Intimate communication is one of the main elements of a successful love affair.

If we can learn to communicate intimately, chances are, our married life will be happier. People, by their nature, are addicted to communication in all its forms.

Intimate communication in a couple is crucial for its proper functioning. Communication welds a couple together and helps the two partners to know their needs, desires, pleasures. If you want to get the most out of your relationship and have both you and your partner have unforgettable moments in the bedroom, you need to learn to express your desires and manifest them in bed.

No matter how many sex games you’ve had together, you can’t make the other person know how you feel when you make love if you don’t express yourself when you show up.

Body movements, breathing rhythm, sounds of pleasure, all are useful clues for your partner because they make him insist when he sees that he is on the “right” path and that he can take you to the heights of pleasure. At the same time, experts confirm that when you express yourself while making love, the intensity of the pleasure you feel increases.

So, if we don’t communicate, we have no way of knowing if what we are doing is really good and pleasurable.

Do you communicate with your partner?

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock