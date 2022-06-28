Mandy Podlesny: Confidently Naked

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Mandy Podlesny talks about overcoming health challenges, her experience with keto, the importance of making the choice now and to stop delaying things.

In This Episode:

[3:53] What does championship leadership mean to Mandy?

[4:37] Who is Mandy Podlesny and what brought her to where she is today?

[10:32] Leaders that have influenced her.

[13:38] Her vision, future plans and impact she wants to make.

[18:55] A turning point inside of her life.

[25:00] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Stop trying to wait till Monday to start anything.”

The Guest:

After over a decade of studying nutrition, and lifestyle in order to help bio-hack my own health challenges – I finally found dramatic and almost immediate success by implementing the ketogenic lifestyle. My mission is to help you (finally) bio-hack your body and live the healthy and blissful life you deserve! After having tremendous success with therapeutic ketone supplements combined with the ketogenic diet, it’s now my mission to personally help people implement this way of life. This way of life doesn’t have to be overwhelming, confusing, or complicated. That’s why I have adopted the KISSketo lifestyle. Keep it SUPER simple. Eat REALLY good food, enjoy life while you perform at your optimum level. Studies have shown that the ketogenic lifestyle has been proven beneficial for almost everyone.

Resources:

mandyp

Podcast

Instagram

Youtube

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

