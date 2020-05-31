Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Immature People

Immature People

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”.

by

By Ellie Perez Sanchez

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
But there’s a lot on our mind,
So much behind
Stressed out
But it is always “fine”
They sometimes ask
but we can’t describe
They say we’re dramatic, that we’re just overreacting
Immature because we just don’t wanna talk

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
We know more than what we tell you
But can’t always put into words
We feel more than what you see
We know you say depression might just be a branch of the teenage years’ tree
We don’t cry because we want to
But you’ll assume it’s because she’s another 18-year-old

When they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
We’re not crazy romantics, but we still know what a heart is
And when it’s cracked, it also hurts, burns
The pressure, the hesitation, hurts, burns
The don’t-miss-out, the can’t-fit-in, hurts, burns
The building-back-when-we’re-in-pieces-and-pieces-again, hurts, burns
The thinking-overthinking-quite-a-lot, hurts, burns
The splinters you put in when you tell us something, hurts, burns

But when they think of teenagers “ugh immature people”
They say we’re reckless and useless
Making stupid excuses
They say age will cure it all
They assume we think we know it all
But we just want to catch up and explore it all

◊♦◊

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

