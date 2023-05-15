Forms of Modern Medicine
• Purple onion, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, garlic, lemon, and cinnamon infusion (for immune system support)
• Talking with your therapist and letting tears out as needed (for mental health)
• Hugs from friends, both silver and gold (for the human connection)
• Seeing one of your favorite bands live (for art appreciation & all-around badassery)
• Eating psychedelic mushrooms and letting them guide you (for neuroplasticity and serotonin reshuffle)
• Telling your kids a feel good story (for setting an example)
• Sending a card to your love written from the heart (for love & romance)
• Telling jokes (for comic relief)
• Driving with the music up loud (for music therapy)
• Taking a day off from the gym (for muscle rejuvenation)
• Sitting in the sunny spot, not the shade (for high dose Vitamin D)
• Going off the diet for a day or so (for being human)
• Showing up as yourself (for self-preservation)
• Talking or texting with your best friend almost every day (for emotional support)
• Keeping multiple conversations on multiple communication platforms with the same people (for connectivity)
• Social Media fasts (for detoxification)
• Watching the birds (for animal connection)
• Lowering pedestals (for self-worth)
• Letting go (for detachment)
• Laughing (for survival)
• Loving (for spirit)
