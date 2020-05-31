By Ellie Perez Sanchez

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”

They say we’re reckless and useless

Making stupid excuses

But there’s a lot on our mind,

So much behind

Stressed out

But it is always “fine”

They sometimes ask

but we can’t describe

They say we’re dramatic, that we’re just overreacting

Immature because we just don’t wanna talk

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”

They say we’re reckless and useless

Making stupid excuses

We know more than what we tell you

But can’t always put into words

We feel more than what you see

We know you say depression might just be a branch of the teenage years’ tree

We don’t cry because we want to

But you’ll assume it’s because she’s another 18-year-old

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”

They say we’re reckless and useless

Making stupid excuses

We’re not crazy romantics, but we still know what a heart is

And when it’s cracked, it also hurts, burns

The pressure, the hesitation, hurts, burns

The don’t-miss-out, the can’t-fit-in, hurts, burns

The building-back-when-we’re-in-pieces-and-pieces-again, hurts, burns

The thinking-overthinking-quite-a-lot, hurts, burns

The splinters you put in when you tell us something, hurts, burns

But when they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”

They say we’re reckless and useless

Making stupid excuses

They say age will cure it all

They assume we think we know it all

But we just want to catch up and explore it all

◊♦◊

