Home / Featured Content / Jerry Vs. Jerry

Jerry Vs. Jerry

I don’t ask anything more of the mice in my house than I do the kids. Pretend to fear and respect me and let me pretend to be in charge. 

I’m not sure how much truth there is to it but my parents have always gotten a weird kick out of telling my younger brother Thomas and I that we were named after Tom and Jerry, the cartoon cat and mouse created way back in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. In turn I always got a weird kick out of reminding him who the smarter of the two was. I don’t think that our battles were quite as one sided as the ones we saw between Tom and Jerry, Sylvester and Tweety, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd or Wile E Coyote and Roadrunner were but it is amazing how much time we spent every Saturday morning watching animated adversaries kick the shit out of each other.

There have been similar battles waged here over the past few months, ones that I have to admit I have more often than not been on the losing end of, more time spent as the Tom of this episode than the Jerry. This mouse may not knock my teeth out with a hammer or iron my tail but he’s been equally as bold and frustrating.

Bold is the key word. This mouse has no problem checking under the coffee table for crumbs as I lie on the couch, jumping into the sink to lick residual ice cream from a dirty bowl or putting a hole in the plastic around a loaf of bread to take a nibble.

He shows no fear of me and offers no respect. Frankly, I deserve none. I wake in the morning to find the food missing from any traps that I set, jump about a foot off the ground every time he scampers by and over the course of the summer the closest I came to causing him any distress was using the microwave as my bread box and smacking his ass with a fly swatter.

 

In the end I was victorious. I’ll spare you the details and the picture that I took in triumph but it involved  a large popcorn bowl and a fair amount of luck. Everybody knows that for every mouse that you see there are ten that you don’t but in the week since his demise nobody has come looking as far as I can tell. My bread is unmolested, there are no more little poops on the kitchen counter. If he had friends they are keeping a lower profile.

Really, that is all that I’m looking for.  I’ve fought these battles before, even once gave mouth to mouse resuscitation to an ailing enemy. Stay out of sight, come out at night to clean up my crumbs but leave my real food alone and keep a low profile. Don’t mess with me and I won’t mess with you.

I don’t ask anything more of the mice in my house than I do the kids. Pretend to fear and respect me and let me pretend to be in charge.

 

About Jeremy Barnes

Jeremy Barnes is a forty-something husband and father to a 7-year-old and and a 19-year-old. When he isn't blogging about family and parenting at Thirsty Daddy, Jeremy works as an X-Ray technologist, complains about the Red Sox, and chases lost golf balls. He can be found on Twitter @jermbarnes and @thirstydaddy.

