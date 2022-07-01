My Weekend Movie List

I love watching movies at the weekends with friends and family. This is my collection of the movies and serials I enjoy watching at the end of a busy week.

I love action movies, westerns, comedies, adventures, and thriller movies. I enjoy watching the old classics as well as the latest blockbusters. Movies are stories that come to life on the silver screen.

Police Academy (1984) – IMDb

Police Academy (1984) was the first of many films from this series. Since this was the 80’s and this film was very…

Die Hard (1988) – IMDb

Die Hard: Directed by John McTiernan. With Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason. An NYPD…

Hostiles (film) – Wikipedia

Hostiles is a 2017 American Western film written and directed by Scott Cooper, based on a story by Donald E. Stewart…

These are just some of the movies and tv series that I love to watch at the weekend. A couple of them are not for the faint-hearted but just ideal for that extra dose of action and adventure, great for the adrenaline in the system.

If you want to have a blast this weekend, select and watch a movie or movies from my power collection, with your friends and family, the ones who love this type of spills and thrills.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

