Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Mandy Podlesny: Confidently Naked

Mandy Podlesny: Confidently Naked

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey

by Leave a Comment

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Mandy Podlesny talks about overcoming health challenges, her experience with keto, the importance of making the choice now and to stop delaying things.

 

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:53] What does championship leadership mean to Mandy?
[4:37] Who is Mandy Podlesny and what brought her to where she is today?
[10:32] Leaders that have influenced her.
[13:38] Her vision, future plans and impact she wants to make.
[18:55] A turning point inside of her life.
[25:00] Episode takeaways.

 

. . .

Important Quotes:

“Stop trying to wait till Monday to start anything.”

. . .

The Guest:

After over a decade of studying nutrition, and lifestyle in order to help bio-hack my own health challenges – I finally found dramatic and almost immediate success by implementing the ketogenic lifestyle.

My mission is to help you (finally) bio-hack your body and live the healthy and blissful life you deserve!

After having tremendous success with therapeutic ketone supplements combined with the ketogenic diet, it’s now my mission to personally help people implement this way of life. This way of life doesn’t have to be overwhelming, confusing, or complicated. That’s why I have adopted the KISSketo lifestyle. Keep it SUPER simple. Eat REALLY good food, enjoy life while you perform at your optimum level. Studies have shown that the ketogenic lifestyle has been proven beneficial for almost everyone.

. . .

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Resources:

mandyp
Podcast
Instagram
Youtube

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: NateBailey.org

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Twitter
NateBaileySpeaks.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x