This past week offered a masterclass in cosmic irony, a divine juxtaposition that would have made George Carlin light up a cheap cigar and laugh until he choked on the smoke. On one hand, we marked Remembrance Day—a solemn, dust-caked ritual dedicated to the memory of millions who endured unimaginable mud, blood, and shellfire in global conflagrations. On the other hand, the global cloud gods decided to throw a wobbly. Microsoft Teams went down. Air traffic control systems briefly failed… and humanity collectively experienced an existential nervous breakdown normally reserved for the end of days.

As horrifying as the prophets of old forecasted it with the 4 horseman of the Apocalypse: door dash, Mormon housewives, the internet, and Starbucks.

The moment of silence for our veterans was interrupted by the high-pitched, feral shrieking of Karen from HR, discovering that without an internet-connected corporate chat bubble, she actually has to look her coworkers in the eye and—horror of horrors—speak with her own vocal cords.

And all this happened during the week of the 11th day, of the 11th month, at the 11th hour. Not just a moment in time, but all of time, compressed into our petty grievances.

Where is the grand historical chatter about how we’d all be speaking German if not for the sacrifices made? Instead, Vanessa cried on the phone to a boyfriend whose own grandfather went to war with his two best friends and lost them in the first two weeks.

Attention everyone: Venmo and Vimy Ridge are different.

We are so profoundly entitled. We believe the universe owes us a seamless, frictionless, 99.999% uptime existence where our beverage options are artisanal, download speeds are instant, flights leave to the exact second, and our corporate synergy meetings are never, ever interrupted by the terrifying prospect of silence.

That is to say: we have become a joke.

If a time traveler from 1916 dropped into a modern corporate open-plan office during a Microsoft outage, they wouldn’t pity us. They’d grab a heavy ledger and beat some sense into us.

We don’t need travel, faster internet or more choice; We need a collective slap across the face. Next time the cloud crashes, don’t panic. Look out the window, realize that the trees are still growing and the birds still don’t care about your PowerPoint presentation,and thank your lucky stars you aren’t in a muddy trench.

Now, please mute your microphone—we can hear you panicking, and there aren’t even bullets flying.

FAQs – About The Good Men Project

What is The Good Men Project?

The Good Men Project is a mission-driven media platform founded in 2010 that explores modern masculinity, men’s mental health, relationships, fatherhood, identity, and social change through personal stories, expert insights, and cultural analysis.

What is The Good Men Project’s mission?

Our mission is to expand the conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century — in ways that are inclusive, emotionally honest, and grounded in real human experience.

Why does The Good Men Project focus on masculinity?

Because masculinity shapes how men show up in relationships, families, workplaces, and communities. Examining it thoughtfully helps reduce harm, challenge stereotypes, and create healthier outcomes for everyone.

Is The Good Men Project inclusive?

Yes. GMP is committed to inclusive, progressive perspectives that challenge sexism, racism, homophobia, and narrow gender roles. We believe expanding masculinity benefits people of all genders.

How long has The Good Men Project been around?

The Good Men Project was founded in 2010 and has published continuously for over 15 years, making it one of the longest-running platforms dedicated to modern masculinity and men’s issues.

How many contributors have published on GMP?

Over 10,000 writers, including authors, therapists, coaches, academics, activists, and everyday people, have published on The Good Men Project. Interested in contributing? Submit to our online submissions platform here.

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