By Katherine Secaida

There are times where I see my father’s addiction in two ways

Comprehending why he’s an addict and knowing he will never change

My father’s addiction is also my addiction

Accepting and denying

My father is in denial

I have accepted my father’s addiction

When I was younger I didn’t reminisce much on his addiction

I thought it was normal to have substances around

I would weep for my dad

As I grew older I realized addiction is intoxicating to deal with

My father’s addiction taught me that love does not always win

I have to live with the pain and see my own father die of his obsession

Addiction is scary and inexplicable

Addiction taught me it’s more natural to lose someone you love to something you don’t cherish

It’s confusing being the daughter of an addict

I love my father. I will do anything for him

That’s where I get hurt

To do anything for an addict and get zero in return

To get laughed at when explaining to him how his addiction has traumatized me

My father is an addict and that’s okay.

◊♦◊

—

◊♦◊

Image credit: Janna Rae Nieto

***

—

stock photo ID: 1713896410