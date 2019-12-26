The New Locker Room Talk

—

• Sports, of course

o How does it feel when the coaches or other players yell at you? Does it motivate you or scare you? Are there other ways you might prefer to be treated?

• Your bodies

o What insecurities do you have in this space? Do you feel pressure to look or act a certain way? Chances are some other dudes that are feeling this too.

• The other guys

o What does their friendship provide you? Do you need anything more from them? Something different? These conversations need to happen if you want to get the most from your squad.

• The old days

o How did your dad treat you growing up? Is this the kind of dad you want to be? What will you do differently with your kids? This extends to uncles, mentors, teachers, and all of the other people who shaped your childhood.

• What’s on your mind

o How have you been getting along lately? Also, what topics do you not feel comfortable discussing? Could you benefit from seeing a mental health expert (spoiler: yes.)? Does your pal need some help as well?

• Your relationship

o Do you feel appreciated and loved? What cool things have you done for your partner lately? Do you need advice on how to set or respect healthy boundaries?

• Anything else that matters to you and does not create a culture of toxic masculinity, which extends outside the locker room.

Remember, when someone is opening up to you and being vulnerable, your job is to listen without judgment. Their confiding in you says a lot about your friendship, and you would never want to jeopardize that!

Now throw on some pants and go get em, chief.

—

◊♦◊

—

Photo courtesy iStock.