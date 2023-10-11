No Parents for an Hour

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Here is the video transcript with time codes removed and copyedited for punctuation and grammar:

I need to go.

[Music]

It’s frozen, Maya. Hey, do you want to watch this?

Jordan.

[Music]

I’m gonna just do a slap shot. He’s gonna hit that one in his hand.

[Music]

Please, this one’s gonna be an air shot. If I’m wrong, then you can prepare.

Stop talking like that. You’re too old for it. Stop touching my shoes.

Don’t point.

Um.

Hit me.

Boys.

That’s rude, right?

See, did you see that? It’s the same really move I don’t want to hit.

All right.

Mine was, where you get it, you got it.

Okay, put that on the internet. All right.

Hey, if you take a picture of somebody else and you’re fired.

Him.

He’s smiling.

Come on, Jordan.

That.

[Music]

Yes, I got it right.

I don’t know how to write, so I just read it.

[Music]

[Applause]

[Music]

[Music]

You just want to have fun with your baby brothers. That’s how you do it. Peace and watch those videos.

You.

[Music]

But you’re on the job, but hey.

That is how you scare all the brothers.

[Music]

Wow.

Is like this.

But Theo did this.

No.

So that’s not a Snapchat.

I’m beautiful. I’m pretty. I’m cute. Don’t forget that. Rosie’s the uncle baby. Bye.

And I’m the ladies. I’m telling these Uncle baby.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I used to. I used to. I used, okay? Okay.

I am one of the oldest members of the chocolate babies and the best at hockey in the Shopkins.

[Music]

And the best at, uh, pickle watch babies.

[Music]

So basically, at every sport, there’s chocolate babies and peace.

Okay, now I’m the cutest. Okay.

And Easy is second.

And Thea is, what was?

So hi.

Oh, come on.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock