Is ‘Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater’ True?

I cheated on my boyfriend in college.

It was an ugly breakup and I was ashamed of what I’d done. I lost friends. I lost respect, too.

And then, years after I cheated, I wrote about my experience on Medium:

And it was not the cathartic experience I was hoping for.

I wasn’t ready for the endlessly negative comments I received. And not just negative, but hateful. It hurt. It really hurt.

But of all those comments, there is one that sticks with me:

Avoiding marriage all your life would be the best atonement you can do for your deed.

Ouch.

This man is suggesting that I abstain from marriage… forever… because I kissed a guy who was not my boyfriend… in college?

While this may be extreme, it did get me thinking.

Do people really believe that cheating is a habit? Is “once a cheater, always a cheater” really true?

It implies that people can’t change. It suggests that cheating is a personality trait. I’ve done the research and found that we should stop using this phrase.

And while serial cheaters do exist, there are signs that a cheater is not a habitual cheater.

I’m walking myself through these five steps. Let’s see if I’m a serial cheater or not.

1. A person is truly remorseful and regrets their actions.

If you’re one of the people who commented on my piece, you may think that I did not take ownership of my actions. You may think that I was trying to make myself a victim.

But you’re wrong.

How do I know that I’m sorry?

I know I’m sorry because I faced the consequences. I know I’m sorry because I made my apologies. I know I’m sorry because I know I made a mistake.

And how do I know if I regret my actions?

I know because I took a break from dating. I took several years off from my love life. I didn’t like what I saw in myself. So, I did what I needed to in order to fix myself before I put myself in another relationship.

After seeing my ex crying over the pain I caused, crying so hard I could barely understand him, I felt the sharp feeling of regret. I still feel it.

2. A person cuts off contact with the lover.

This one doesn’t exactly apply to me, because it wasn’t an affair, and I did not continue with my relationship after the cheating.

But I will say that I cut off communication with that person.

It’s not because I was trying to preserve my relationship with my ex. I cut off communication because I needed a fresh start. I cut off communication because he reminded me of the horrible decision I made.

And — for the record — when we cheated together, not one of our friends batted an eye at him. I was the one in the relationship, so it’s natural that I would get the blame.

I just never understood why he continued to get invites to parties, even though he was an equal participant.

3. The cheater shows a renewed appreciation and devotion toward you.

I carried this into my relationship now. I stopped chasing drama. I stopped looking for toxic scenarios.

And now, I can see the difference. I can see what it looks like to be in a healthy relationship. I can see what it looks like to be a good partner with a good partner by my side.

I appreciate my ex-boyfriend.

I appreciate the way that he showed up for me. I look back warmly on our time together. I imagine he would not say the same.

Cheating opened my eyes to what was going on deeper under the surface. I wasn’t doing well. I was throwing myself into relationships that I had no business being in.

4. You wind up having deep, honest conversations with each other about your relationship.

I remember the way that he looked at me when I showed up at his house the next day.

He had already been crying. We knew it was over. But we had to do it in person. I owed him that.

“Why?” he asked me. And my heart broke. “Why did you do this?”

I didn’t have a good enough answer for him.

But I tried. I told him that there was no excuse. I told him that I hated myself for doing it. I told him that I had thought I was ready for us, but I was wrong. I told him I had to fix myself.

It was a hard conversation, and I tried to be as open as I could with him. But I was lost. That was clear.

There’s no excuse or explanation that could give him the consolation he needed. All I could do was offer my honesty and my presence.

5. The cheater wants to go to therapy with you or alone.

After that night, I found a therapist. I went every week for a year. I still go to therapy on an as-needed basis.

What I learned about myself on that couch and in those four walls was revolutionary.

I learned that I had buried a lot of pain from a toxic relationship. I learned the habits I needed to unlearn. I learned the patterns that needed to be broken.

Self-evolution is incredibly important to me. Because I saw how far I could get away from myself, I know how crucial it is to continuously check in with myself.

I never want to let myself go again.

So… am I once a cheater, always a cheater?

You may say yes. You may be lying in wait for my next article saying that I did it again. But I’d like to think you’re wrong.

I don’t believe I’ll cheat again.

But I can’t know that for sure. No one can answer that question with absolute certainty, whether you’ve cheated before or not.

But I know myself more now than I did at 22.

I’m more confident in myself. I know to get out if something isn’t right. I know not to stay with someone I don’t love. I can see the signs of when I’m falling apart.

People change. People grow. Let’s not write people off forever for a mistake they made in one or more than one moment in time.

