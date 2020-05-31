By Ellie Perez Sanchez
When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
But there’s a lot on our mind,
So much behind
Stressed out
But it is always “fine”
They sometimes ask
but we can’t describe
They say we’re dramatic, that we’re just overreacting
Immature because we just don’t wanna talk
When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
We know more than what we tell you
But can’t always put into words
We feel more than what you see
We know you say depression might just be a branch of the teenage years’ tree
We don’t cry because we want to
But you’ll assume it’s because she’s another 18-year-old
When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
We’re not crazy romantics, but we still know what a heart is
And when it’s cracked, it also hurts, burns
The pressure, the hesitation, hurts, burns
The don’t-miss-out, the can’t-fit-in, hurts, burns
The building-back-when-we’re-in-pieces-and-pieces-again, hurts, burns
The thinking-overthinking-quite-a-lot, hurts, burns
The splinters you put in when you tell us something, hurts, burns
But when they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
They say age will cure it all
They assume we think we know it all
But we just want to catch up and explore it all
◊♦◊
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
stock photo ID: 174130626
Leave a Reply
.