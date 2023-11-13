Life Is Shorter Than We Used to Think

A first-person perspective in horror

Ihad a fantastic night out in London last month with a whirlwind of friends, filled with an exuberant vibe. This was especially enjoyable after slogging through a hectic work schedule. Walking along the streets carefree, alongside friends who share your way of thinking, was an incredibly captivating experience.

It was 11:30 PM, deep into the late night. The street was dimly lit, with beams of light struggling to pierce the darkness among the trees. We saw a group of individuals covered in black, lurking behind a massive block in a sequestered spot. A sense of impending danger washed over me, and I hoped that my uneasy feelings were unfounded.

Now, the contours of those gangsters were more vivid. They pushed against a young man on the ground. He wallowed and struggled in distress. Then, the following partisan leaped over, carrying machetes, haul over the man to corner and began to stab on him, inflicting gruesome harm to his body. Incessantly.

It was 30 steps in front of me.

My friends were shocked and panic, and they hastily fled from the situation.

Y, my friend, grabbed my arm and urgently wisphered

“Bro he’s gone. We need to go now. Quickly!” I heard what he said.

Yet I was zoomed out, in a daze, standing frozen like a statue. Witnessing an assassination unfold right in front of me.

It was like entered to a different realm — where time seems to crawl, everything slow-motioned. space convoluted. None of these things happened in my life before.

He died. Assailant vanished. The whole process was in just 30 seconds.

…

PTSD

My mind kept replaying the scene as I made attempt to shut my lid. It felt as if the memory would never be fade or obliterated.

Well. Life’s cruelty can be so insidious.

I pondered the idea of performing CPR to help him, but I hesitated, fearing the potential consequences.

Who knew if the gangsters would return with their long machetes ready to strike me from behind? I wondered.

More importantly, the wound was too severe. In other words, attempting CPR could have been as futile. They were not merely trying to get him injured. They were meant to take his life and rip his soul. It’s disheartening to witness such wanton violence in the country, and it took just 30 seconds to extinguish a life.

A week later, the news released. Only one murderer was arrested at that point.

The victim was in his mid-20s.

Same age as me —

and he is on the other side now.

…

Live in the moments. Starting from Now.

Perhaps there is a need to reframe our perspective towards life:

Shifting from measuring it in terms of months and years to MOMENTS.

This discerning insights about the hack to life was based on the passage I have read previously on medium. The ideas was like beautifully articulated as follows:

Try not to treat life in terms of months and years. Think about life in moments. How many more moments do I have left with the people and things you love.

Phew. That hit me hard. My heart throbbed and raced when I came across with this piece of advice. Perhaps you have heard this before. We are told about a wealth of advice in living a fulfilling life but seldom of those really imprint a lasting impression. Unless you have gone through some life events that pound and assault you mind.

It could reshape your perception in an unexpected pace.

It could be happened overnight.

For real.

…

The Takeaway — And I wish you do .

So, yes.

Try to live in the moments. Create more humanistic experience.

If you are living another city from your parents and siblings, make an effort to be there for them. Bring them out for dinner or cook some great food for them. Simplism is the priceless moment in the world filled with complexity and intrication.

When you’re with friends and family, be present. Put your phone aside. Most of the time, sharing endless Instagram stories or Snapchat updates isn’t necessary. You don’t need to be a reporter of your own life, unless you believe that sharing these chunks of stories makes you feel truly alive. Instead, be fully engaged with your loved ones and establish deep connections. That matters.

Last reminder: take responsibility for your own health. Eat well, train active, and sleep well. Strive to be in the best physical and mental condition of your life. Only when you are strong and healthy can you effectively care for those you love.

Life is short. Treasure every moment.

Peace.

…

Thanks for reading. I wish you doing all fine throughout the day.

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Lachlan Gowen on Unsplash