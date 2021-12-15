Katya Zinn – On Avoidance [Video]

By Button Poetry

Katya Zinn, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

but a problem’s not really a problem until it’s keeping you still.

I ask if she means in the prescript of his denotation

or the descript of his connotation.

And she postulates how to utilize inordinate quantities

I tell her I keep moving to bar thinking

and keep moving the bar higher past every success,

and she asks me how much longer I can live on borrowed time.

You’d almost never notice how limp are its insides,

how it could collapse on itself at any structural second.

Sometimes people ask me why I can’t relax.

I tell them because I don’t know how to unwind

