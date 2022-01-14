Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Let’s Stop Whining About Gas Prices: Gasoline Is Cheap, Too Cheap

Let’s Stop Whining About Gas Prices: Gasoline Is Cheap, Too Cheap

Cheap gas is burning the planet, and undercuts all of our efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Joe Cortright

Gas prices are going up, and it’s annoying to have to pay more, but let’s take a closer look at how much we’re paying for gas.

Even with a recent uptick, gas prices are still lower than they were a decade ago.

Cheap gas is burning the planet, and undercuts all of our efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

After decades of disinflation or deflation, the US economy, in the wake of an dramatic effort to bounce back from the pandemic, is experiencing a surge of inflation. The media love to point at rising prices at the pump. Gas was going for around two bucks a gallon in the early days of the pandemic, and nationally has just broken through $3/gallon.

Everyone likes to complain about gas prices, but gasoline in the US is cheap. It’s cheap in historical terms, as the chart below shows: In inflation-adjusted terms, gasoline is cheaper now than it was a decade ago, and is well below its historic peak of more than $5 per gallon (in 2021 dollars). From 2011 through 2014, the price of gallon of gas (in today’s money) was regularly north of $4.

The price of gasoline fell precipitously after 2014, leading to a dramatic reversal in all of the trends that were helping ameliorate the climate crisis. Public transit ridership, which had been rising, fell. The average American, who had been driving less each year after 2004, suddenly started driving more. The share of new vehicles that were heavier, less fuel efficient light trucks went from less than half to almost 75 percent. The big increase in driving after gas prices fell in 2014 is directly connected to a surge in transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions. In Portland, for example, greenhouse gases per person increased by 1,000 pounds per year over the past few years. Propelled by cheap gas, and combined with larger vehicles, there was a huge increase in crash fatalities and injuries.

Gasoline is cheap in the US compared to other countries. In Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK, gas prices are roughly $2 per liter, compared to less than $1 per liter in the US. These higher fuel prices prompt people and businesses to make different decisions: people drive more efficient vehicles, drive fewer miles, and kill and maim fewer of their brothers and sisters in crashes. Cheap gas is a principal reason for America’s excessive greenhouse gas emissions and epidemic of traffic violence.

Higher priced gasoline prompts businesses and consumers to make choices and investment decisions that lower our fossil fuel emissions. Higher gas prices make electric vehicles more competitive, and prompt people to buy more fuel-efficient vehicles. Higher gas prices also discourage long commutes and make transit more attractive. The evidence from places like Amsterdam and Copenhagen, where cycling works well for a large fraction of the population is that it isn’t just about bike lanes; high prices for gasoline and high taxes on fossil fuel vehicles provide strong incentives for more efficient travel. It’s perfectly possible to have a prosperous productive economy and a high standard of living with gas prices that actually come close to asking users to pay something approaching the cost of their decisions.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill just doubles down on continuing subsidies to driving. It’s got a huge bailout of the Highway Trust Fund (which has roughly $100 billion in general funds since 2000), and these a $118 billion general fund bailout as part of the bill, plus a huge tranche of new money that will keep drivers from facing the true cost of building and maintaining roads and bridges, not to mention paying for environmental and health damage.

Not surprisingly, once conditioned to depend on cheap gasoline, people express dismay at the higher prices. But getting gasoline prices to more accurately reflect the social, environmental and personal health damage associated with automobiles is essential.

The real macroeconomic concern about inflation is that somehow we end up in an accelerating spiral. Insulating Americans from the true cost that their gasoline purchases impose on other Americans, the rest of the world and the environment isn’t saving anyone in the long run. We’ll end up paying for cheap gasoline in higher costs of figuring out how to reduce greenhouse gases in even more expensive, less efficient ways, and in paying more to deal with the damage caused by climate change.

This post was previously published on cityobservatory.org under a Creative Commons License.

***

About City Observatory

City Observatory is a website and think tank devoted to data-driven analysis of cities and the policies that shape them.

The website will feature posts that tackle misconceptions about cities, break down the latest urban research, and highlight the innovative ideas that strengthen our communities.

The site will cover topics such as transportation, housing, gentrification, place making, economic opportunity, and industry clusters. Core topics will be addressed in issue “cards” that will be updated on a consistent basis to reflect the latest data and research.

Periodically, the site will feature in-depth research report and papers on urban policy topics like crime in cities, traffic congestion, neighborhood change, and migration. City Observatory is based in Portland, Oregon—a city synonymous with creative urban thinking—but our vision is nationwide in scope, looking at the best ideas for promoting city success, wherever they originate.

Read more about the inspiration for the site and what you can expect here: Welcome to City Observatory!

City Observatory is supported in part by the Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund and was founded with support from Knight Foundation. It is run by Joe Cortright, an urban economist and opinion leader.

City Observatory’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

City Observatory Contributors

Joe Cortright

Joe Cortright is President and principal economist of Impresa, a consulting firm specializing in regional economic analysis, innovation and industry clusters. Over the past two decades he has specialized in urban economies developing the City Vitals framework with CEOs for Cities, and developing the city dividends concept.

Joe’s work casts a light on the role of knowledge-based industries in shaping regional economies. Prior to starting Impresa, Joe served for 12 years as the Executive Officer of the Oregon Legislature’s Trade and Economic Development Committee. When he’s not crunching data on cities, you’ll usually find him playing petanque, the French cousin of bocce.

Joe can be found at jcortright[at]cityobservatory[dot]org

Daniel Kay Hertz

Daniel Kay Hertz is completing his graduate studies at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. He has written about urban demographics, neighborhood change, housing policy, and public transit for the Washington Post, CityLab, Next City, and other publications, as well as on his personal blog. If you come over for dinner, he’ll make you ravioli from scratch.

Daniel can be found at dkhertz[at]cityobservatory[dot]org

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares10

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x