Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Just Stick to Parenting: I Miss You, Dad

Just Stick to Parenting: I Miss You, Dad

How Doyin got a concussion coaching his daughter's 1st-grade basketball team.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares a few of his favorite stories about his dad who passed away a year ago.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– How Doyin got a concussion coaching his daughter’s 1st Grade basketball team over the weekend (3:00)

– Doyin’s birth story (21:00)

– How Doyin and his dad bonded over KFC and WWF (now WWE) (25:00)

– Doyin’s Dad’s motto for life (33:00)

– Is it OK to give your kids ice cream for breakfast? (49:00)

Previously published on Stitcher.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Doyin Richards

Doyin is a best-selling parenting author, keynote speaker, champion of diversity & inclusion, and host of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x