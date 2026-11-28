By Roddy Scheer

Dear EarthTalk: How can I make my Thanksgiving festivities greener and less wasteful of food and resources this year?

—Beth Smith, Provo, UT

Thanksgiving is a celebration of abundance, but it also generates a mountain of waste. Food-waste nonprofit ReFED estimated that Americans discarded some 320 million pounds of food on Thanksgiving in 2025, worth roughly $550 million. And a 2026 ReFED survey found that 89 percent of hosts deliberately prepare more food than their guests need. Wasted food also squanders the water, farmland, energy and labor behind every dish. In landfills, it releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The greenest Thanksgiving starts before anyone turns on the oven. Take inventory of your refrigerator, freezer and pantry before shopping, rather than throwing out perfectly good ingredients to make room. Confirm your head count, coordinate dishes with guests to avoid duplicates, and scale recipes accordingly. Save the Food’s free “Guest-imator” helps calculate portions based on guests’ appetites and your desired leftovers. Shop from a list, favor seasonal produce and resist bulk bargains you won’t actually use.

Rethink the menu, too. Vegetables, grains, beans and other plant-based dishes generally have smaller environmental footprints than meat-heavy options. You needn’t abandon the turkey tradition, but choose a smaller bird and add hearty vegetable sides to reduce waste. If guests prefer a vegetarian centerpiece, try a mushroom-and-lentil loaf or stuffed squash.

The table itself offers easy savings. Set out reusable plates, glasses, silverware and cloth napkins instead of disposables, even those marketed as compostable. Run the dishwasher with full loads, and cook several dishes together when oven temperatures permit. For guests traveling locally, encourage carpooling or public transit. When dinner is served, put out modest portions and let people return for seconds. Smaller serving platters can be replenished as needed, keeping extra food safely refrigerated. Have reusable containers ready so guests can take home leftovers. Turn turkey into soup, roasted vegetables into frittatas and leftover bread into stuffing or croutons. Ask a local food pantry whether it accepts any unopened, shelf-stable extras.

A less wasteful Thanksgiving doesn’t require perfection—just a little planning, thoughtful portions and a commitment to making the most of what we have.

CONTACTS

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https//earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

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Previously Published on emagazine

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