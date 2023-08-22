Let’s Talk About It….The Cast of “Johnson” On The Hard Topics That Many Assume Men Don’t Want To Discuss

Johnson is a journey of love, self-discovery and brotherhood, touching on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between men and women, themes that will continue to be prominent in the new season now airing Saturday nights on Bounce TV.

Revolving around four lifelong best friends who all share the same last name, the Series follows what happens when their tight bond is tested by time and looks to lean into those hard conversations that sometimes it is assumed men don’t want to have.

To mark the show’s new Season, the cast and creatives wanted to share some of their personal thoughts on traditionally sensitive topics like representation in media, gender roles, politics, self care, language and relationships – in order to to help move the discussion forward in our culture:

Johnson…on…Representation On TV:

Deji LaRay (Greg Johnson, Co-EP, Creator):

“Representation creates inspiration. When someone is represented in a way that allows them to feel seen or heard, then inspiration will soon follow. I just felt like there wasn’t really a balance when it came to showing the Black male perspective on things that really matter, such as love and marriage and religion and politics. There was a glaring need on TV to create an unfiltered voice and give other cultures a chance to peel back those layers and see how we really feel about certain topics.”

Thomas Q. Jones (Omar Johnson, Co-EP):

“For years, it’s just been ignorance [on Hollywood’s part] because some people didn’t think that the masses would want to see positive images of Black men. But part of it is our fault, too, as Black creators, because we have to create the content that we want people to see us as. And we have to take some of the blame for that. Sometimes, when we do have an opportunity to make a specific type of content, we err on the side of what’s popular and what’s typical.”

Eric C. Rhone (Co-EP):

“We’re not monolithic — we’re not all gangstas, cool daddys, players, or womanizers. Most of us are normal guys trying to better our community and better ourselves. We wanted to go against all the stereotypes that have been placed upon us in the American experience.”

Cedric The Entertainer (Co-EP):

“I wanted to see a series that really represents my friend group. Everybody over here don’t fight. All my partners aren’t hard. I got a friend who falls in love every time he sees a woman….that was missing on TV.”

♦◊♦

Johnson…on… Gender Roles:

Derrex Brady (Jarvis Johnson):

“I think for me it’s just what works for you. I think when things get odd or grey is when someone knows what they like – whether it be traditional or modern – and then bashing the other one for being traditional or modern. I think you need to figure out what fits for you and go with that. Let people just live life.”

Thomas Q. Jones (Omar Johnson & Co-EP):

“Personally as a man, I’ll always have that instinct to provide, to protect, to be in a position or work to be in a position to make sure whoever the women is that I love and care about is safe comfortable and in a position if we do have children to be the mother that her instinct tell her to be and to be so comfortably.”

♦◊♦

Johnson…on… Politics:

Philip Smithey (Keith Johnson):

“I think that Black people don’t participate in politics because it is a place where there is a lot of false promises and gladhanding and Black people as a whole have a very strong “BS” meter…we shut off very quickly. We know when someone is being fake to us.”

♦◊♦

Johnson…on… Self-Care:

Deji LaRay (Greg Johnson, Co-EP, Creator):

“My definition of true self-care is to travel. I’ve just got to get away, I don’t care where it is, it could be somewhere far, somewhere close, a little road trip…and I think in our society that’s where we make a mistake is we don’t detach. If we are in a particular city and it’s always go-go-go, there’s a lot of craziness going on…where do you find your peace?

♦◊♦

Johnson…on… Language:

Derrex Brady (Jarvis Johnson):

“I had a tough time during [the first Season] talking about the N-word. There are so many triggers that come with that word. It is still so impactful and powerful that it can light a torch within a second of saying it. So I think more people need to be educated. I have my own views, I understand the character has their views, but I try to find some type of middle ground or at least understanding.”

♦◊♦

Johnson…on… Relationships:

Philip Smithey (Keith Johnson):

“There is always going to be people in relationships that want to steer and there are going to be people who want to be the passenger and there are going to be people who want that equal partnership. You can find someone for you based on whatever it is you are after.”

♦◊♦

Johnson airs Saturday nights on Bounce TV at 8pm EST, and viewers can catch up on the show and all Bounce TV originals anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription video-on-demand service.

More information is also available on BounceTV.com, and you can find Bounce TV in your area by visiting https://www.bouncetv.com/findus/.

—

Photo Credit: Johnson (with permission)

This is a Sponsored Post for Johnson.