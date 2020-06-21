Just Stick to Parenting: I Miss You, Dad

.
In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares a few of his favorite stories about his dad who passed away a year ago.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– How Doyin got a concussion coaching his daughter’s 1st Grade basketball team over the weekend (3:00)
– Doyin’s birth story (21:00)
– How Doyin and his dad bonded over KFC and WWF (now WWE) (25:00)
– Doyin’s Dad’s motto for life (33:00)
– Is it OK to give your kids ice cream for breakfast? (49:00)
Previously published on Stitcher.com.
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
