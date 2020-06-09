Michael Lee – ‘Mikkels Plass’

By Button Poetry

Michael Lee, performing at Button Poetry Live, May 2019.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

I suppose it simply comes down to this

once a through grass seed beside a river

I visited the plot each morning before

stumbling half away to the barn while I

would milk the cows for hours dodging

their hard mud Kate tales

soon after the small green homes

beginning to tremble in the breeze a

little more each morning as fog hid

everything else even my desire to leave

which carries me I think I visited so

often the farmers named that small

stretch of river Michaels plus or

Michaels place if nothing else there’s a

small patch of grass along a river in

Norway where children swim in the summer

with the water still carries winter and

it’s melting starlight and the Swedes

come across the border to fish in their

waist-high boots and not speak to each

other as they flip their poles back and

forth as if casting the spell I have

tried this trick before over water and

nothing over a body still by time and

still nothing years before me there were

others before the Vikings and even

before the Sami and one of their stone

tools lies in the wooden chests in the

farmers dining room like a secret heart

tilt up one spring years ago this stone

with its ancient line carved around the

middle or the hilt of the tool would

have bill and tethers makes its way into

conversation over boiled fish and

potatoes I know you don’t need to know

any of this but I have to tell you just

the same because I left that place I

left this place here to get there and

I’ll leave it again and every summer is

hot with my obsession to go and I wake

early and tend to my Gardens and watch

nothing change until it does

time flicks back and forth effortlessly

and stretches out unspooled the clock is

a more complicated machine than the gun

and certainly the knife but they all

have the same final trick there will one

day be another war and another

the theory of everything comes down to

grass in a simply grass which grows long

and green and endlessly there are 100

ways to destroy it and there are 100

ways it will find its way back out of

the dirt

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video