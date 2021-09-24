It’s About Time

No preacher is listened to but time, which gives us the same train and turn of thought that elder people have in vain tried to put into our heads before. — Jonathan Swift, 1706

Time is a strange thing. Our perception of time is warped (see what I did there?) but we mark it in absolutes.

We can lose track of time when we’re enjoying ourselves, or feel like time is standing still when we’re loathing our surroundings.

Time, when it is left to itself and no definite demands are made on it, cannot be trusted to move at any recognized pace. Usually it loiters, but just when one has come to count upon its slowness, it may suddenly break into a wild irrational gallop.— Edith Wharton, 1905

For anyone with children, the phrase “The days are long but the years are short” hits home, as the daily toil of parenting can seem like a slog, but one day you realize your kids are grown up.

One day you turn around and it’s summer,

Next day you turn around and it’s fall.

And all the winters and the springs of a lifetime —

And all the winters and the springs of a lifetime —

Whatever happened to them all? — Frank Sinatra, The September of My Years, 1965

As a father of a nearly-18 year-old, I feel this deeply. Now, I know you’re probably wondering how a youthful 39 year-old can have a grown son…

The classic “39 year-old” is a running gag that was first popularized by the legendary vaudeville/radio/television star Jack Benny, whose character was sensitive about his age. Thus, he bent time to his will and remained forever 39.

It’s an example of how we can use the double-edged sword of time to our advantage as leaders.

A Quick Look Back

The Capitol insurrection is still in the news, and so my thoughts turned to that historic building.

If you visit the United States Capitol, there in the National Statuary Hall — which used to be where the House of Representatives met — over the doorway you’ll find a sculpture by Carlo Franzioni. It depicts Clio, the muse of history, riding a winged chariot called The Car of History.

She’s recording history in her book, as a reminder to all in that room that they were part of history and their actions and words mattered.

But how often do you pause to look at works of art like this, or consider events of the past, or read of the lives and challenges of great men and women?

“Employ your time in improving yourself by other men’s writings so that you shall come easily by what others have labored hard for.” — Socrates

We seem to be too busy focusing on what’s right in front of us, being distracted by notifications and more content online than we can read in 100 lifetimes. And yet, there’s this wealth of wisdom just sitting there on shelves, waiting for us to uncover it.

But look at that clock again. It is a symbol — a symbol of the past, present, and future. With its two hands, it not only tells us the current time; it tells us what time it was and what time it will become.

If we spend time understanding what has happened in history — family history, corporate history, or human history — we can determine where we need to go.

The problem with life as we know it today is that we forget the reflective function of the old-fashioned clock, and therefore of time. We live our lives digitally, in the moment.

A digital watch, historian David McCullough mused, “is the perfect symbol of an imbalance in outlook in our day. It tells us only the time it is now, at this instant, as if that were all anyone would wish or need to know.” (The American Spirit, 2017)