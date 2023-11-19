Ohio Voters Elect Rainbow Wave of LGBTQ+ Candidates to Public Office

By H.L. COMERIATO (THEY/THEM), Buckeye Flame

More than two dozen out LGBTQ+ Ohioans ran for public office in the 2023 general election, campaigning to represent voters in major cities and small villages and townships across the state.

With a unprecedented rise in anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-transgender legislation across the country, out LGBTQ+ candidates faced a range of political climates in their own communities. While some candidates faced intense anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, other experienced overwhelming community support.

In total, Ohio voters elected more than 20 out LGBTQ+ candidates to public office.

Sheena Barnes for Toledo Public Schools

The first out LGBTQ+ woman of color elected to a school board in Northwest Ohio, Sheena Barnes was re-elected on Tuesday through a write-in campaign(!). Barnes is also a member of the Board of The Buckeye Flame.

Brittney Klockowski for Weston City Council

Brittney Klockowski won a seat to represent residents in the small, conservative Wood County community of Weston as member of Weston City Council.

Cindy Strebig for Lakewood City Council

Prominent out LGBTQ+ activist Cindy Strebig ran unopposed, winning a seat to represent residents on Lakewood City Council in Cuyahoga County.

Connor Moreton for Saint Bernard Council

Out LGBTQ+ candidate Connor Moreton won the race to represent residents in Saint Bernard, a small village in Hamilton County. Moreton was elected to one of seven open seats on Saint Bernard City Council.

Damon Sherry for Bowling Green City Council

Newcomer and out queer and non-binary person Damon Sherry beat their Republican opponent by more than 120 votes, winning a seat to represent Ward 1 residents on Bowling Green City Council.

Deb Steele for Clinton Township Fiscal Officer

Incumbent Deb Steele, who has been Clinton Township’s Fiscal Officer since 2013, ran unopposed and will retain her seat.

Kari Suhadolnik for Stow-Munroe Falls School Board

After being appointed to the seat in last year, Kari Suhadolnik won the race to retain her position as a member of the the Stow-Munroe Falls School Board in Summit County.

Kyle Herman for Stow City Council

Voters elected Kyle Herman to an at-large seat, making him the first out LGBTQ+ member on the Stow City Council.

Melissa Anderson for Grove City Council

Melissa Anderson won the race to represent Ward 4 residents in the Columbus suburb of Grove City as a member of Grove City Council.

Merisa Bowers for Gahanna City Council

Merisa Bowers was elected to one of three open seats on Gahanna City Council, receiving more votes than any other candidate.

Jim Petras for Cleveland Heights City Council

Jim Petras won his first race to represent Cleveland Heights residents as a member of Cleveland Heights City Council.

Jay Shatz for Amberley Village Council

Emmy Award-winning journalist Jay Shatz was re-elected to an at-large seat on the Amerley Village Council.

Bobby McDowall for Mogadore Village City Council

Voters elected Bobby McDowall to a fourth term on the Mogadore Village City Council.

Reggie Harris for Cincinnati City Council

Former board chair for Equality Ohio and out LGBTQ+ incumbent Reggie Harris retained his seat as member of Cincinnati City Council.

Lori Trent for Upper Arlington Schools Board

Lori Trent was elected to one of three open seats on the Upper Arlington School Board, which serves about 6,000 students in the Columbus metropolitan area.

Anita Davis for Youngstown City Council

First elected in 2015, Anita Davis was re-elected to the Youngstown City Council representing the 6th

Steven M. Coyle for Brooklyn City Council

After being appointed to a seat on the Brooklyn City Council earlier this year, Steven M. Coyle won an at-large seat in the general election.

Sam Bowling for Norwood City Council

Sam Bowling won a seat on Norwood City Council, defeating her opponent by more than 200 votes in the Cincinnati suburb.

Meagan McBride for Tiffin City School Board of Education

Dr. Meagan McBride, a college professor and mental health counselor, won a second term on the Tiffin City School Board of Education.

Sandra Kurt for Akron Clerk of Courts

Sandra Kurt, longtime Summit County Clerk of Courts won the race against Republican candidate Debbie Walsh to become the new Akron Clerk of Courts.

Shannon Hardin for Columbus City Council

Out LGBTQ+ Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin ran unopposed, retaining his seat.

Taylor Sappington for Nelsonville City Auditor

Out LGBTQ+ candidate and incumbent Taylor Sappington was elected to represent Nelsonville residents as City Auditor.

Melody N. Mayle for Golf Manor City Council

Melody N. Mayle becomes now one of two out LGBTQ+ individuals on council.

Charlotte Bruewer for Golf Manor City Council

Charlotte Bruewer becomes now one of two out LGBTQ+ individuals on council.

Brandon Simmons for Columbus City Schools Board

Newcomer Brandon Simmons won a seat on the Columbus City Schools Board of Education.

As we celebrate the winners, we also tip our hats to the numbers LGBTQ+ candidates who ran this year, including Kyle Bruce, Dia Hildenbrand, Lauren Bacans-Grounds, Chandler White, Richard Trojanski and Eric Resnick.

Their passion for making a difference in their communities — and their willingness to put themselves out there by running for office exemplify leadership and will undoubtedly help blaze the trail for other LGBTQ+ candidates to follow. 🔥

