We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Katya Zinn – On Avoidance [Video]

Katya Zinn – On Avoidance [Video]

A shrink asks what avoidance means to me.

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Katya Zinn, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
There’s a check engine light on my dashboard
00:03
that’s been twinkling since July,
00:05
but a problem’s not really a problem until it’s keeping you still.
00:09
A shrink asks what avoidance means to me.
00:12
I ask if she means in the prescript of his denotation
00:14
or the descript of his connotation.
00:15
And she postulates how to utilize inordinate quantities
00:18
[inaudible] vocabulary [inaudible] discourse,
00:20
I am disinclined to entertain.
00:23
I tell her I keep moving to bar thinking
00:27
and keep thinking to bar feeling
00:28
and keep moving the bar higher past every success,
00:31
and she asks me how much longer I can live on borrowed time.
00:34
I tell her a string stretched taught stays standing indefinitely
00:37
through constant stress,
00:39
pulled with enough pressure opposed upright.
00:41
You’d almost never notice how limp are its insides,
00:44
how frail,
00:45
how it could collapse on itself at any structural second.
00:48
Sometimes people ask me why I can’t relax.
00:50
I tell them because I don’t know how to unwind
00:53
without unraveling.
00:55
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

