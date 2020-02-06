I’m Baaaack

Episode Info

In the premiere episode of season 2 of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares details of his freak illness and what he did during his winter break.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– How Doyin’s feeling of being “rundown” turned into something serious (1:30)

– Why Doyin believes his mom is the best mom of all-time (6:00)

– Goals vs. Resolutions (18:00)

– Questions from Doyin’s subscribers doin’ work (26:00)

Photo credit: iStock