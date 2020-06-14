Get Daily Email
Is 'Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater' True?

Is ‘Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater’ True?

I cheated on my boyfriend. Will I cheat again?

I cheated on my boyfriend in college.

It was an ugly breakup and I was ashamed of what I’d done. I lost friends. I lost respect, too.

And then, years after I cheated, I wrote about my experience on Medium:

And it was not the cathartic experience I was hoping for.

I wasn’t ready for the endlessly negative comments I received. And not just negative, but hateful. It hurt. It really hurt.

But of all those comments, there is one that sticks with me:

Avoiding marriage all your life would be the best atonement you can do for your deed.

Ouch.

This man is suggesting that I abstain from marriage… forever… because I kissed a guy who was not my boyfriend… in college?

While this may be extreme, it did get me thinking.

Do people really believe that cheating is a habit? Is “once a cheater, always a cheater” really true?

It implies that people can’t change. It suggests that cheating is a personality trait. I’ve done the research and found that we should stop using this phrase.

And while serial cheaters do exist, there are signs that a cheater is not a habitual cheater.

I’m walking myself through these five steps. Let’s see if I’m a serial cheater or not.

1. A person is truly remorseful and regrets their actions.

If you’re one of the people who commented on my piece, you may think that I did not take ownership of my actions. You may think that I was trying to make myself a victim.

But you’re wrong.

How do I know that I’m sorry?

I know I’m sorry because I faced the consequences. I know I’m sorry because I made my apologies. I know I’m sorry because I know I made a mistake.

And how do I know if I regret my actions?

I know because I took a break from dating. I took several years off from my love life. I didn’t like what I saw in myself. So, I did what I needed to in order to fix myself before I put myself in another relationship.

After seeing my ex crying over the pain I caused, crying so hard I could barely understand him, I felt the sharp feeling of regret. I still feel it.

2. A person cuts off contact with the lover.

This one doesn’t exactly apply to me, because it wasn’t an affair, and I did not continue with my relationship after the cheating.

But I will say that I cut off communication with that person.

It’s not because I was trying to preserve my relationship with my ex. I cut off communication because I needed a fresh start. I cut off communication because he reminded me of the horrible decision I made.

And — for the record — when we cheated together, not one of our friends batted an eye at him. I was the one in the relationship, so it’s natural that I would get the blame.

I just never understood why he continued to get invites to parties, even though he was an equal participant.

3. The cheater shows a renewed appreciation and devotion toward you.

I carried this into my relationship now. I stopped chasing drama. I stopped looking for toxic scenarios.

And now, I can see the difference. I can see what it looks like to be in a healthy relationship. I can see what it looks like to be a good partner with a good partner by my side.

I appreciate my ex-boyfriend.

I appreciate the way that he showed up for me. I look back warmly on our time together. I imagine he would not say the same.

Cheating opened my eyes to what was going on deeper under the surface. I wasn’t doing well. I was throwing myself into relationships that I had no business being in.

4. You wind up having deep, honest conversations with each other about your relationship.

I remember the way that he looked at me when I showed up at his house the next day.

He had already been crying. We knew it was over. But we had to do it in person. I owed him that.

“Why?” he asked me. And my heart broke. “Why did you do this?”

I didn’t have a good enough answer for him.

But I tried. I told him that there was no excuse. I told him that I hated myself for doing it. I told him that I had thought I was ready for us, but I was wrong. I told him I had to fix myself.

It was a hard conversation, and I tried to be as open as I could with him. But I was lost. That was clear.

There’s no excuse or explanation that could give him the consolation he needed. All I could do was offer my honesty and my presence.

5. The cheater wants to go to therapy with you or alone.

After that night, I found a therapist. I went every week for a year. I still go to therapy on an as-needed basis.

What I learned about myself on that couch and in those four walls was revolutionary.

I learned that I had buried a lot of pain from a toxic relationship. I learned the habits I needed to unlearn. I learned the patterns that needed to be broken.

Self-evolution is incredibly important to me. Because I saw how far I could get away from myself, I know how crucial it is to continuously check in with myself.

I never want to let myself go again.

So… am I once a cheater, always a cheater?

You may say yes. You may be lying in wait for my next article saying that I did it again. But I’d like to think you’re wrong.

I don’t believe I’ll cheat again.

But I can’t know that for sure. No one can answer that question with absolute certainty, whether you’ve cheated before or not.

But I know myself more now than I did at 22.

I’m more confident in myself. I know to get out if something isn’t right. I know not to stay with someone I don’t love. I can see the signs of when I’m falling apart.

People change. People grow. Let’s not write people off forever for a mistake they made in one or more than one moment in time.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash

