do any violence you want to it, but people gotta notice. If no one sees, did it really happen? Yes, this is very much like that tumbling tree in the woods… There’s a saying in my house when someone finishes a run or a bike ride. “Did it count?” The thought behind this is exercise only counts if someone you know sees you doing it. Someone who, perhaps at a party next week, might say “Hey, I saw Jeff out for a run last weekend. He was miles from his house.” Now that’s killing it!

Being ‘seen’ is easiest for me, mostly because I’m more connected to my town’s fitness crowd than the rest of my family. I worked at the gym for eleven years. All those people running and riding bikes on the park roads, I know them from my work. But still, Susan and my kids are frequently sighted as well. As a former massage therapist, my wife Susan knows a lot of the seniors strolling through the park and around our neighborhood, and she worked with many of the athletes as well. Not only is she likely to see people she knows, she’s also far more inclined to stop and talk with them. That interaction increases the chance that news of the encounter will be passed on to someone else at a later date. Nailed it!

And since our son Eli joined his mountain bike team, he frequently gets spotted by coaches out on their training rides. This counts double. Not only is Eli seen, but he gets brownie points for riding on a night he doesn’t have practice. Crushed it!

The best bet is to just go to the gym. I always know someone there. Since most of the people in my spin class are there every week, I feel like any one of them can make my workout count—even the instructor. Susan feels the same way with yoga. At her university, Sophie plays this game too. She’ll escape the bitter winter weather by running on a treadmill. Her rugby teammates are in and out of the gym all evening. She’s certain to be spotted. Gym workouts always count.

Susan and I came in from a walk. The temperature was in the mid-thirties F. (low single digits C.). The wind whipped twenty-plus miles per hour. Anyone more than two hours north of us was getting hammered by a blizzard. In my town, it’s just cold, dry air that makes my cheeks and nose burn. No one saw us, we saw no one. It’s like our walk never happened at all.

Does my motivation seem misguided to you? It’s a joke, of course, but a kernel of truth lingers below the humor. The chance of being seen, getting points, getting some respect, it all helps get me off the couch on an unpleasant day. As much as I’d like to believe I’ve evolved beyond such behavior, I admit that other people’s opinions of me matter. I’m vain that way.

Last night was my third (of four) nonfiction writing classes. Each week, we bring in our homework to read to the class. This week, I read Treasure which I posted on my blog last week. When I wrote that, I was pleased with it. I thought I nailed my assignment—write about a treasure that is someone else’s trash. But across the course of a week, some cracks began to show. I went into the class feeling insecure about my piece. Rather than wanting the feedback that I’ve paid to receive from the instructor and the other students, really, I just wanted to hear “Good stuff, Jeff. You killed it.”

For me, writing is a “did it count?” activity. I’ve toyed on and off with writing for only myself—keeping a journal to capture my thoughts, writing just to write, but my journal always winds up being a springboard for my blog posts, a first draft on the way to publication. The thought of writing an eight-hundred-word story just to file it away leaves me unsatisfied and craving the positive comments I might receive if I post it. I’ve done this a few times. I’ve written thoughts too personal to share, but then my writing sits on my laptop’s hard drive, burning a hole through me. I continually question when it will finally be safe to post.

So exercise and writing, I love them both in a similar way. I love the hard work as I gut through the process. I like the challenge, the sweat, both physical and metaphorical as I strive to finish. I love the feeling of achievement I’m left with in the afterwards. And when someone notices, if someone applauds, well that’s ten times better.

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

