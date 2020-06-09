Michael Lee – ‘Mikkels Plass’

By Button Poetry
.
.
Michael Lee, performing at Button Poetry Live, May 2019.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
I suppose it simply comes down to this
once a through grass seed beside a river
I visited the plot each morning before
stumbling half away to the barn while I
would milk the cows for hours dodging
their hard mud Kate tales
soon after the small green homes
beginning to tremble in the breeze a
little more each morning as fog hid
everything else even my desire to leave
which carries me I think I visited so
often the farmers named that small
stretch of river Michaels plus or
Michaels place if nothing else there’s a
small patch of grass along a river in
Norway where children swim in the summer
with the water still carries winter and
it’s melting starlight and the Swedes
come across the border to fish in their
waist-high boots and not speak to each
other as they flip their poles back and
forth as if casting the spell I have
tried this trick before over water and
nothing over a body still by time and
still nothing years before me there were
others before the Vikings and even
before the Sami and one of their stone
tools lies in the wooden chests in the
farmers dining room like a secret heart
tilt up one spring years ago this stone
with its ancient line carved around the
middle or the hilt of the tool would
have bill and tethers makes its way into
conversation over boiled fish and
potatoes I know you don’t need to know
any of this but I have to tell you just
the same because I left that place I
left this place here to get there and
I’ll leave it again and every summer is
hot with my obsession to go and I wake
early and tend to my Gardens and watch
nothing change until it does
time flicks back and forth effortlessly
and stretches out unspooled the clock is
a more complicated machine than the gun
and certainly the knife but they all
have the same final trick there will one
day be another war and another
the theory of everything comes down to
grass in a simply grass which grows long
and green and endlessly there are 100
ways to destroy it and there are 100
ways it will find its way back out of
the dirt
[Applause]
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
