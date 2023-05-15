Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Featured Content / Medicine

Medicine

Man Hacks, Part 11

by

Forms of Modern Medicine

• Purple onion, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, garlic, lemon, and cinnamon infusion (for immune system support)

• Talking with your therapist and letting tears out as needed (for mental health)

• Hugs from friends, both silver and gold (for the human connection)

• Seeing one of your favorite bands live (for art appreciation & all-around badassery)

• Eating psychedelic mushrooms and letting them guide you (for neuroplasticity and serotonin reshuffle)

• Telling your kids a feel good story (for setting an example)

• Sending a card to your love written from the heart (for love & romance)

• Telling jokes (for comic relief)

• Driving with the music up loud (for music therapy)

• Taking a day off from the gym (for muscle rejuvenation)

• Sitting in the sunny spot, not the shade (for high dose Vitamin D)

• Going off the diet for a day or so (for being human)

• Showing up as yourself (for self-preservation)

• Talking or texting with your best friend almost every day (for emotional support)

• Keeping multiple conversations on multiple communication platforms with the same people (for connectivity)

• Social Media fasts (for detoxification)

• Watching the birds (for animal connection)

• Lowering pedestals (for self-worth)

• Letting go (for detachment)

• Laughing (for survival)

• Loving (for spirit)

◊♦◊

Photo by Lisa Hobbs on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor García is the author of short story collection, FUNCTIONAL FAMILIES from Unsolicited Press, and the novel, SLIP SOUL from TouchPoint Press. García's stories and essays have appeared in numerous journals and magazines, and he holds an MFA in Writing from Pacific University Oregon. He lives in Southern California with his family. Connect: Website: www.BTaylorGarcia.com, or on Twitter: @BTaylorGarcia Instagram: @BTaylorGarcia

