Forms of Modern Medicine

• Purple onion, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, garlic, lemon, and cinnamon infusion (for immune system support)

• Talking with your therapist and letting tears out as needed (for mental health)

• Hugs from friends, both silver and gold (for the human connection)

• Seeing one of your favorite bands live (for art appreciation & all-around badassery)

• Eating psychedelic mushrooms and letting them guide you (for neuroplasticity and serotonin reshuffle)

• Telling your kids a feel good story (for setting an example)

• Sending a card to your love written from the heart (for love & romance)

• Telling jokes (for comic relief)

• Driving with the music up loud (for music therapy)

• Taking a day off from the gym (for muscle rejuvenation)

• Sitting in the sunny spot, not the shade (for high dose Vitamin D)

• Going off the diet for a day or so (for being human)

• Showing up as yourself (for self-preservation)

• Talking or texting with your best friend almost every day (for emotional support)

• Keeping multiple conversations on multiple communication platforms with the same people (for connectivity)

• Social Media fasts (for detoxification)

• Watching the birds (for animal connection)

• Lowering pedestals (for self-worth)

• Letting go (for detachment)

• Laughing (for survival)

• Loving (for spirit)

◊♦◊

Photo by Lisa Hobbs on Unsplash