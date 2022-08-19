Is a Wedding Ring a Deterrent to Cheating?

I usually wear my wedding ring. My hubby never wears his.

Guess who’s cheating?

If you guessed me, you’d be correct.

I’m the one stepping out. My spouse has never worn his titanium and gold ring since we exchanged in a church over two decades ago.

“Why don’t you wear your ring?” I asked in the beginning.

“Why should I? I know I’m married.”

“But other people won’t.”

“Since when have I cared about what other people think?” he replied.

He had a point.

I was more worried about “appearances” and “image” than he ever was. “I’m not buying it,” he’d say. “You’re the one who is insecure.”

Dang, he knows just where to jab.

In adultery land, does wearing the ring deter a potential affair partner?

There are 3 types of cheaters:

Those who will walk away when seeing the ring Those who don’t care either way Those who pursued because of the ring

I’ve had men hit on me plenty with the ring on. It’s #2 or #3 all the way.

“Hey, if you’re husband isn’t treating you right, call me.”

Hmmm. So tempted…

“I’m married, but that never stopped me, wink!” said another guy.

Most adulterers don’t care about the wedding bands. In fact, they might be turned on by them. It’s like cheating catnip to those who “look.”

“I’d like to use my very married finger on your clit. Get you off. Make you cum all over my hands. Then lick them. And stick my fingers in your mouth.”

Woah. Yes, please.

It’s an erotic charge. Taking another persons spouse.

“I’ll lead you astray and you can’t resist me!” is the narrative. I have to admit that keeping the rings on during cheating sex is dirtier.

I remember seeing the Doctor’s gold clad finger while he was inside me.

“God, it’s hot seeing your hands on top of mine,” I sighed. “She has no idea of what she’s missing!”

She — meaning his wife.

“And your husband?” he asked. “Does he realize how hot you are!?”

“Of course not! He never looks at me!”

My pussy still twinges thinking about our hotel escapades years later. The “you’re not ‘mine’ but I have you right now” energy. Our rings hitting together while he railed me into the bed. Sigh. Nothing better.

The rings aren’t a deterrant to cheaters.

I’m not pretending I’m single. I’m not doing the, “Wait, you’re married game?” Surprise! Lol. That’s not going to end well. You’ll end up on one of those unsolved crime drama shows. What you need are peeps who are on board with the shenanigans.

“Hey, what’s your schedule like? Any free time during the week?” Wink wink.

There are plenty of men willing to fuck out of network. “Tell me when and where, baby.” I need an affair partner who understands the rules of the game. Not one who is getting “whiney” because we can’t hang out on Friday evening.

“Whatcha doin?” he texts.

“I’m pretending to be a good wifey.”

“I’ll reward you later…”

“Oh, yes, please,” I text.

Someone who gets the inherent limitations of this “lifestyle.”

“Keep those rings on, babe. You’re going to blush every time you look at your diamonds with what I’m going to do to you.”

No one is walking away from potential sizzling affair sex because of a band of metal. Let me assure you.

…

This was in response to Ms Mischievous 😉 recent piece on wedding rings. I have thought about wedding rings a lot in adultery. LOL.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

